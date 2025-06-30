RCIPS struggles with recruitment and budget
(CNS): Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon has confirmed that the RCIPS is facing challenges with its current budget, recruitment problems and a rising demand for services amid Cayman’s growing population. She told parliament that while Police Commissioner Kurt Walton is committed to strengthening and enhancing the Community Policing Unit, “several critical resourcing challenges, including funding”, have constrained its ability to scale up operations.
Responding to a parliamentary question from the PPM member for Red Bay, Roy Tatum, McField-Nixon, who is Chief Officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service (PoCS), told lawmakers that while there is strong political and organisational will to grow this capability, the police are operating within a tight budget that requires careful prioritisation of staff training and infrastructure investment.
She said the police were having recruitment and retention problems — something that Walton also noted earlier this year when he presented the annual crime and traffic statistics to the media.
The growing competition for skilled officers locally, regionally and internationally was impacting the RCIPS, she said, adding that there was also a training and capability gap to handle conflict resolution, youth engagement and culturally sensitive practices, which she said remains a strategic priority for the RCIPS.
They were also dealing with a rising demand for more visible policing and response to anti-social behaviour, drug-related crime and domestic incidents.
McField-Nixon stressed that community policing remains central to the RCIPS’ long-term operational vision, and steps have been taken towards a comprehensive review of community policing deployment across districts. She said community teams would be integrated into broader problem-solving partnerships to address the root causes of crime and disorder.
“To support these aims, the commissioner has established a small internal project team that is actively engaging with the Portfolio of the Civil Service to explore workforce development pathways, including targeted recruitment, succession planning, and better use of community safety officers, interns, and volunteers,” McField-Nixon said, adding the goal was to create a resilient, embedded and proactive community unit.
She also confirmed that there are currently 19 officers in the community policing unit, but the target is 36 officers.
Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan asked if the additional $7 million that was approved by Cabinet and added to this year’s budget just before the elections was being used to recruit the staff the commissioner needs.
McField-Nixon said the money was in the process of being allocated, and around $1.5 million was being used to hire community officers. But she said it was not clear if the rest of the money that the previous Cabinet had approved had been released to the police, and she would seek to confirm that.
The annual police budget is now more than $65 million.
How much more money are they going to throw at the RCIPS? The ongoing issues within the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are not for a lack of funding, and the proposed solutions seem to miss the mark entirely.
While the Acting Deputy Governor speaks of a budget of over $65 million and an additional $7 million allocation, the core problems aren’t financial; they are deeply embedded in the culture and operational foundation of the service. The fix isn’t that hard to find if we are willing to be honest about the real challenges.
How can an organization function effectively in this century without properly utilizing technology to enhance its operations and efficiency? How can it expect to command respect and competence when its basic training is subpar, failing to equip officers with the skills they truly need? Furthermore, how can a law enforcement agency be effective when its civilian support staff lack the intricate, firsthand knowledge and fundamental understanding of policing that is critical to supporting frontline officers?
The most critical issue, however, lies in a completely broken recruitment strategy, both at home and abroad. They cite local recruitment as a problem, but it shouldn’t be. The RCIPS should have been in the schools from the primary level, engaging and inspiring tomorrow’s youth to want to serve their own community. Instead, their outreach amounts to waiting for a career day to send a few poorly dressed constables to a public school with a brochure to say, “hey, join us.” Recruiting simply does not work that way in this era. An organization must inspire!
Compounding this local failure is the flawed international approach. How can you build a service dedicated to protecting and serving when you recruit from nations where the culture of policing is not about public service, but about personal enrichment?
The problems plaguing the RCIPS are not rocket science. They are about a culture that is steadily eroding the very fabric of law enforcement in our community. This isn’t about a single commissioner; Kurt Walton isn’t the fundamental issue, just as David Baines and his crew weren’t the ultimate answer.
The time has come to let go of the politicking and bureaucracy and call things for what they are. The RCIPS is missing key elements of leadership, crucial elements in training, and vital elements in its recruitment strategy.
If real change is the goal, here is a tangible solution: impose a moratorium on hiring from all island nations where the policing ethos does not align with our community’s standards. Instead, start recruiting from countries that have a deep and proven understanding of the psychology of modern policing and a commitment to service above self. And to be clear, this does not mean simply turning to the UK. It’s time for a fundamental shift in strategy, not just another injection of cash.
With the average Cayman wage $64k a year, no wonder people won’t join. The starting wage is about 20k less than that. And ministers are on about 15k a month and the rest. A rethink of the wage structure is required.
So you’re saying that people should turn down a job that starts at $44k pa? – I’d say that’s a pretty good salary for a young person.
Good grief. We have the largest amount of police officers in the world per capita! And they still can’t manage it? !
How do you expect Kurt Walton to be an effective COP, when he has a useless DCP.? The. CIPS especially the Senior Ranks needs a complete restructuring.
Cayman isn’t going to thrive with a Caymanian COP. The first Caymanian COP had to step down., as under his watch crime soared, murder rates soared, gang related crimes soared, I am now seeing a correlation with this COP. Finances and recruitment are lame excuses.
CIPS is lacking proper training, specialist officers and Moral standards. Something is not adding here, with all this injection of finances I can’t believe Morals are so low, so many unsolved crimes with cases going cold. Quite a few of these cold cases could be resurrected with new evidence but where are the Officers to investigate? Charles Clifford, Philip Ebanks ,and Dennis Brady were former stalwarts of the CIPS who could have done an immaculate job.
