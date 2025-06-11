Suspect arrested for setting fire to GTN candidate’s van

Romellia Welcome’s burnt-out van after the fire (from social media)

(CNS): Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from George Town in relation to an incident of arson. A taxi-van owned by Romellia Welcome, who ran in George Town North in the April elections, was set ablaze in front of her home yesterday. A man was caught on CCTV footage, which was widely circulated on social media, throwing fuel on the van, having apparently set it on fire.

The van was parked outside Welcome’s home on July Street in Windsor Park. Police said that shortly before 2:30am on Tuesday, 10 June, they received a report of the fire, which appeared to have been deliberately started. The Cayman Islands Fire Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

Police officers later arrested a George Town man, who is known to the owner of the vehicle, on suspicion of arson. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Unofficial sources have suggested the man is a close family member. There has been no indication from the police that the attack was related to Welcome’s work in the community.

The well known local community activist, who works as a taxi driver, was defeated in the election by Opposition Leader Joey Hew