Police confirm Joe Bush was victim in latest murder

Al Martino “Joe” Bush

(CNS): The RCIPS has said the man who was shot and killed inside a West Bay home just off Watercourse Road on Monday morning was Al Martino Bush (49), known in the district as Joe. Two men who were arrested in the wake of the killing have since been bailed pending further investigations, and police said that a major crime team has been established to “solve this crime as expeditiously as possible”.

The police stated in a press release that they are well aware of the impact this incident has had on the community, and measures have been implemented to safeguard and provide reassurance to the community.

This includes more visible police patrols in targeted areas, especially throughout the district of West Bay, involving armed officers as well as police on foot patrol.

“We are appealing to the family, friends and associates of Mr Bush to allow the police to conduct our investigation and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice in the right way,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “The safety of the community is paramount and requires your cooperation. Our detectives have an 85% detection rate for murder investigations in the Cayman Islands, and we are pursuing this investigation with the same level of diligence.”

Detectives are seeking witnesses and encouraging anyone who had contact with or saw Bush between Saturday, 21 June, and Monday, 23 June, to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.

Cayman Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest and charge of the person(s) responsible for the death of Bush. To be eligible for this reward, tips can be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.