Police arrest more rent scam suspects

(CNS): Three men have been arrested on suspicion of obtaining property by deception as police continue investigations into a spree of fraudulent property rent scams being advertised on social media and classifieds websites. Two of the men, aged 64 and 21 from Bodden Town, were arrested last week, while the third, a 28-year-old man from George Town, was arrested yesterday.

The police have not said how many victims they believe these suspects may have defrauded or how they did it. However, they are urging members of the public to exercise caution if offers appear too good to be true and not to send any money to rent property without first verifying the legitimacy of the offer.

The public should be especially wary of “viewing deposits”, where you are asked to pay before being allowed to view a property, police warned.

Anyone who believes they may have been affected is strongly encouraged to report the matter to the police by contacting the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.