Senior ministry official takes up top job at DoA

(L-R) Former DoA Director Brian Crichlow, new DoA Director Wilbur Welcome, Chief Officer in the Ministry of PLAHI Eric Bush

(CNS): Wilbur Welcome, who was previously acting as the deputy chief officer in the Ministry of District Administration, has taken up the top job at the Department of Agriculture. According to a release about the appointment, Welcome brings a strong track record of excellence in public service, leadership, and a passion for agricultural development, and he is “well positioned to lead the department through its next phase of growth and modernisation”.

Welcome, who is taking over from Brian Crichlow, will oversee the strategic direction and daily operations of the DoA, focusing on supporting local farmers, improving food security, and enhancing the islands’ agricultural sustainability and resilience, the release stated.

Welcome said he was honoured to take on the role and looked forward to working closely with farmers, stakeholders and team members to ensure the continued success and sustainability of agriculture in the Cayman Islands. “I am able to build on foundations that have been laid before me, and I thank Mr Crichlow and Mr [Adrian] Estwick, before him, for building that foundation,” he added.

According to the release, Crichlow will continue to work within the planning ministry, which has responsibility for agriculture, “to drive national policies around agriculture, food security and regulatory infrastructure for the Department of Agriculture.”

Thanking him for his years of service, officials from the ministry said he had overseen several important milestones, including advancements in animal health services, farmer outreach programmes and agricultural education initiatives.

Chief Officer Eric Bush said Welcome’s proven leadership and commitment to the Cayman Islands would continue to drive the department forward in meeting the evolving needs of the agricultural sector. “We are confident to work alongside him in advancing key initiatives that support local food production, empower our farmers, and build long-term resilience in the sector,” he said.