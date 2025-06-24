Police launch a new road safety campaign

RCIPS traffic unit officers (file photo)

(CNS): The RCIPS has launched another road safety campaign aimed at significantly reducing dangerous driving across the Cayman Islands and the record-breaking number of crashes. Operation Clyro began on Monday and will run until 7 July. Police presence on the roads will increase, and officers will specifically target the main violations contributing to collisions and road deaths.

The primary focus during the operation will be on driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols. Officers will also be looking to identify and apprehend speeders, a leading cause of the collisions.

“Our goal with Operation Clyro is to enhance the safety of all road users in the Cayman Islands,” said Acting Chief Inspector Fernando Soto. “We continue to observe concerning trends in certain driving behaviours, and this concentrated effort is a proactive measure to address these issues. We urge every driver to take personal responsibility, obey traffic laws, and make safe choices behind the wheel. The lives of our community depend on it.”

The RCIPS has been battling the steady increase in collisions, which is draining resources and taking up man-hours. There are between 60 and 80 collisions per week, and the smashed-up cars are adding to the traffic chaos. Last year, there were 3,253 collisions on local roads, 14 people were killed, and another 34 were badly injured.

Police say they will be stopping people who are driving badly or discourteously, or using dangerous manoeuvres. They will also be on the lookout for reckless or distracted driving, including mobile phone use and disregarding traffic signals, as well as everyday traffic violations, such as not wearing seatbelts, driving without a licence or registration and vehicle defects.

The RCIPS is encouraging all motorists to plan, designate a sober driver, avoid distractions, and adhere to speed limits. Pedestrians and cyclists are also reminded to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines. All road users are encouraged to share the road with courtesy, with safety being their top priority.

This campaign underscores the RCIPS’s commitment to creating safer roads for residents and visitors alike. The public’s cooperation is vital to the success of Operation Clyro and the ongoing effort to prevent road traffic collisions, the RCIPS added.