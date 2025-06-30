SPS timetable amendment ‘fishy’, says PPM
(CNS): Explaining the need to move the delivery of the Strategic Policy Statement, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin offered parliament several reasons on Friday why the NCFC was changing the law to give it and future administrations more time to develop campaign promises into policies in an election year. The bill passed, but without support from the opposition. The PPM said the country needed to know what the government had planned, and there was something “fishy” about the decision.
Opposition Leader Joey Hew said the SPS was the government’s roadmap and first indication of where it would be taking the country. Without it, the people are left waiting for the new coalition’s policy platform. Saying that businesses and the civil service needed to know well ahead of the budget what the government plans to do, he suggested the SPS could be delivered within four months, but said six months was too long.
Currently, the law requires a new government to deliver the key policy address three months after the election. But, as Anglin pointed out, there are a number of problems associated with that timeline in general and specifically this year. The finance ministry’s team is currently in the middle of fixing the budgeting process, which he said isn’t working, as demonstrated by the consistently inaccurate forecasts that governments have been making for years.
While Hew was brief in his comments, Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan spent nearly an hour attacking the idea. He said the government’s arguments were a “bit fishy”, though he did not elaborate or offer any evidence for the claim. Despite Anglin’s detailed reasoning for the change in the timetable for the SPS, Bryan said he still couldn’t see the justification for the six-month delay.
He accused the new coalition of being unprepared and that “nobody knows what’s going on” two months after the election. He also accused the NCFC of failing in its first obligation as a government, and implied it was because they were not able to deliver a budget.
However, in his presentation of the bill and as he wound up the debate, Anglin gave clear reasons why the SPS should be delayed, not least because of the need to improve the overall budget forecast. He said the goal was to make much more accurate forecasts about revenue collection and what money is actually needed to pay for the services and support it provides to the country and its people.
Anglin pointed out that for years, there had been significant differences between the budget projections made in the SPS when it is delivered and the actual budget, which is delivered at the end of the year. He said that over the last 12 financial years, the SPS has required civil servants to prepare the budget twice, and the evidence shows that every time its projections have been wrong.
Presenting a snapshot of historic SPS and budgets, he said that none of them aligned because the SPS was being presented too early. “We are simply not getting it right,” the minister said. “If we are not getting it right, why do we continue to bang our heads against the wall because we are slaves to the system instead of saying let’s fix it?”
Anglin said the process was broken and needed urgent repair, and this was the first step to fix it. This small amendment was a step towards a modernised, more accurate process, as the ministry looked at all elements of the budget to make it work for this country.
He also pointed out that parliament now has an official recess in July when the SPS was supposed to be delivered. So to comply with the law, the new government would have had to complete and deliver the document by Monday.
See the full proceedings in parliament on Friday on the CIGTV YouTube channel:
Category: Government Finance, Politics
I always find it quite pathetic how opposition party members become so virtuous but when they were actually in power, they did nothing of any use – like KB who is the definition of the empty barrel making noise.
Can someone please shut up cocaine Kenny so the adults can get on with running the business of the country.
The PPM is certainly back-sliding fast. That’s my only observation.
I can’t believe nobody has explained to Kenneth that when he speaks, no one listens. Because what he says is literally never of any value whatsoever. Kenny, go retire please and do something else with your life.
That said, for an incoming government to not already have a platform or policy vision is also unacceptable. Granted, this government is formed of two parties. However both of those parties had basically the same platform which is just a nice vague “Caymanians First!” mantra with no real substance.
The SPS, also has no real substance because it’s all wish wash and governments never actually do what they say they will.
Fixing the busted budgets and all that crap do not have to be done prior to the strategy declaration. As a matter of fact, they should just include “fixing the budgeting process” as part of their strategy.
Regardless of that fact that it was Kenneth who called them out on it, he is correct. This new government claimed to have all of the answers during the election period and the very first thing that is to be done within a mandated timeline, they are trying to change the law as they are unable to fulfill their obligation. They are going to spin it and criticize past governments etc. of course, but this falls squarely on them. PACT was the last government to undertake the SPS (UPM took over after PACT quit part way through their term) and they had no issue with it then.
The budget system isn’t accurate and needs fixing. The public is always the last to know if there are cost overruns on a project or original projections were wrong on other expenses.
The NHDT is a good example as the auditors haven’t completed the audit so the people don’t know if they are being built on budget and if not why.
The people in charge are not being held accountable and the Public Accounts Committee does not have teeth cause you have politicians vetting politicians that go hard on some but not others.
While there is merit in Rolston’s approach there is also merit to what Kenneth is expounding on.
What government signals as priorities is critical to business in order that businesses can plan or pivot as needed. Waiting too long in the year can have unintended consequences.
We can only hope that the decisions being made behind closed doors will have the best results for the people.
Every village needs an idiot
We seem to have more than our fair share.
Fishy? I’d be looking at the relationships with PPM leadership and local developers, realtors and business folk if i was fishing
Its fascinating that there is not even one comment on why this new group is asking for half a year to make a plan and tell the country and private sector what their going to do. I work for a company that just called us all to a meeting where we now are putting a 2 million dollar expansion project on hold until they have clarity on what this new group plans to do.
Instead there are 20 personal attacks on KB because that is important to all of us?? I hope no-one takes a look at the track record of Rolston. Memories are short – the comments would be similar.
It’s funny you say this that the government hasn’t done anything. It seems they have done a lot already and certainly much more than any PPM led government would have done.
Minimum wage sorted.
Changes to immigration already and more in the works.
So they need a little longer with the SPS because the previous government was out of control with its spending? Makes sense to me.
Name one thing that they have done of importance…and don’t say Minimum Wage Increase because that is benefitting far more permit holders than Caymanians and is about to cause a rise in prices for everybody.
I’m going with ‘because a country is a bit larger than a 2 million dollar project’ for starters
are you a realtor with a keen interest in a certain ocean front parcel by the port by chance?
Sure you are. HAHA
I sure hope that Joey Who notices who the new leader of the PPM is!
Thank God they didn’t form the Government.
Hilarious hearing Kenneth say they have failed to present a budget – they have until the end of the year to present a budget no new Government the usual timeframe for budgets is sometime in October or November
He and the PPM genuinely just rely on people being too uninformed to recognise the drivel they are spouting
The SPS isn’t the annual budget, they are two different things. People like you who make uneducated observations are the reason this shambles government is currently in place and being viewed as the savior. We are in for a horrific 4 years.
The only thing fishy is when Kenny should have moved the fishermen to the new fish market location!!
Must be his top lip he smelling.
seeing that PPM couldn’t keep track of their campaign spending, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they can’t understand the need to have a proper budget in place.
The cracks are appearing more and more in Kenny every day.
I see what you did there, 😏
Is KB on drugs again or just likes hearing the sound of his own annoying rants?
Bryan is desperate to become the new Big Mac always looking attention and embarrassing himself and the country
AND he will unless we implement term limits and or get rid of one man one vote
Once again Kenny proves he is an attention seeking IDIOT!
Speaking of fishy, how’s Kenny’s compulsory purchase coming along?
If the PPM smells something fishy it is almost certainly coming from their own members.
KB is the new Mac in terms of being the most unpleasant/least useful being in the House – probably due to the one-on-one tutoring he got or maybe is still getting.