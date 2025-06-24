Police launch a new road safety campaign
(CNS): The RCIPS has launched another road safety campaign aimed at significantly reducing dangerous driving across the Cayman Islands and the record-breaking number of crashes. Operation Clyro began on Monday and will run until 7 July. Police presence on the roads will increase, and officers will specifically target the main violations contributing to collisions and road deaths.
The primary focus during the operation will be on driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols. Officers will also be looking to identify and apprehend speeders, a leading cause of the collisions.
“Our goal with Operation Clyro is to enhance the safety of all road users in the Cayman Islands,” said Acting Chief Inspector Fernando Soto. “We continue to observe concerning trends in certain driving behaviours, and this concentrated effort is a proactive measure to address these issues. We urge every driver to take personal responsibility, obey traffic laws, and make safe choices behind the wheel. The lives of our community depend on it.”
The RCIPS has been battling the steady increase in collisions, which is draining resources and taking up man-hours. There are between 60 and 80 collisions per week, and the smashed-up cars are adding to the traffic chaos. Last year, there were 3,253 collisions on local roads, 14 people were killed, and another 34 were badly injured.
Police say they will be stopping people who are driving badly or discourteously, or using dangerous manoeuvres. They will also be on the lookout for reckless or distracted driving, including mobile phone use and disregarding traffic signals, as well as everyday traffic violations, such as not wearing seatbelts, driving without a licence or registration and vehicle defects.
The RCIPS is encouraging all motorists to plan, designate a sober driver, avoid distractions, and adhere to speed limits. Pedestrians and cyclists are also reminded to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines. All road users are encouraged to share the road with courtesy, with safety being their top priority.
This campaign underscores the RCIPS’s commitment to creating safer roads for residents and visitors alike. The public’s cooperation is vital to the success of Operation Clyro and the ongoing effort to prevent road traffic collisions, the RCIPS added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police
The fundamental problem behind such a campaign, is most of the traffic officers are Jamaican’s who can’t drive or know the rules of the road so it’s unfortunately whilst a great initiative on paper a futile exercise.
Interesting to know exactly what driver training the police receive. And who teaches them. I guess the answer is none which is shocking.
Wow, awesome. I have been waiting over 20 years to see a police/traffic officer actually stop a driver for being discourteous or driving erratically. Let’s see if it happens.
Stop the heavy wagons sitting in the outside lanes from Bodden Town to Georgetown like they have them reserved.
Cayman style things…
Will use high beams, foglights, auxiliary lighting – won’t use indicators.
Will drive exclusively in right lane and impede traffic flow.
Will not use hands-free bluetooth, but will put phone on speaker and hold near to head.
Will witness multiple collisions all day, every day, but won’t use seatbelts.
Will get bank loan at 7%+ to buy new cars. Won’t invest in a few dollars for a child seat.
Will see bumper-to-bumper traffic soon coming, will keep on tailgating.
Will use a vehicle with no plate(s), won’t be stopped.
Speed cameras for every 3 miles of road. It will solve the problem overnight, make the government a fortune and doesn’t even need to be manned. Do it CIG and RCIP
Funny that. No rozzers on the Esterly Tibbets to stop the maniacs yet this week.
Aren’t they supposed to do this year-round not just for 2 weeks? I just saw 2 cars on the way to town weaving in and out of traffic, one of the vehicles that they were weaving around was a propane truck. I already said what the solution is, you know who is doing it.
Clamp down on the bad drivers doing 25-30 mph in outside lane of dual carriageways, invariably on their cells or engrossed in conversation.
This is careless driving that causes other vehicles to brake suddenly or undertake.
Does that include RCIPS officers blue lighting and jumping traffic just to get through the roundabout onto Fairbanks Road and then switching off when they get past.
Daily and frequent occurrence, exceptionally dangerous and quite clearly not an emergency call.
Will they be breathalyzing everyone who runs in to stationary objects late at night? Or just some people?
Would it be too much to ask the police to do their jobs all year round?
Increase the cost of gas to $50 a gallon for 3 months and see what happens to all the illegal drivers and cars
from the police???…been here 25 years and never seen a police car once use its indicators properly on a roundabout.
any comment mr commissioner?
any comments mrs governor?
no respect for the police farce after the jon-jon incidents.
free simple solutions to terrible driving standards:
1.bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
2. as per the uk, do not accept jamaican driving license
3. if you cause an accident or get charged with careless driving , you must automatically re-sit driving test
What happened to the new law outlawing the importation of any vehicle manufactured before 2016? The importers are still bringing in early 2000’s Honda Fits like it’s the only car available.
