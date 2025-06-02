One CashWiz robbery suspect charged, 2nd at large

CashWiz on North Church Street

(CNS): A 36-year-old West Bay man is facing a minimum of 15 years behind bars if convicted, as he has been charged with robbing CashWiz and the possession of a loaded, unlicensed gun. He is one of two men police said held up the George Town pawn shop last week and stole an undisclosed amount of jewellery. The second remains at large.

Soon after the stick-up, police officers found what they believed was the getaway vehicle nearby with loot from the robbery as well as two guns. The first suspect was also found nearby and arrested.

He was set to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to commit an offence and two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The robbery took place at about 11:20am on 28 May on the busy North Church Street across from the harbour. The robbers entered the shop and fired one of the guns they were armed with into the ceiling, proving that at least one of the weapons was not an imitation, leading to the potential for a very lengthy jail term.