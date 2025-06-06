Search for Harris to continue Saturday

View of the search area from the RCIPS helicopter

(CNS): On Friday evening, the police thanked all of those who have been helping in the search for missing local reporter Andrel Harris (34) over the last two days and confirmed that the coordinated effort to find him will continue on Saturday. Anyone who can assist is asked to attend the morning briefing at 8:30am at the Savannah United Church behind the Rubis gas station.

The RCIPS confirmed Friday that an item of clothing retrieved from the sea during Thursday’s search off the coast of Pedro Bluff belongs to Harris, who was last seen Tuesday night at about 9:30pm, walking down Pedro Castle Road towards the local historic site.

Police have yet to reveal any further details about what they have learned regarding his movements, but it is understood that they have conducted a thorough house-to-house enquiry, collected CCTV footage, ring and dash cam video, and tracked Harris’s phone. The search itself has covered the land and sea all around the Pedro area, using specialist underwater equipment and drones.