Police investigating election overspend by PPM
(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that they are working with the Elections Office to investigate the overspending by the People’s Progressive Movement on their 2025 election campaign. The party exceeded the legal spending limit for 12 candidates by well over $200,000, as reported by CNS earlier this week. The party has said the breach was unintentional and caused by a number of factors.
In a press release this week, the Elections Office stated, “Submissions concerning the political party that exceeded the campaign finance expenditure limits are currently being prepared for referral to the appropriate authorities, in accordance with Section 67(5) of the Elections Act (2022 Revision).”
In response to a query from CNS, an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the police are now involved in the matter, stating, “We can confirm that the RCIPS is looking into this matter, working closely with the Elections Office.”
The PPM has not yet responded to a question from CNS as to whether or not the party intends to pay the $25,000 fine as set out in the law. The party could dispute the breach on a technicality due to duplicated spending.
The PPM issued a statement in which it called for “a meaningful review of the Cayman Islands’ outdated election rules” but accepted that its overall spending had exceeded the current campaign finance limit under the Elections Act. Reiterating the statement submitted to the Elections Office with its returns, the PPM said that the breach was not intentional, and that the “experience has shown that the current rules do not reflect the realities of how modern campaigns actually work”.
Some of the other reasons the PPM gave for overspending were the increasing costs of campaigning, the lengthy official election period, and difficulty tracking multiple candidates’ expenditures in many constituencies in real time. However, the circumstances were the same for the CINP and TCCP, both of which remained within their legal spending limits.
The main problem for the party appears to have been the fact that three of the UPM Cabinet members joined the party at the last minute after they had already spent or committed to spending money on campaign material that had to be redone with the PPM branding. The party stated that these duplicated costs were added to the total expenditure, pushing it well beyond the campaign finance cap.
“Four candidates joined the party just days before Nomination Day, and some had already spent campaign funds independently,” a spokesperson for the PPM said. “Rebranding materials like signs and brochures with the PPM logo and colours led to duplicated costs.”
Kenneth Bryan and Dwayne Seymour, both ministers in the UPM Cabinet who were set to run as independents, joined the party around a week before the campaign started. Then, just two days before Nomination Day, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, the UPM premier who had planned to retire, announced she would be running with the PPM. First-time independent candidate Delmira Bodden also joined the party days before the official start of the campaign.
Calling for election campaign finance reform, the party said a full review of the spending limit to reflect today’s economic realities was urgently needed to create clearer rules around what counts as campaign spending, explore the idea of limited public funding for campaigns and shorten the official campaign period.
“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to improve the fairness, transparency, and accountability of elections in the Cayman Islands,” the PPM said. “Caymanians deserve a system that is fit for today — not one stuck in the past.”
In a statement from the Elections Office on the expense returns by the 2025 candidates, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell also noted the need for campaign reform to advance the modernisation of elections legislation, “particularly in relation to campaign finance limits and reporting standards”.
Howell confirmed that there are no penalties for unsuccessful candidates who do not submit their returns, but it remains a requirement. “I urge the remaining five 2025 candidates who have not yet submitted campaign finance returns to file their returns of revenue and expenditure as soon as possible,” he said.
That photo says it all!
How are they coming along on the investigation in to the illegal billboards?
joey…time to fall on your sword….but that would be an act of accountability and integrity…so it won’t happen.
When you ride with thieves
Then you die with thieves
*Yawn*…nothing will happen to anyone.
Something not adding up.
If the expense clock only starts ticking as of nomination date, why are “funds already spent prior to nomination day” included in the count PPM?
I don’t quite understand the “duplicate spending” explanation. A party’s limit is the sum of the limit of each member, right? If so, the fact that some members spent on x before they were a member of the party is irrelevant. It’s the cost attributable to that member once they joined the party. Therefore, the “duplicate spending” argument is not only a fallacy, it is indicative of an admission of liability/culpability.
I look forward to being corrected because, if not, the PPM has just tainted its party with knowingly committing illegal activity (with a very silly explanation to boot).
Alternatively, the calculation for campaign spending is equally silly if somehow expenses attributable to x can be imposed on y because of z.
ha ha ha ha ha…ho ho ho ho..haw haw! are u kidding! lol….politicians are above the law! you ppl need understand that…ZZZZZZ
Anyone other than me guessing that the DPP could lose a case where the defendant acknowledges their guilt and presents them with all of the evidence?
Aw jeez, another photo of the drugdealer and the man with no clue
Duplicated spending could still be money laundering and / or fraud, therefore it needs to be rigorously inwestigated.
Wha you say Roy? since you supposed to be so lily-white
Hmm, “RCIPS investigating” must be code for finding an excuse to smooth it over. The inadequate law needs amendment such that they are forced to pay back the overspent amount or face double that in a fine.
love that they want an overhaul of the Elections Law after the fact when so many people have asked for updates to this law. Even the fact that there is a small window they even have to account for.
Not a great look for a party that wants to run a country. But it’s fine, they have the very honest and ethical Kenneth and Dwayne so it’s all good.
I would have more hope if the title said Labrador Investigating Overspend by PPM.
LOL, how’s the investigations in to John John’s “accidents” coming along? Any breathalyzer results yet?
people joining the team at the last minute is not a good enough excuse. You know what the rules were and should have included that in your plans to hire mercenaries.
You’re the party preaching financial responsibility, getting in bed with overspenders and drug dealers and then coming up with absolute garbage excuses for why you broke the law.
Move on.
No surprise when I saw the same old political henchmen running about the place here who were working for others splashing about their dirty money buying influence for so called Cayman elite who want to influence social and political outcomes that benefit or enhance their own family political and financial status in society. The election office is well aware of exactly who these political consigliere’s.//money men are and also what boards and titles they hold and political ministers they are affiliated with. Yet with all the fancy corruption and financial laws and conflicts of interest constructs the keep boasting about to international watch dogs and task force not one of these folks are ever arrested or remove from their lofty political rewards scheme or post .in fact not one successful prosecution from the Election office has ever been brought to the DPP.
Wait till that Food card scam blow up in some people face or the photos leak out ! Aaaah boy Cayman so it go ?
Oops! And just imagine if those pictured two geniuses were actually PM/DPM? FFS, how close to disaster we came.
I hope the PPM does not make the people spend any more by disputing this and going to court. Just take the lick and, if you are still in denial that you have lost the voters’ confidence and insist on running again come 2029, start lining your candidates and planning your campaign strategy from now, so you do not overspend this obscenely again. You would have to make serious changes to win, though.
Honorable Kenny & Joey, stay strong and fight this fake witch hunt. You will soon be back in power to lead us back to greater heights!
SO hold on, if the spending before the election starts doesn’t count, how does this create duplicate spending?
And if I divide $200k by 4 then each of then that is $50k in additional spending per candidate which is a breach.
Pay ya fine and call it a day.