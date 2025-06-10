Police deny withholding details from Harris’s family

Andrel Harris reporting for Compass TV

(CNS): Social media posts by the mother of missing reporter Andrel Harris alleged that the police have not been fully transparent with the family or allowed them to see CCTV footage and confirm his identity, an allegation they have denied. The RCIPS also stated on Tuesday that it had not received any reports from Harris or his employers indicating that he had been threatened.

In a press release, the police said that their focus from the outset was on finding Harris in good health and that throughout the search and the ongoing investigation, they remained in active communication with the family, sharing with them consistent updates and meeting in person whenever key findings were made.

Social media post by Andrel Harris’s mother

Responding to questions from CNS about the allegations posted by Harris’s mother, which were reposted and shared across numerous social media platforms, a spokesperson admitted that there were times when they could not share everything immediately. However, the RCIPS said that in general, the police officers were working very closely with the family, and they had now seen all the evidence they were working with.

“At the same time, we must follow proper investigative processes, particularly with regard to identification and the examination of evidence,” a spokesperson said.

“This sometimes means that certain items cannot immediately be viewed by the family. However, we can confirm at this point that the family has been shown the relevant CCTV footage and items recovered in relation to the investigation and search.”

The police said they will continue to ensure that the family is kept updated on any further developments, while maintaining the integrity of the investigation, in a manner which is considerate of the impact on them.

Police also refuted claims made by Harris’s mother that threats made to him had been reported to the RCIPS. “We have not received any reports of threats being made against Mr Harris prior to his going missing,” the spokesperson said, adding that the investigation into the local reporter’s disappearance remains ongoing.

“The RCIPS appreciates the emotional impact this matter is having on the family and the wider community, and requests that persons be considerate, and refrain from inuendo and rumour, particularly with online activity.”

Harris, a TV reporter and journalist, was reported missing last Wednesday when he did not show up to work as expected at the Compass. Police established that he was last seen walking down Pedro Castle Road carrying a bottle of alcohol, headed towards the historic monument.

On Thursday, a pair of trousers he was last seen wearing were found in the water, and inside them was an undisclosed item belonging to him. The search continued over the weekend, but after his mobile phone was found in the sea, the police announced on Sunday that it was transitioning the operation to a recovery, indicating that Harris was no longer expected to be found alive.

However, the circumstances surrounding his likely death remain under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact 911 or 649-2930.