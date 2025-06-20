Police investigating election overspend by PPM

PPM Leader Joey-Hew and Deputy Leader Kenneth Bryan on the campaign trail

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that they are working with the Elections Office to investigate the overspending by the People’s Progressive Movement on their 2025 election campaign. The party exceeded the legal spending limit for 12 candidates by well over $200,000, as reported by CNS earlier this week. The party has said the breach was unintentional and caused by a number of factors.

In a press release this week, the Elections Office stated, “Submissions concerning the political party that exceeded the campaign finance expenditure limits are currently being prepared for referral to the appropriate authorities, in accordance with Section 67(5) of the Elections Act (2022 Revision).”

In response to a query from CNS, an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the police are now involved in the matter, stating, “We can confirm that the RCIPS is looking into this matter, working closely with the Elections Office.”

The PPM has not yet responded to a question from CNS as to whether or not the party intends to pay the $25,000 fine as set out in the law. The party could dispute the breach on a technicality due to duplicated spending.

The PPM issued a statement in which it called for “a meaningful review of the Cayman Islands’ outdated election rules” but accepted that its overall spending had exceeded the current campaign finance limit under the Elections Act. Reiterating the statement submitted to the Elections Office with its returns, the PPM said that the breach was not intentional, and that the “experience has shown that the current rules do not reflect the realities of how modern campaigns actually work”.

Some of the other reasons the PPM gave for overspending were the increasing costs of campaigning, the lengthy official election period, and difficulty tracking multiple candidates’ expenditures in many constituencies in real time. However, the circumstances were the same for the CINP and TCCP, both of which remained within their legal spending limits.

The main problem for the party appears to have been the fact that three of the UPM Cabinet members joined the party at the last minute after they had already spent or committed to spending money on campaign material that had to be redone with the PPM branding. The party stated that these duplicated costs were added to the total expenditure, pushing it well beyond the campaign finance cap.

“Four candidates joined the party just days before Nomination Day, and some had already spent campaign funds independently,” a spokesperson for the PPM said. “Rebranding materials like signs and brochures with the PPM logo and colours led to duplicated costs.”

Kenneth Bryan and Dwayne Seymour, both ministers in the UPM Cabinet who were set to run as independents, joined the party around a week before the campaign started. Then, just two days before Nomination Day, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, the UPM premier who had planned to retire, announced she would be running with the PPM. First-time independent candidate Delmira Bodden also joined the party days before the official start of the campaign.

Calling for election campaign finance reform, the party said a full review of the spending limit to reflect today’s economic realities was urgently needed to create clearer rules around what counts as campaign spending, explore the idea of limited public funding for campaigns and shorten the official campaign period.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to improve the fairness, transparency, and accountability of elections in the Cayman Islands,” the PPM said. “Caymanians deserve a system that is fit for today — not one stuck in the past.”

In a statement from the Elections Office on the expense returns by the 2025 candidates, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell also noted the need for campaign reform to advance the modernisation of elections legislation, “particularly in relation to campaign finance limits and reporting standards”.

Howell confirmed that there are no penalties for unsuccessful candidates who do not submit their returns, but it remains a requirement. “I urge the remaining five 2025 candidates who have not yet submitted campaign finance returns to file their returns of revenue and expenditure as soon as possible,” he said.