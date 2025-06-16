Police face robbery spike across Grand Cayman

(CNS): Following an armed robbery at a West Bay liquor store on Friday afternoon, there were another two robberies over the weekend. One took place at a gas station in Bodden Town on Saturday night, and the other on a street in George Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 9:45 on Saturday, 14 June, it was reported that a masked man dressed in dark clothing had entered a service station on Bodden Town Road, brandishing what appeared to be a machete, and demanded money.

The suspect, who was of slim build and wearing a black hooded shirt, a face mask, and dark pants, then fled the location on foot with a quantity of cash, heading toward the rear of the service station in the direction of Manse Road.

A few hours later, at about 1:45am on Sunday, the police responded to a report of a robbery outside an apartment complex off Sound Way in George Town. A woman had just arrived at the location when she was approached by two masked men who attempted to take her backpack. A brief struggle ensued, but the robbers prevailed and fled the location with her bag.

One of the suspects was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and shorts. The second suspect had an afro and was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt. Both were wearing face coverings.

No one was physically injured during either of these robberies.

Officers investigating the robberies are asking anyone with information to call George Town CID at 949-4222 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.