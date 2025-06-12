Police station arsonist ‘escapes’ jail time

Scene at the North Side Police Station after the fire in July 2023 (from social media)

(CNS): Justice Emma Peters said that Dave Richard Ebanks committed a very serious offence when he set the North Side police station on fire in July 2023. But after handing him a 14-month sentence last month, the judge suspended that jail time for two years due to a number of mitigating factors. Ebanks had set fire to various items inside a garage adjoined to the station, which resulted in substantial damage.

While around $130,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire that gutted the building, the police station was empty at the time as it was the early hours of the morning. As a result, no one was hurt.

The court heard that Ebanks had been an alcoholic with serious addiction problems for decades at the time of the offence and was drunk at the time. He initially pleaded not guilty and was set to go to trial, despite being caught on CCTV at the police station just before and after the fire had started. But over a year later, in November 2024, he changed his plea to guilty.

During the sentencing hearing, the crown stressed the seriousness of the offence. He had pulled together a pile of items in the garage, including a child’s bicycle made of plastic and other flammable materials, and set them ablaze, demonstrating that he knew the fire would cause serious damage.

Nevertheless, the prosecutor acknowledged that the crime was unsophisticated, unplanned, and committed without premeditation, entirely on impulse, which had to be balanced against the deliberate act of setting the pile alight. It was also accepted that Ebanks’ four-decade alcohol addiction was a serious illness, described by his attorney as a chronic medical condition.

The judge found that the arson offence had a serious economic and social impact on the community. The station was closed for a long time, and operations were relocated to East End, leaving North Side residents without local police service, which heightened security fears and concerns in the district at the time.

Despite starting at a relatively high point in accordance with the guidelines, the court took into consideration a number of mitigating factors, not least the fact that Ebanks had taken steps, on his own and voluntarily, to begin addressing his addiction. The court heard that he had been sober at the time of the sentencing for around one and a half years.

Before he lost his job as a result of the charges against him, he was the sole breadwinner for his wife and 14-year-old child, and he had very limited dated convictions. The entire episode has also helped him to take decisive action to try to beat his lifelong addiction.

Ebanks has been living at the Hope Foundation and has been a model resident. The staff there urged the court not to send Ebanks to jail, as it would likely reverse the progress he has made to stay sober.

Justice Peters found that the offence was serious enough to warrant a custodial sentence of 14 months, including some credit for his late guilty plea. But given the fact that Ebanks will remain at the halfway house for some time and considering his efforts to stay clean, she suspended that sentence for 24 months and ordered him to undertake 200 hours of community service during those two years.

The judge said that after decades of addiction, Ebanks had demonstrated that he would do what it takes to maintain sobriety, and in order to meet the needs of his rehabilitation, the best course of action was to suspend the sentence.