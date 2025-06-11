Robber mugs women and steals scooter in crime spree

(CNS): Police are appealing for help to find a man who mugged two women on the streets of George Town and stole a scooter parked outside a restaurant on Tuesday night. The man, who was wearing a high-visibility, long-sleeved green top, dark pants and a dark mask, approached the women as they got out of a vehicle at an address on Denham Thompson Way at about 10pm last night, armed with an iron rod or stick.

The women had just arrived at the location in the South Sound area of the capital when the mugger grabbed their bags. One of the women put up a fight and received minor injuries before the man made off on foot with both the women’s bags, containing cash and personal items, in the direction of South Church Street.

Police soon learned that the suspect had entered the grounds of a restaurant on South Church Street and discarded several of the stolen items, which were later recovered by the officers. He then stole and made off on a scooter. The police found that soon afterwards, though they did not say where.

The robbery and theft are under investigation, and police are appealing to anyone who saw a man fitting the description in the area between 10:00pm and 11:00pm, whether on foot or on a scooter, to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.