Pride committee promotes ‘belonging’ for 2025 parade

2022 Pride Parade

(CNS): Cayman will be included in the global celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with its own Pride Parade this weekend. The Pride Parade Committee is marking the event with the theme of “belonging”, which is about “creating safe, affirming spaces where every human being — citizen or resident — feels seen, respected, and included”.

in a recent press release, the committee stated, “One of the most powerful human needs is the need to belong. For too long, being LGBTQ+ in Cayman has carried a stigma. It’s time to rewrite that narrative.”

Local and regional advocacy group Colours Caribbean, which has been the voice of the LGBTQ community here for many years, has offered its support to the new committee and encouraged people to join in the celebrations and to be visible. The activists are all urging the LGBTQ community to occupy public spaces throughout the rest of this month with their loved ones, family, friends, colleagues and the community at large.

“Hold your partner’s hand in public — and do not be scared to show your affection and appreciation of one another — this is something I have done for more than 25 years with my husband, on a daily basis,” said a spokesperson for Colours. “Some may label these actions as unnecessary displays of public affection. I prefer to see them as a natural gesture of respectful romanticism, and something that has helped to keep us bound together happily all these years later.”

Colours believes that during Pride Month, these actions are important and send a message that courage should always overcome the shame that members of the community may have been made to feel.

“This is what Pride Month is for: to say loud and clear that we are rightfully part of the community and proud of belonging to it,” the activists added. “Colours Caribbean, not without some mistakes, fought tirelessly for our rightful place in our community amongst our people every day of every week of every year since our foundation. We never sought mere tolerance.”

Over the years the non-profit has fought several legal battles. Recently, it has been focused on the challenge by local attorney Kattina Anglin, who represents a fundamental Christian organisation that has opposed the LGBTQ community’s efforts to achieve marriage equality and to overturn the passage of the 2020 legislation that provided same-sex couples with a long overdue legal framework equivalent to marriage.

But the courtroom fights against diversity and LGBTQ rights continue, which Colours said is disappointing and hard to reconcile with the “Caymankind” spirit and general tendency towards compassion, love and mutual respect. The case is now before the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

Despite the challenges over the years, the Pride Parade has become an established event, and a new committee has emerged this year to organise the celebrations. Tara Bush, Dr Chantal Basson, Julian Foster, Schmarrah McCarty and Zee Wright are organising the free event and encouraging everyone to be visible and confident about belonging.

“We express heartfelt gratitude to Noel Cayasso-Smith and Billie Bryan for their foundational work in bringing the LGBTQ+ community together,” the committee said. “To Noel in particular for laying the groundwork for what the PRIDE Parade in Cayman has become and to Billie for making with the pledge and Colours Cayman (now Colours Caribbean) our community visible as such in the Cayman Islands.

”We also thank Dr James Reeves and Dr Leonardo Raznovich for their dedication through Colours Caribbean and the legal victories achieved under Dr Raznovich’s leadership. As legal counsel, Dr Raznovich successfully defended key protections in the Grand Court and Court of Appeal against efforts to overturn the Civil Partnership Act — matters now before the Privy Council,” the committee added.

The members also noted the courtroom battle that Vickie Bodden and Chantelle Day fought that ended with the development of civil partnerships in Cayman.

The Pride Parade takes place on Saturday, 28 June, at 5:00pm, with an After Party at Bonny Moon Beach Club. For more information, follow the Pride Committee on Instagram: [@caymanpride]