TCCP raised $200k for elections in just three months

André Ebanks addresses the crowd at the TCCP launch party (photo credit: Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The Cayman Community Party raised more than $200,000 to fund its election campaign in just a few months after the new political group was formed, according to Premier André Ebanks, the leader of the TCCP. Ebanks said the party had ended the campaign with a deficit of around CI$170,000, a debt that would be honoured. The election expenses published on Friday showed that the party spent just under $395,000 to get four of its ten candidates elected.

In a message about the continued development of the new political party, Ebanks said that they had raised the more than $211,000 from small donations of under $5,000. He said the debt the party now owes is to “small and medium-sized local businesses that stood with us in good faith as we championed change” and that the deficit is “a debt of trust, and we are committed to honouring that debt”.

The amount spent falls within the legal spending limitation during the period between Nomination Day and the eve of Election Day, which is CI$40,000 per candidate, as the party fielded ten people on its platform.

Candidates are not required to submit any details of funds they raised or spent before 3 March, the official start of the campaign, when the 58 candidates who took part in the 2025 election were nominated.

Over the years, significant concern has been raised about the lack of any requirement for politicians and candidates to reveal any political finance information before that date, as well as the limited exposure of donors. It is no secret that large donations are often given anonymously prior to that date to avoid the scrutiny surrounding who gives what to whom and, more importantly, what they might be expecting in return.

Meanwhile, Ebanks spoke about the continued development of his newly formed TCCP. He said that addressing its debt was only just the beginning of the work ahead to build on the movement that began during the campaign and shape the new political party.

“We’re actively strengthening our constituency and district teams, expanding our presence in the community, and preparing for two important milestones: our first Youth Council AGM in August, and the full Party’s AGM before the end of September. These are just the first steps in building a stronger, fairer, more inclusive political movement for all Caymanians,” Ebanks said.

“What we achieved together was nothing short of historic,” he said. “Just three and a half months after we founded The Caymanian Community Party, we launched a grassroots campaign driven not by corporate interests, but by the will of the people – by you – volunteers, supporters, and all who stepped forward for a better Cayman. And together, we put Kathy, Wayne, Heather and me in Parliament and earned the confidence of our peers to lead the new National Coalition For Caymanians.”

He continued, “Our campaign was born out of courage, conviction, and community. We didn’t wait for the perfect conditions; we stepped forward when our country needed change most. With your help, the tireless dedication of our volunteers who led every outreach effort, we presented a bold vision: one that put Caymanians first, and placed the needs of our people, our economy, and our environment on strong, equal, and sustainable footing.”

Ebanks said he was grateful to everyone who gave time, resources, and belief. “Every dollar spent on our campaign helped build a better future. And we intend to honour that support with action, transparency, and a relentless focus on the vision we share,” he added.

The Elections Office has published a report on campaign spending during the eight weeks prior to the elections by successful and unsuccessful candidates — see below. However, five unsuccessful candidates failed to submit returns, and one submitted his return late.