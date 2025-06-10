Time to tackle health insurance problems, say MPs
(CNS): The unsustainable cost of the Cayman Islands Government’s growing healthcare bills must be tackled, MPs argued during a Finance Committee meeting on Friday. It remains to be seen how it will get to grips with the under- and uninsured, the pressure on the hospital from a growing population, the soaring costs of medication and unhealthy lifestyle choices, but it was clear during the meeting that the status quo is unaffordable for everyone.
At the meeting, MPs added nearly $29 million to the budget for providing primary and tertiary medical care, both locally and overseas, to indigents, seafarers and veterans, as the original budget allocation of $26.4 million for these expenses has already been spent in the first quarter of the year. Furthermore, the government expects to return in September to ask Finance Committee for another similar amount.
As members asked questions about the spending, the provision of and access to healthcare in general and the decades-long problem of rising costs, Chris Saunders (BTW) once again raised the issue of national insurance, given that the current inadequate system continues to fail everyone involved.
Saunders warned that the private sector health insurance providers are currently making a profit, but this is decreasing each year, and they will eventually start to pull out of this jurisdiction, given Cayman’s ageing population. He said this was a “scary” situation since insurance companies are not interested in providing insurance for the sick and elderly.
“At what point are we going to see these foreign insurance companies pull out, leaving an ageing population with pre-existing conditions?” he asked. “We need to start thinking seriously about a national insurance solution as the private sector will pull out and leave our people when they can no longer make a profit, and the trend is that they are making less and less money on an ageing population.”
Saunders said it wasn’t a matter of if but when, and that this is not a political issue but a national priority, as he suggested it should be tackled through a bipartisan approach.
In his role as chair of Finance Committee, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin said Saunders’ point was well taken, as spending on medical care for elderly Caymanians, both locally and overseas, was increasing significantly year on year. The tab was around $82 million in 2024, and the estimate for this year is around $84 million. Anglin noted that, as people retire and are no longer covered by private sector insurance providers, they are coming to the government.
CINICO, the government insurance company, falls under Anglin’s Ministry of Finance, and he said the whole problem of healthcare cover for Cayman’s elderly and indigent was under review. He agreed that the “right way to go” was for all members of the House to be engaged in finding solutions and determining what the future of healthcare and health insurance will look like in Cayman.
Health Minister Kathy-Ebanks Wilks said the pressure on the hospital, fuelled by a growing population, was a problem that has not attracted as much attention as cost issues. “We have a lot more people in the country,” she noted. She said there hadn’t been “a whole lot of talk” about this, but they need to find an interim solution, which may mean using private sector facilities to deliver the Health Service Authority’s services.
However, costs dominated the discussion, and the finance and health ministers as well as Premier André Ebanks committed to more transparent budgeting for these allocations, setting expectations that when the new coalition government rolls out its budget for 2026 and 2027, it will be allocating close to $85 million for healthcare for elderly and indigent Caymanians, including seafarers, veterans and their wives.
While the number of seamen and veterans that the government covers is obviously declining each year, the elderly population in general is growing. Most Caymanians retiring from the private sector lose their existing cover almost immediately. Where they can find insurance companies willing to offer them policies, most are more than their monthly pension payments, creating an impossible situation.
As insurance cover is mandatory in Cayman, pensioners are going to CINICO for cover, but in many cases, they still can’t afford the premiums. As a result, the government is picking up the tab for all but the wealthiest local retirees’ medical bills. This has created a situation where the concept of a national insurance solution starts to look obvious.
But until now, successive governments have been reluctant to take on private sector insurance companies. However, as their profits decline, it is becoming easier for CINICO to take on more clients and eventually create a national insurance system that can then benefit from the payments of the younger, healthier, transient workers, which would spread the load and take the pressure off the public purse.
Category: Government Finance, Health, Health Insurance, Politics
Many thanks to MP Saunders for highlighting this issue.
First place to start, expatriate civil servants should keep their full CINICO coverage, however there needs to be a contribution for their spouse and dependent children. If that does not put a dent in the bucket, then the same logic should be applied to every civil servant. Employees should be covered, however a contribution needs to be made for spousal and dependent coverage. In regards to the free coverage for life for retired civil servants and their spouse, thought needs to be given in removing that benefit for the spouse. None of these suggestions will be popular, however serious consideration needs to be given in order to reduce this health care liability issue.
I am happy to see that Cinico Coverage for the over 65s uncovered is being highlighted. Now can you put into effect for us to get coverage without hindrance. My widow’s mite pension cannot keep sustaining health insurance. To make it easier then why not let all pensioners, veterans and seamen be automatically get coverage. I am 66yrs old Govt pensioner uncovered by Cinico Insurance as I did not retire in Service. Majority of countries has coverage in place for their seniors including Jamaica. Action needed now.
It’s time to tackle all insurances in this Country.
You think Caymanians can’t afford homes? Add fire and flood insurance to that, and it doubles the cost of home ownership.
CIG is allowing the insurance companies to steal our money.
No need for health insurance, the HSA can’t legally refuse you care.
As someone who has worked for the last 45 years and been in good health throughout with very little usage of health insurance. I now find myself unable to retire because the pension is impossible to live on and having to continue to work for health insurance. I am lucky, still fit and able to work, but why is it that we simply forget about those forced to retire due to ill health, unable to get or afford cover and rely on handouts. This should never be the case. People who have worked all their life should be able to retire in comfort and live out their remaining time with no worries about medical care. This is a problem created by the various governments who get a golden pension and healthcare for life. It is a case of making sure they are ok but not the people they represent.
Well said MP Saunders.
What is this about veterans?
An 18 year-old in 1945 would now be 98 years old. They can’t realistically be any more living veterans.
Is this just yet another euphemism to provide a veneer of legitimacy for CIG to further tax expats to subsidise Caymanians’ poor life choices and unhealthy lifestyles?