Temp permit applications now need medicals
(CNS): Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) has said that from 1 July, it will require the submission of a Medical Declaration Cover Letter for all Temporary Work Permit applications. The medicals must be completed by practitioners fully registered as a medical doctor from the Cayman Islands, the United Kingdom, the United States or Canada.
For individuals coming from other countries, a Medical Declaration Cover Letter is still required upon submission, WORC said in a release. If the work permit is approved, this will be contingent upon the applicant completing the necessary medical tests in the Cayman Islands within seven days of arrival.
The submission of a Medical Declaration Cover Letter remains mandatory for all other facilities that WORC processes. Applicants are encouraged to pay special attention to the checklist of requirements attached to all application forms, available on worc.ky. Applications received after 1 July without the required medical details will not be accepted for processing.
For more information, visit the WORC website or call Customer Care on 945-9672 or toll-free at 1-800-534-9672.
what about the country of india? health city…lol
A notoriously corrupt jurisdiction. Can’t trust anything on paper , license, diploma, clearance certificate etc. , that comes from India.
Agreed that anyone coming on Island to work in the first instance should provide a medical however, what exactly does this do to additionally right size immigration in protecting Caymanian employment and cracking down on unnecessary/fake/unlawful work permits being granted…? How about thinking a little more strategically and ALSO (while they’re at it) introducing back the requirement to advertise locally in both the WORC job portal and local newspapers for all temp work permits so that Caymanians can get a head start on these jobs from the get-go…how does it make sense to only require advertising of the role once the work permit holder is already on Island, and already in the job…??!! Make it make sense – please!
Agreed. Been saying this for years. Advertise for 24 hrs at least. Better than the current opportunity: none.
Critics will say this is not enough time, which is BS. The portal should be sophisticated enough to send an alert to registered job seekers when a job is posted in their industry within a certain salary range. Job boards had that feature 15 years ago.
Besides, if they insist on a longer period it would cause genuine problems for employers that need people in a hurry.
We need to focus on the win wins rather than pitting employers against Caymanians all the time.
Why?
There are tourists that stay longer than some temp workers! Another way for the overcharging med profs to make even more money.
Wasn’t this always a thing?
Not for temporary permits. It will be more difficult for employers since they would need to be done in their home country before coming to the Cayman Islands. It will make it more difficult to apply for temporary permits for people who are not currently on island coming from countries with less than ideal medical facilities. Willing to bet this is a move intended to make it more difficult to employ foreign workers.
Excellent! Someone with a serious communicable disease could wreak serious havoc in our community over three days, much less three or six months. I would also suggest that clean police records from overseas should be queried directly with the alleged issuing authority; we urgently need to stop being so trusting and credulous.
Given that in 2024 there were 437,842 stayover tourists , and 1,076,875 cruise tourists, visiting the Islands, none of whom had to provide any medical tests, imposing this requirement on holders of short term Temporary Work Permits is not going to make a blind bit of difference to the prevalence of communicable diseases.
And that’s before you factor in that anyone not coming from the UK, US, or Canada, can’t get the tests done before they come to Cayman, so any communicable diseases that they might have will be here anyway…
Yes. Particularly among the bartender/hospitality group.
I don’t think we should accept medicals from other countries; too easy to pay for a positive report. I don’t see a problem if the physician practicing in the Cayman Islands is from another country. I think all WP holders, especially short-term workers should be assessed after arriving here.
I also think that “serial temporary WP employers” should be fined or other consequences if they demonstrate that the temp work permit is just their way of avoiding pension and health care.