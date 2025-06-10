Time to tackle health insurance problems, say MPs

HSA hospital in George Town

(CNS): The unsustainable cost of the Cayman Islands Government’s growing healthcare bills must be tackled, MPs argued during a Finance Committee meeting on Friday. It remains to be seen how it will get to grips with the under- and uninsured, the pressure on the hospital from a growing population, the soaring costs of medication and unhealthy lifestyle choices, but it was clear during the meeting that the status quo is unaffordable for everyone.

At the meeting, MPs added nearly $29 million to the budget for providing primary and tertiary medical care, both locally and overseas, to indigents, seafarers and veterans, as the original budget allocation of $26.4 million for these expenses has already been spent in the first quarter of the year. Furthermore, the government expects to return in September to ask Finance Committee for another similar amount.

As members asked questions about the spending, the provision of and access to healthcare in general and the decades-long problem of rising costs, Chris Saunders (BTW) once again raised the issue of national insurance, given that the current inadequate system continues to fail everyone involved.

Saunders warned that the private sector health insurance providers are currently making a profit, but this is decreasing each year, and they will eventually start to pull out of this jurisdiction, given Cayman’s ageing population. He said this was a “scary” situation since insurance companies are not interested in providing insurance for the sick and elderly.

“At what point are we going to see these foreign insurance companies pull out, leaving an ageing population with pre-existing conditions?” he asked. “We need to start thinking seriously about a national insurance solution as the private sector will pull out and leave our people when they can no longer make a profit, and the trend is that they are making less and less money on an ageing population.”

Saunders said it wasn’t a matter of if but when, and that this is not a political issue but a national priority, as he suggested it should be tackled through a bipartisan approach.

In his role as chair of Finance Committee, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin said Saunders’ point was well taken, as spending on medical care for elderly Caymanians, both locally and overseas, was increasing significantly year on year. The tab was around $82 million in 2024, and the estimate for this year is around $84 million. Anglin noted that, as people retire and are no longer covered by private sector insurance providers, they are coming to the government.

CINICO, the government insurance company, falls under Anglin’s Ministry of Finance, and he said the whole problem of healthcare cover for Cayman’s elderly and indigent was under review. He agreed that the “right way to go” was for all members of the House to be engaged in finding solutions and determining what the future of healthcare and health insurance will look like in Cayman.

Health Minister Kathy-Ebanks Wilks said the pressure on the hospital, fuelled by a growing population, was a problem that has not attracted as much attention as cost issues. “We have a lot more people in the country,” she noted. She said there hadn’t been “a whole lot of talk” about this, but they need to find an interim solution, which may mean using private sector facilities to deliver the Health Service Authority’s services.

However, costs dominated the discussion, and the finance and health ministers as well as Premier André Ebanks committed to more transparent budgeting for these allocations, setting expectations that when the new coalition government rolls out its budget for 2026 and 2027, it will be allocating close to $85 million for healthcare for elderly and indigent Caymanians, including seafarers, veterans and their wives.

While the number of seamen and veterans that the government covers is obviously declining each year, the elderly population in general is growing. Most Caymanians retiring from the private sector lose their existing cover almost immediately. Where they can find insurance companies willing to offer them policies, most are more than their monthly pension payments, creating an impossible situation.

As insurance cover is mandatory in Cayman, pensioners are going to CINICO for cover, but in many cases, they still can’t afford the premiums. As a result, the government is picking up the tab for all but the wealthiest local retirees’ medical bills. This has created a situation where the concept of a national insurance solution starts to look obvious.

But until now, successive governments have been reluctant to take on private sector insurance companies. However, as their profits decline, it is becoming easier for CINICO to take on more clients and eventually create a national insurance system that can then benefit from the payments of the younger, healthier, transient workers, which would spread the load and take the pressure off the public purse.