At this point , time and situation in the Cayman Islands a robust COP with Seniors is lacking. External help could greatly be an asset to assist with Prevention and Detection of Crimes. Stop recruiting these low-skilled workers which has contributed to the morality of CIPS. Being a Caymanian COP is not a Qualification.
Look at the senior management team of the Rcips. Over promoted by at least two if not three ranks. Unable to string a coherent sentence together let alone prepare anything written that is remotely complicated. As for leadership. Don’t make me laugh. There is your root problem and the reason no one stays.
If we neglect security then prepare for what’s happening in TCI and Anguilla.
TCI – 48 murders in 2024 (100 over past 3 years)
Anguilla – already 9 murders for 2025.
Our commissioner has travelled to these places and has seen first hand the havoc guns are causing in the Caribbean British territories and he doesn’t want cayman to head that way. Comparing Jersey to Cayman is comparing apples and oranges.
The budget includes RCIPS and the coast guard and it’s never been 65m and still isn’t. The commissioner has asked for 7.7m because he made a case for 75 more officers to include coast guard.
Coastguard was never part of no request by commissioner and they current budget is less than $5m.
65m divided by approx 400 officers is 162k per officer! let’s deduct 25M for equipment and supplies and that leaves approx 100k per officer! The math is not adding up so there is waste some where? before we give more money we should examine what needs less money
We pay $178,000 KYD a DAY to see them fail to indicate on a round-about then stand on the side of a highway in the shaded area holding a speed gun to shoot fish in a barrel knowing everyone does 51 mph on LPH/ETH.
Welcome to the RCIPS, new recruit. Get yourself down to supplies where you will be issued your protective vest. What do you mean, they don’t have my size, and they’re basically going to give you secondhand, out of date, body armor?
Invest in, and support, your best officers and they might not keep leaving in droves.
If you need 20 officers, but there’s only 5 good ones, only take the 5. Don’t pad out recruit classes with filler.
Have a good training team? don’t break it up!
Morale is low, and it’s going to be hard to fix.
Jersey is an island territory with a population of approximately 100,000. Slightly larger than Cayman but similar challenges and also modelled on a UK policing system. Police budget is £30m or CI $34m. RCIPS budget is almost twice that and they still say they are short of money. What makes me think money is not the problem.
It’s not like for like at all.
Drugs and gun running issues are not the same as here. Jersey isn’t surrounded by impoverished nations. Jersey has a completely different culture, economy, climate etc.
The police in Jersey do their job and are very effective which is probably why they don’t have as much work to do. People are much less likely to commit crimes especially traffic offences.
They also dont have a police force where its acceptable not to breathlyse politicians involved in single vehicle accidents, who seen incapable of dealing with daily examples of appalling driving, where you can steal a fortune in drugs from a police station and it goes unsolved, and where a shooting at a football match is left unsolved because the police are pretty sure that the shooters are in jail for another offence – never mind they dont show what evidence they have of that or the fact that irrespective of whether the shooters are in jail they should be prosecuted. What makes me think that if we spent all that money on importing decent police officers we would have a better outcome in terms of detection and deterrence, irrespective of the causal factors of crime?
Cayman had quite a similar culture to Jersey’s only 25 years ago. Mac’s Cabinet Status grants (some of which may have themselves been crimes, which are yet to be investigated, let alone prosecuted) dramatically changed much. Dancehall, baby mama’s, jerk, roti and carnival are all imported and have overwhelmed traditional Cayman culture and way of life. Why have the RCIP never investigated the grants to people with the most limited of connections to Cayman? The comparison to Jersey is entirely fair and appropriate. There is no good reason why our levels of crime should be any different.
Something is wrong here. There needs to be full disclosure of how every penny is being spent. With a budget of 65 million there must be spending taking place in areas that are not providing value for money. The per capita expenditure for policing in the Cayman Islands seems to be much greater than some of the largest cities in the US and major locations around the world. A value for money audit is needed to better inform politicians and the public on how to best spend the funds that have been allocated for policing.
The root causes of crime and disorder?
1. Absent Baby-Daddies
2. Lack of enforcement of Maintenance Act
3. Drugs
4. Alcohol abuse
5. Crap education
6. Terrible employment practices
7. Mass immigration
8. Lack of opportunity
9. Ineffective sentencing
10. Diminishment of community standards
11. Lack of effective enforcement by the police.
No. Rcips 6 problems:
Efficiency.
Communications.
Public trust.
Initiative.
Caring.
Comprehension
Good managers go a long way in staff retention. In fact, it’s proven that management the #1 reason employees stay – or leave – a job.
Perhaps the issue with retention of officers is their managers. RCIPS should dig deep into that and not just put someone in charge of other officers because they have seniority or ‘stripes’.
I have given several pamphlets to young men and women where I live. They all take the pamphlets and flyers because they respect me, but I don’t get a sense that they are in any way interested. I got the flyers from the RCIPS where they were here recruiting on the Brac.
Most youngsters I know want to get onboard with any facet of government, because they know that is the golden ring to full healthcare benefits, decent retirement, and not difficult work in between. Yes, they have to adhere to a schedule. Not too much to ask for most Caymanian youngsters I’ve talked with. At least here on the Brac.
CI$65 million to police a population of less than 85,000? With a tight immigration regime and nowhere to run and hide? Not counting a regiment, Coast Guard, WORC, Customs and Border Control, and hundreds of prison officers and fire personnel, and a thousand private security guards?
And what are these “culturally sensitive practices” she speaks of? We want policing! We do not want the permissiveness and resulting chaos of Jamaica and Trinidad forced on us!