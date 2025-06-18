PPM breaks law with $220k overspend on campaign
(CNS): The People’s Progressive Movement has admitted breaching the Elections Act, having spent considerably more money than is allowed for the number of candidates it fielded in the 2025 election campaign and could be liable to pay a fine of CI$25,000. In an explanation submitted with the party’s election campaign expenses, PPM officials said that it was “not intentional and deeply regretted”.
The party said the overspend was due in part to the duplication of materials after four candidates joined its platform just days before Nomination Day.
In total, the PPM spent CI$699,751.02. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly filed a separate return, in which she claims to have estimated the amount spent by the PPM on her campaign. However, this return was not submitted on the usual form and is not entirely clear.
The Elections Office stated in its report that the nearly CI$700,000 expenses covered twelve candidates, since O’Connor-Connolly filed her own expenses. As a result, the maximum spend should have been CI$480,000, though the PPM has counted $40,000 for O’Connor-Connolly, indicating that its maximum should be CI$520,000.
Either way, for the first time in an election since it fought its first campaign in 2005, the party exceeded the spending limits — by $220,000 at worst or $180,000 at best.
CNS has contacted the supervisor of elections about the consequences for the party. The Elections Act clearly states that while candidates commit an illegal act when they overspend, a fine is actually articulated in the law for official political parties.
Despite spending more than any other party by a notable margin, none of the PPM’s reported expenditures include money spent before 3 March, as the law doesn’t require politicians or parties to reveal either spending or donations before the official start of the campaign.
The PPM blamed the overspend on a number of factors, in particular, the decision by four candidates, three of whom were sitting Cabinet ministers, to join the party after they had already begun their own campaign spending or had committed to spending on materials representing them as independent candidates.
In its ‘explanatory statement’, the PPM said that it had to redo much of the promotional and marketing material to rebrand it, but still had to account for the wasted duplicated spending on items such as billboards and flyers. Tracking the expenditure of these four new candidates before they joined the party had proved challenging, the PPM stated.
“Combined with the fast pace of campaign activity, this created significant challenges in tracking expenditures in real time,” the party said. In addition, the escalating costs of campaigning, such as advertising and event organisation, while the campaign limits have remained unchanged for several election cycles, made it hard to stay within the limits, the PPM said.
The party also said that the eight-week campaign period, during which spending must be accounted for, is too long. The PPM argued that in the UK, where there are tens of millions of voters, there is a much shorter official campaign period, so the Cayman Islands, which has fewer than 26,000 voters, could also reduce its campaign period.
The party accepted that it needed to improve real-time spending during the dynamic, fast-paced campaign period, but said there was a need for a comprehensive review of the campaign finance framework to reflect increasing costs.
“It has become increasingly difficult for candidates, and especially organised political teams or parties, to remain within a threshold that has not been adjusted to reflect inflation or today’s campaign environment,” the PPM stated.
The party urged the new government to “act decisively and early in this new parliamentary term” on campaign finance reform and to consider adding some level of state-assisted funding. As the party sought to justify its spending overrun, the Progressives said they were ready to “engage constructively in the process of reform” because Caymanians deserve a “fair and transparent” system.
In reality, the current system is far from transparent, and voters’ concerns are not so much focused on the cost of flyers, but rather on the level of expenditure and, especially, the lack of transparency surrounding political donations.
The law only requires donations made to political parties during the eight weeks before Election Day to be reported, and the source of those donations is only required to be disclosed if the donation exceeds $5,000. It is quite clear from the amounts that candidates spent that some of that cash came to them before the official period, which means they are not required to reveal its source.
As CNS reported, a significant amount of the nearly CI$1 million donated to parties and candidates during the official 2025 election campaign period came in the form of multiple donations of under $5,000. Overall, around half of the donations made to candidates and parties came from named donors, the rest from anonymous donors.
While the PPM spent far more than is allowed under the law, all of the independent candidates who declared their returns stayed within the $40,000 limit, and both the CINP, which fielded 12 candidates, and the TCCP, which ran ten, both remained within the legal limit. The CINP could have spent $480,000, but actually spent $455,422.07, while TCCP had a $400,000 limit and spent $395,000.
