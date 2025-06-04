Temp permit applications now need medicals

WORC office on Mary Street

(CNS): Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) has said that from 1 July, it will require the submission of a Medical Declaration Cover Letter for all Temporary Work Permit applications. The medicals must be completed by practitioners fully registered as a medical doctor from the Cayman Islands, the United Kingdom, the United States or Canada.

For individuals coming from other countries, a Medical Declaration Cover Letter is still required upon submission, WORC said in a release. If the work permit is approved, this will be contingent upon the applicant completing the necessary medical tests in the Cayman Islands within seven days of arrival.

The submission of a Medical Declaration Cover Letter remains mandatory for all other facilities that WORC processes. Applicants are encouraged to pay special attention to the checklist of requirements attached to all application forms, available on worc.ky. Applications received after 1 July without the required medical details will not be accepted for processing.