‘Swerving’ trend puts young cyclists in danger

Swerving has become a dangerous global trend

(CNS): The police are urging parents to talk to their children about the latest dangerous trend in which groups of young people on bicycles pull dangerous stunts on the roads. The RCIPS is dealing with an increase in reports about groups of young people riding pedal bikes into oncoming traffic and stationary cars on the road while pulling stunts, such as wheelies.

This activity is believed to originate from a social media challenge called “swerving”, the RCIPS said in a release.

Acting Superintendent Damenian Maxwell said, “Not only can young persons be prosecuted for dangerous or reckless driving if caught in the act, but in the worst case, serious injury or death can be the result of taking part in such a dangerous activity.”

In the reported cases, and based on what the police have seen online, the youngsters involved in these challenges are not wearing helmets or any other protective gear when they attempt to swerve into unsuspecting motorists, leaving no time for the motorist to react.

This action not only results in a high likelihood of collision but also causes distress for motorists and other road users, potential damage to vehicles, and, in the worst cases, could result in serious injury or loss of life for those involved, the police said.

“We want to remind these young cyclists that when riding on the roadway, they are accountable to the same traffic laws as any other motorist, and therefore must ride with consideration for other road users,” Maxwell said. “Acting out this dangerous social media challenge amounts to dangerous or reckless driving, and participants are liable to prosecution if caught in the act.

“It is important that we put a stop to this activity before someone is seriously hurt. We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about safety when cycling, including understanding road rules, and wearing a helmet and other safety equipment when out cycling,” Maxwell added.

The RCIPS encourages anyone who witnesses this type of activity to contact the nearest police station to report where it took place. If motorists have dashcam footage of people taking part, the police are asking them to submit it to the RCIPS website here.