The declared election spending by candidates and parties is available for public inspection at the Elections Office, located at 68 West Bay Road, Monday through Friday, between 10:00am and 4:00pm.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Good for them at least they disclosed honestly… let not pretend it isnt an open secret that CINP and TCCP spent way more , just did everything under the table, or right out of there pockets between Dan, Peanut and Wayne and simply just don’t disclose!!
This all seems above 100% above board.
‘Accidentally’ spending hundreds of thousands of dollars over the limit from the people who pretend they are fiscally responsible.
Lets be real about what occurred here – they actively overspent to put up those massive signs all over the place (even in areas they weren’t running) and running constant ads online because they thought that they would be the majority in a governing coalition and would be in a position where the Elections Office and DPP would be unlikely to take action after the fact
And they will get a slap on the wrist and go back to lecturing the current Government and country on finances and budgeting.
Insanity
Y’all think Jay telling the truth? His campaign manager bragged that he got paid $30k alone
Whoever submitted the documentation must be getting raked over the coals.
I’m shocked i tell ya! Who’d have thought that anyting ran by L’il Joey Who could fail? Please lord give him more time at the top, we need the laughs
“The party urged the new government to “act decisively and early in this new parliamentary term” on campaign finance reform and to consider adding some level of state-assisted funding.”
NO – Absolutely NOT. Why should the people’s money be spent on trying to get the power hungry into office to misspend more of the people’s money?
I knew the PPM thought we were dumb, but this takes the cake (as in the Marie Antoinette let them eat cake kinda cake)
LOL a least they are honest, what CINP and TCCP Laid out under the table and out of their own pockets like Wayne, Peanut and especially Dan Scott was wayyyyyyy more!!! But of course lets all pretend we don’t know this hahahaha
Cross the aisle Roy
overspent, broke the rules and still failed.
sums up ppm.
All I am seeing here is PPM were honest and declared everything while the other two parties used some creative accounting to stay below the limit. Dont tell me the TCCP Pedro and Compass meetings were not hella expensive.
The TCCP and CINP were not running dozens of online ads for the entire election period – or erecting 30-foot signs on every stretch of road they could find.
You don’t just accidentally spend an additional 200,000 dollars past the limit don’t be naive. They overspent on purpose thinking that if they won the election it wouldn’t matter.
The PPM love talking about how they have experience, and the rest of the candidates were novices – but failed to adhere to spending rules despite having been a party for 20 years? The fact that anyone votes for those clowns is beyond me.
Pure clownery
And they continue to break the law by allowing narcissistic crack dealing Kenny to leave his signs up.
Your tune changed on that Roy? Do we really need to dig up the quotes?
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/07/mctaggart-accuses-bryan-of-breaching-ministers-code/
This election spending is a farce! Yes there’s rules but ONLY after nomination day! 🙄 so go ahead spend the millions b4 you get nominated and also pay your candidates a salary to run that’s a new one! 🙄 none of that is reported smh
“State assisted funding” are you fudging mad! CNS please disclose who in the PPM is advocating for state funding.
So they overspent by about 10% and their excuse is: well, we signed up Dumb and Dumber (and Dumbest) and had to redo all the marketing so we’re really sorry. We preach fiscal responsibility but can’t stay within the basic laws of campaign finance? Idiots.
Juliana, Kenny, and JonJon haven’t been able to balance Jack $#!t for the last 4 years, what makes you think they’ll start now?
Absolute clownshow embarrassment to our country.
The fine does not match the infringement, especially for a party wanting to govern. It should be 10 times the offense.
One Million Percent Correct 👍
So when will Elections Office team be fined CI$100K for breach of the Data Protection Act? Cannot have selective enforcement of laws.
In any event the CI$25K fine is not lot of money for a political party (and one of its members could cough up the money overnight). Everyone knows that in parties consciously breach a contract (or disregard a law) if the penalty for such breach is simply a small fine.
