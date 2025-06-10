Planning minister finally sees need to move WM setbacks

South Sound during a surge in February 2024 (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): After four years at the helm of planning, Minister Jay Ebanks has finally accepted the pressing need to address the massively inadequate high-water mark setbacks for development in the planning regulations. Before he was ousted from the office of premier by his PACT colleagues, Wayne Panton said he wanted to address the issue, but after his ouster, the project stalled.

A recommendation to establish a Seven Mile Beach coastal setback reference line was supposed to go before Cabinet for approval in mid-2023. However, by then, the cracks in the PACT government had become increasingly apparent. By October, Panton was replaced by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, and the proposal for an updated setback line on Seven Mile Beach was not acted upon.

The plan was to also address coastal setbacks around the whole of Grand Cayman and for them to be assessed on the conditions of a given location rather than the current one-size-fits-all approach, which now fits none.

However, as part of the new NCFC government, Ebanks appears to have acknowledged that the Central Planning Authority is approving developments that are far too close to the water and how that impacts coastal erosion.

As he begins his second term as planning minister, he said on Radio Cayman on Monday that changing the HWM was now a priority. He said he saw it as something that he could “pluck out” and work on for “a quick win”, instead of waiting for the completion of the full new National Development Plan.

The plan, which is expected to form the basis of the revised planning law, has, inexplicably, dragged on for years. As a result, the CPA continues to make decisions based on the 1997 legislation, which is no longer fit for purpose, with woefully inadequate protections for the environment and the shoreline.

To make matters worse, time and time again, the CPA has used its discretion to waive the already insufficient high-water mark setback at the request of developers, compounding the ongoing erosion problems, without taking into account the rising sea levels and changing weather patterns as a result of climate change.

Ebanks said the planning team was looking at the data and working with the sustainability ministry on where the HWM setback should be. As he committed to making the necessary changes soon, he said he had noticed properties in his own constituency of North Side that were given planning permission for houses that were clearly too big and obviously too close to the water.

The need for this has been well documented for some time. In February last year, the Department of Environment produced an interactive map showing inadequacy of the current setbacks and how poor planning decisions and the constant waiving of those already insufficient coastal setbacks have contributed to the erosion and damage to oceanfront buildings.

Following a powerful nor’wester in February 2024, the map demonstrated the level of destruction to both new and older properties by one relatively benign weather event. The map also highlighted where advice given by the DoE had been ignored by the CPA and developers, leading to the inevitable problems they had predicted.

As well as finally committting to doing something about the inadequate HWM setbacks, Ebanks said that he would be focused on the East-West Arterial Road extension because almost everyone in the new government campaigned to get the road finished. However, he said nothing about the route.

Jay Ebanks was part of the Cabinet that opted for the most expensive, least green route, which was the most likely to expose the critical Central Mangrove Wetlands to development. But during the election campaign, the TCCP candidates, including Premier André Ebanks, committed to changing the route to the alternative, which scientists said was less expensive and less environmentally damaging.

There is also a financial challenge facing the road. No funds have been allocated for its construction, and the government is currently dealing with growing healthcare and welfare bills while facing a potential deficit of at least $26 million, which it must address before the end of the year.

A failure to balance the budget would be a breach of the Public Management and Finance Act, which could place the Cayman Islands’ finances back into the control of the British government.