SPS timetable amendment ‘fishy’, says PPM

Rolston Anglin explains the delay in the SPS to parliament, 27 June

Kenneth Bryan debates the timing of the SPS in parliament, 27 June

(CNS): Explaining the need to move the delivery of the Strategic Policy Statement, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin offered parliament several reasons on Friday why the NCFC was changing the law to give it and future administrations more time to develop campaign promises into policies in an election year. The bill passed, but without support from the opposition. The PPM said the country needed to know what the government had planned, and there was something “fishy” about the decision.

Opposition Leader Joey Hew said the SPS was the government’s roadmap and first indication of where it would be taking the country. Without it, the people are left waiting for the new coalition’s policy platform. Saying that businesses and the civil service needed to know well ahead of the budget what the government plans to do, he suggested the SPS could be delivered within four months, but said six months was too long.

Currently, the law requires a new government to deliver the key policy address three months after the election. But, as Anglin pointed out, there are a number of problems associated with that timeline in general and specifically this year. The finance ministry’s team is currently in the middle of fixing the budgeting process, which he said isn’t working, as demonstrated by the consistently inaccurate forecasts that governments have been making for years.

While Hew was brief in his comments, Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan spent nearly an hour attacking the idea. He said the government’s arguments were a “bit fishy”, though he did not elaborate or offer any evidence for the claim. Despite Anglin’s detailed reasoning for the change in the timetable for the SPS, Bryan said he still couldn’t see the justification for the six-month delay.

He accused the new coalition of being unprepared and that “nobody knows what’s going on” two months after the election. He also accused the NCFC of failing in its first obligation as a government, and implied it was because they were not able to deliver a budget.

However, in his presentation of the bill and as he wound up the debate, Anglin gave clear reasons why the SPS should be delayed, not least because of the need to improve the overall budget forecast. He said the goal was to make much more accurate forecasts about revenue collection and what money is actually needed to pay for the services and support it provides to the country and its people.

Anglin pointed out that for years, there had been significant differences between the budget projections made in the SPS when it is delivered and the actual budget, which is delivered at the end of the year. He said that over the last 12 financial years, the SPS has required civil servants to prepare the budget twice, and the evidence shows that every time its projections have been wrong.

Presenting a snapshot of historic SPS and budgets, he said that none of them aligned because the SPS was being presented too early. “We are simply not getting it right,” the minister said. “If we are not getting it right, why do we continue to bang our heads against the wall because we are slaves to the system instead of saying let’s fix it?”

Anglin said the process was broken and needed urgent repair, and this was the first step to fix it. This small amendment was a step towards a modernised, more accurate process, as the ministry looked at all elements of the budget to make it work for this country.

He also pointed out that parliament now has an official recess in July when the SPS was supposed to be delivered. So to comply with the law, the new government would have had to complete and deliver the document by Monday.