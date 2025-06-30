RCIPS struggles with recruitment and budget

Latest cohort of new RCIPS officers, March 2025



(CNS): Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon has confirmed that the RCIPS is facing challenges with its current budget, recruitment problems and a rising demand for services amid Cayman’s growing population. She told parliament that while Police Commissioner Kurt Walton is committed to strengthening and enhancing the Community Policing Unit, “several critical resourcing challenges, including funding”, have constrained its ability to scale up operations.

Responding to a parliamentary question from the PPM member for Red Bay, Roy Tatum, McField-Nixon, who is Chief Officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service (PoCS), told lawmakers that while there is strong political and organisational will to grow this capability, the police are operating within a tight budget that requires careful prioritisation of staff training and infrastructure investment.

She said the police were having recruitment and retention problems — something that Walton also noted earlier this year when he presented the annual crime and traffic statistics to the media.

The growing competition for skilled officers locally, regionally and internationally was impacting the RCIPS, she said, adding that there was also a training and capability gap to handle conflict resolution, youth engagement and culturally sensitive practices, which she said remains a strategic priority for the RCIPS.

They were also dealing with a rising demand for more visible policing and response to anti-social behaviour, drug-related crime and domestic incidents.

McField-Nixon stressed that community policing remains central to the RCIPS’ long-term operational vision, and steps have been taken towards a comprehensive review of community policing deployment across districts. She said community teams would be integrated into broader problem-solving partnerships to address the root causes of crime and disorder.

“To support these aims, the commissioner has established a small internal project team that is actively engaging with the Portfolio of the Civil Service to explore workforce development pathways, including targeted recruitment, succession planning, and better use of community safety officers, interns, and volunteers,” McField-Nixon said, adding the goal was to create a resilient, embedded and proactive community unit.

She also confirmed that there are currently 19 officers in the community policing unit, but the target is 36 officers.

Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan asked if the additional $7 million that was approved by Cabinet and added to this year’s budget just before the elections was being used to recruit the staff the commissioner needs.

McField-Nixon said the money was in the process of being allocated, and around $1.5 million was being used to hire community officers. But she said it was not clear if the rest of the money that the previous Cabinet had approved had been released to the police, and she would seek to confirm that.

The annual police budget is now more than $65 million.