This is the BEST QUESTION
When will THE ELECTION HEAD do his job fare and justice be served to the law breakers Julie signs we’re 2 to 4 feet by the road some were on government land government employees were setting up her venues and taking it down using government equipment to clear land for political events maybe that’s why her campaign wasn’t expensive
XXXX
CNS: Please don’t leave the caps lock on.
The candidate who was the most honest was Mrs Ruth Bodden. This was her first try, so the expectation of winning was low.
But she ran an honest campaign and she spoke the truth. Her heart was in the right place. She would have actually been a fresh breeze in a stale, corrupted enviroment.
She did not have the big money behind her to buy votes but she did have integrity.
But alas the same old foolishness occured. Votes were bought.
I wonder if those same people who sold their vote are now getting ANYTHING else from the person who bought the votes???
As the old saying goes, “You can’t fix stupid, you can only kill it”… So suffer the consequences of your actions in silence please. You made your bed, now lay in it in silence and suffer.
Juliana approved a KYD$50mln school without students or business case. Not counting all the various PPM-district pre-election paving operations that were green-lit on our dime.
The new prison is costing 4 times the Brac school. The consultants working on it now are being paid over $8Million pushing some thing we can’t afford…anybody worried about that..?
Laws here are merely suggestions, you should all know that by now.
They overspend and their signs were twice as big than allowed. Those are the only things that were disclosed. Juliana spent her own money – ha! She spent the public’s purse to help those in need right AFTER she decided to run.
They break the rules but not held accountable.
The real issue is the lack of enforcement. Until there are consequences, there is no reason for anyone – let alone PPM (Personal Profit Machine). We will continue to go down the path of becoming a lawless society.
When the PPM were in power the subject of election financing reform came up a few times, but Alden and Co. quickly bypassed it. It was not important then. Now they are in a rush to ask the government for election reform. Every single citizen that runs for parliament should be required to keep a running record of any and all donations from the moment they decide to run, and said record should be subject to impromptu audits. It is the only way to ensure that parliament is not infiltrated by the 1%, to the detriment of Caymanians.
What a load of BS but not unexpected.
Marketing materials, billboards…
Dynamic fast paced, fast paced campaign….
The party urged the new government to “act decisively and early in this new parliamentary term” on campaign finance reform and to consider adding some level of state-assisted funding. As the party sought to justify its spending overrun, the Progressives said they were ready to “engage constructively in the process of reform” because Caymanians deserve a “fair and transparent” system.
True transparency!!! Idiotic morons!
Kenneth’s billboards are still up…time to take down what was illegal in the first place…?
The only difference here is that they told the truth while the other 2 lied. Ask each candidate of CINP how big the check EACH candidate got. Bet that’s not in their financial reporting. They also spent a FORTUNE before nomination day so they didn’t have to report it.
If you have this information from a verifiable source, why don’t you post it instead of making cowardly allusions?
I met with them, they asked me to run, they guaranteed CI$100,000 per candidate in cash.
If you have this information from a verifiable source, why don’t you post it?
Also: no, you didn’t, and no, they didn’t.
another bad day at the office for joey…
the man who had 3 opportunities in 12 months to form a government and failed…but yet still a leader???
welcome to wonderland
yep…ppm have a stellar record of overspending…
any comment joey?
any comment mrs governor?
No wonder they’re so upset by the mollywhopping they received; that’s a lot of money they’re on the hook for, with nothing to show for it.
“not intentional” ? Yes it was.
“deeply regretted” ? Only becuase they lost.
whatever, that was deliberate so that The $25000 is just more money they budgeted to spend on their campaign.
Ask for “forgiveness” not permission.
Don’t worry..uncle Dart can afford it.
Is it possible to sue to get compensation for having to watch many minutes of my life tick by whilst these gurning idiots broadcast YouTube adverts I couldn’t skip?
Same for you, a/c company synonymous with a bear that lives in the Arctic. As for the mechanic for a local garage, that spouts a load of drivel to seemingly make Caymanians think they used the cash from govt in a meaningful way, I’m not buying it, nor will I ever seek to use your services.
LOL if they can’t get their own finances in order imagine what the OVERSPEND on OUR dollars would be…SMH