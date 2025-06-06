Police find clothing belonging to Harris in the sea

Andrel Harris

(CNS): As the coordinated, intense search for missing reporter Andrel Harris continued Friday morning, the RCIPS confirmed that an article of clothing found in the sea during yesterday’s search does belong to him. In a brief press release, the police said the item of clothing has since been examined, and an undisclosed item belonging to Harris was found in it.

According to the press release, his family has been notified of this development, and the assigned Family Liaison Officer continues to support them.

Search operations will continue throughout the day, led by the RCIPS and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, supported by several agencies and members of the public who have joined the volunteer search party.

Harris, a Compass TV reporter and journalist, was reported missing after he failed to show up for work as expected on Wednesday. He was last spotted on CCTV around 9:30pm on Tuesday walking along Pedro Castle Road, Savannah, towards Pedro.

.