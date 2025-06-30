Store robbed yards from police station, two arrested

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from George Town and a 29-year-old from North Side have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following another armed heist at a local store. Police said a convenience shop was robbed just a few strides from the West Bay police Station around 9:30pm on Sunday. A masked man, carrying a machete, forced his way into the shop on Reverend Blackman Road and took cash from the till.

The suspect fled the store on foot. Following inquiries, officers learned the man had got into a car and left the area. Police tracked down the vehicle and later arrested the two men.

The 29-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of drug offences. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.