And why is it that when I overtake some young men on the road they see it as a challenge to a street race? It seems like some drivers get insulted when you overtake them, like you’re insulting their manhood or something. Very immature and idiotic.
Road safety, as in:
1. Not allowing DART’s gardeners to close lanes of HIS road to trim trees on the fastest/busiest road in Cayman?
2. Ticketing/removing all of the super bright and obnoxious floodlights on these cars?
3. Driving disgustingly slow and thereby impeding traffic?
4. The absolutely Fn moronic pedestrian crossings that blink automatically when pressed and force traffic to come to an immediate screeching halt? Which, btw, people on bicycles/motorcycles use to cross the street? Like where else in the entire fucking world does this occur?
5. The mopeds (or whatever) which have multiple people on them?
6. The overloaded dump trucks?
7. The closed lane on LPH which has been inaccessible for… a year? now…?
8. The visually obvious cars that are not licensable?
OR:::::
Speeding tickets issued to people trying to avoid the above and more and get to work/wherever because they ACTUALLY HAVE WORK TO DO.
Dark tint because, well… we live in the Cayman Islands which has some of the highest UV indexes in the world leading to skin causer and ageing (and damage to vehicles).
For the love of God can someone please shake the people in charge so they can wake the fuck up… the quality of life in this country is abysmal and is getting worse.
That said, GL RCIPS, embrace your discretion and remember “We care, we listen, we act”.
deuces
Ah yes, the legendary RCIPS Tactical Speed Unit. Bravely protecting the nation from the real threats of someone going 5mph over on their way to work. Meanwhile, people turning right from the left lane, driving with no lights in a hurricane, and using roundabouts like a game of roulette? Totally fine. Those are “advanced maneuvers” apparently.
But hey, at least they’re consistent. Consistently avoiding the things that actually matter. As long as the radar gun works and the fine machine is printing, justice is served, right?
^ this guy road safeties
I’ve seen a Toyota Prado that’s had white brake lights for at least 7 years or more. It’s still on the road. This vehicle never been in front of a police car? every been tested by DVDL???
Lets just start with the old yellow plates. Stop every vehicle with yellow plates, I can guarantee you will find no inspections, no insurance etc…
Collisions and road deaths. So, DUI, lack of seatbelts, cell phone use while driving, dangerous driving (including excessive speed), and not using indicators.
Okay, so who is gonna do what? Most traffic units are tied up dealing with Jam-on-Jam fender benders, with little initiative to do much else. Waste of a press release.
All this, when someone formerly of DVDL admitted to helping idiots get past their driving ‘test’, along with some scrapyard dodging vehicles being able to be inspected.
Pissing in the wind.
“Clyro”?
Most I could find is some uk town, and a reference to “clear water”.
The whole “hey public, we’re doing operation doing-our-bloody-jobs for two weeks” has always been weird AF to me.
Why do our police need to announce “operations” regarding doing their jobs as traffic officers? This is why unna are called JDF rejects – acting like you’re the UK SAS while holding that speed gun in the bush.
Just write me the speeding ticket for doing 51 on a triple lane highway or give mi a bly nuh, mi bredjin? I just saw you fail to indicate on a round-about in your police car, anyway.
/rant
Biffy! #accidentwithoutinjury
Please take photos and move the cars on the side of the road..not sitting in middle of road blocking traffic. You are being selfish a$$holes!
Police crackdown -LOL. On Cayman Brac the only time you see police is when they are going to the shop or restaurant to pick up something. Hardly ever see them on patrol, hardly ever doing speed checks, hardly ever out after dark. One of the best jobs in the Cayman Islands, by far – be on Brac – stay out of sight and collect a paycheck.
CNS, can you find out how many tickets are given for seatbelt offences, after this initiative ends?
Since I reckon about 30% drive without one, it would be hilarious to see how many people driving contrary to the traffic law they detect.
Yeah, I noticed the crackdown. The driving has noticeably improved. The crapheaps are no longer on the roads. Nature is healing.
Looooooool
Belarus, Russia, Ecuador, Phillipines…the inhabitants of these places know what a crackdown is. Cayman residents have zero idea!!