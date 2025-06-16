Police face robbery spike across Grand Cayman
(CNS): Following an armed robbery at a West Bay liquor store on Friday afternoon, there were another two robberies over the weekend. One took place at a gas station in Bodden Town on Saturday night, and the other on a street in George Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Shortly after 9:45 on Saturday, 14 June, it was reported that a masked man dressed in dark clothing had entered a service station on Bodden Town Road, brandishing what appeared to be a machete, and demanded money.
The suspect, who was of slim build and wearing a black hooded shirt, a face mask, and dark pants, then fled the location on foot with a quantity of cash, heading toward the rear of the service station in the direction of Manse Road.
A few hours later, at about 1:45am on Sunday, the police responded to a report of a robbery outside an apartment complex off Sound Way in George Town. A woman had just arrived at the location when she was approached by two masked men who attempted to take her backpack. A brief struggle ensued, but the robbers prevailed and fled the location with her bag.
One of the suspects was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and shorts. The second suspect had an afro and was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt. Both were wearing face coverings.
No one was physically injured during either of these robberies.
Officers investigating the robberies are asking anyone with information to call George Town CID at 949-4222 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
Time to send every Jamaican home!
Where do we send the Caymanians?
Which number do you think is larger:
a) the number of Caymanians worldwide that don’t live in Cayman, or
b) the number of Jamaicans in Cayman?
What do you expect when you let illegal immigrants seeking asylum (supposedly)on your island. No one is going to want to come there. You rely on tourism. Not any more.
@6:45>>>
Where do you get your information? Do you pull it out of orbit from around Uranus?
The facts as opposed to your bovine excreta:
The number of immigrants seeking asylum in the Cayman Islands is dominated by Cuban nationals. Their rate of criminal activity–such as burglary or crimes against persons–is almost nonexistent. On the whole, and contrary to your baseless bulls**t: there is no evidence indicating a systemic trend of violent crime or burglary by asylum applicants or approved asylees.
What do you expect though? Your flying in work permit crime and mixed with those low life eedyats they doing a robbery learning course. Soon graduate. Cops and invisible to be honest. Blindmaybe too. The ammount of black tint, no plates, lights everywhere on fronts of cars now i mean come on nnn at least do something stead of stopping people on bicycles with no light on it
Most Jamaicans are hard working. Don’t lump them all together.
Most Caymanians are hard working. Don’t lump them all together.
Just because you’re hardworking doesn’t mean you have great habits.
True.
Relative disregard for reproducing within the confines of a stable family unit, also true.
Relative disregard for the rules of the road, also true.
Relative disregard for minimum fish sizes and marine parks laws, also true.
Immediately send every work permit holder whose employer (person or company who took out the permit according to the law) has no work for them back to their home country. If this means rounding them up off of the large construction sites then do it but get them out of Cayman. This should have a decrease in crime as well as traffic and the population. Then start to tackle the rest of us. I believe that the people here who do not have valid work are supplementing there incomes thru criminal activity. WORC you have to start somewhere so get going with it instead of sitting in the office all day.
The fundamental problem in Cayman is that a certain segment of the populations does not fear the police or immigration. There is zero enforcement of traffic laws and just basic civil laws. Remember McKeeva’s crackdown on roadside vehicle sales? That lasted about two weeks. Just look at the mess at Public beach, no enforcement of any local laws. The criminals know that the odds of being caught are very small so it is worth the risk and it has a serious impact on our quality of life. For the RCIP start with the basics.
No one should be surprised. Years of bad policing chickens coming home to roost.
…and years of bad government.
This is all fallout from Bush’s status give away as it has spawned more of the riff raff who have come to Cayman. WORC along with the police need to round up all these buy a work permit people and deport them ASAP. Then arrest the culprits who help them get these fraudulent permits. Do it now!
16@12:55pm – Great point! But the sentiment (incorrect) is that the Commissioner reports to the Governor, so it would appear like political interference. 🤷♂️
Forgetting(?) that crime is affecting everyone, not just those who report to the Governor…CS, Police, Border Control and CG, and theirs.
Act up Govt! Hold the public services accountable! Serious changes are needed at the very top! AG,DG first then many C-suite posts. Then fill posts by capabilities, not connections!
NCfC by its very name, needs to challenge the written precepts of “no political interference” into the public service, when it’s been happening against the greater good anyway!
The public service are the executors of the people’s will, through the elected Govt. The advice to and direction of Government deliverables to the public is the responsibility of the public services. That’s why poor legal advice, delayed projects, costly overruns, waste of public resources, etc. is owned by the public services and this elected Govt should deal with it!
The current Governor is just a presence but no action. She is way over her head and needs to be sent back to the UK.
Build the Scranton Park, the Cruise Ship Dock, the Caymanian Experience Restaurant, Brac High School, and renovate GT, and all the crime will go away!
If a tenth of all those budgets went to funding more policing, we would be much better off. Imagine if all those funds went in.
Both of your options are sheer idiocy. We have one of the highest number of cops per capita in the entire world. We just need to get rid of those that refuse to do their job, which should be easy to do since most of the police farce are permit holders.
We’ve endured an unacceptable level of lawlessness for many years now. This is despite having a large police force and spending a massive amount on it.
Commissioner Walton needs to be given a period of time, say two more years to reshape things. If things don’t improve then wholesale changes need to be made. Better investigative officers and improved prosecutors. Get rid of the deadwood and bring in competent outsiders.
The prison is way overcapacity, so they are releasing lifetime recidivists unsafely back into the community to re-commit.
Let them live in a secure tent city.
EL Salvador would probably take the overflow!
…and stop letting men get away with abandoning children for mothers (and society) to raise.
We do not enforce the Maintenance Act.
If the Maintenance Act were enforced with zero tolerance, an unintended consequences of strict enforcement is the likelihood that more of the lazy deadbeat increasingly turn to crime in order to pay.
Only the men, though. The women can still abandon their children without so much as a peep from society.
I mean, after police stopped a vehicle (eventually) with no license plate, they could perhaps start trying to do that now often?
I saw two vehicles with no brake lights in the space of 30 seconds, one even had old plates on. I’m looking for the holy trinity of 3 vehicles in under a minute.
It’s unbelievable that not one member of the Government is addressing CRIME and especially the ones against females. Another female got robbed of her handbag again which is now a common crime. Females will now have to walk bare handed on the roads in Cayman. An emergency meeting should now be called with the Commissioner of Police. This was why our Previous Caymanian COP had to step down , crime rates soared under his watch and this is now happening again. Appears to be incompetence and no proper procedures in place. Being a Caymanian COP is NOT only a qualification. It takes diligence, good managerial skills when under pressure and accountability. How much more can we take and handle. Isn’t Crime a priority to address. Other issues are being addressed none about crime. We have 5 female sitting MPs and not one of them has addressed Crime against Women.
My brother it is mor important for the work permit and PR fees continue to roll in to increase government revenue. You think our government gives two hoots about our safety, property or our hard earned earnings, think again bro. Nothing will change u til they stop selling this country out. One blood!