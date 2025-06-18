PPM breaks law with $220k overspend on campaign

PPM candidates at the final rally of the 2025 election campaign

(CNS): The People’s Progressive Movement has admitted breaching the Elections Act, having spent considerably more money than is allowed for the number of candidates it fielded in the 2025 election campaign and could be liable to pay a fine of CI$25,000. In an explanation submitted with the party’s election campaign expenses, PPM officials said that it was “not intentional and deeply regretted”.

The party said the overspend was due in part to the duplication of materials after four candidates joined its platform just days before Nomination Day.

In total, the PPM spent CI$699,751.02. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly filed a separate return, in which she claims to have estimated the amount spent by the PPM on her campaign. However, this return was not submitted on the usual form and is not entirely clear.

The Elections Office stated in its report that the nearly CI$700,000 expenses covered twelve candidates, since O’Connor-Connolly filed her own expenses. As a result, the maximum spend should have been CI$480,000, though the PPM has counted $40,000 for O’Connor-Connolly, indicating that its maximum should be CI$520,000.

Either way, for the first time in an election since it fought its first campaign in 2005, the party exceeded the spending limits — by $220,000 at worst or $180,000 at best.

CNS has contacted the supervisor of elections about the consequences for the party. The Elections Act clearly states that while candidates commit an illegal act when they overspend, a fine is actually articulated in the law for official political parties.

Despite spending more than any other party by a notable margin, none of the PPM’s reported expenditures include money spent before 3 March, as the law doesn’t require politicians or parties to reveal either spending or donations before the official start of the campaign.

The PPM blamed the overspend on a number of factors, in particular, the decision by four candidates, three of whom were sitting Cabinet ministers, to join the party after they had already begun their own campaign spending or had committed to spending on materials representing them as independent candidates.

In its ‘explanatory statement’, the PPM said that it had to redo much of the promotional and marketing material to rebrand it, but still had to account for the wasted duplicated spending on items such as billboards and flyers. Tracking the expenditure of these four new candidates before they joined the party had proved challenging, the PPM stated.

“Combined with the fast pace of campaign activity, this created significant challenges in tracking expenditures in real time,” the party said. In addition, the escalating costs of campaigning, such as advertising and event organisation, while the campaign limits have remained unchanged for several election cycles, made it hard to stay within the limits, the PPM said.

The party also said that the eight-week campaign period, during which spending must be accounted for, is too long. The PPM argued that in the UK, where there are tens of millions of voters, there is a much shorter official campaign period, so the Cayman Islands, which has fewer than 26,000 voters, could also reduce its campaign period.

The party accepted that it needed to improve real-time spending during the dynamic, fast-paced campaign period, but said there was a need for a comprehensive review of the campaign finance framework to reflect increasing costs.

“It has become increasingly difficult for candidates, and especially organised political teams or parties, to remain within a threshold that has not been adjusted to reflect inflation or today’s campaign environment,” the PPM stated.

The party urged the new government to “act decisively and early in this new parliamentary term” on campaign finance reform and to consider adding some level of state-assisted funding. As the party sought to justify its spending overrun, the Progressives said they were ready to “engage constructively in the process of reform” because Caymanians deserve a “fair and transparent” system.

In reality, the current system is far from transparent, and voters’ concerns are not so much focused on the cost of flyers, but rather on the level of expenditure and, especially, the lack of transparency surrounding political donations.

The law only requires donations made to political parties during the eight weeks before Election Day to be reported, and the source of those donations is only required to be disclosed if the donation exceeds $5,000. It is quite clear from the amounts that candidates spent that some of that cash came to them before the official period, which means they are not required to reveal its source.

As CNS reported, a significant amount of the nearly CI$1 million donated to parties and candidates during the official 2025 election campaign period came in the form of multiple donations of under $5,000. Overall, around half of the donations made to candidates and parties came from named donors, the rest from anonymous donors.

While the PPM spent far more than is allowed under the law, all of the independent candidates who declared their returns stayed within the $40,000 limit, and both the CINP, which fielded 12 candidates, and the TCCP, which ran ten, both remained within the legal limit. The CINP could have spent $480,000, but actually spent $455,422.07, while TCCP had a $400,000 limit and spent $395,000.