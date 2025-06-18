OfReg calls out Flow over lack of local resiliency

Flow HQ at One Technology Square

(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, said Wednesday that Flow’s dependency on overseas systems and personnel outside Cayman is unacceptable after its TV service was interrupted here for the fifth day. The outage is due to problems at Flow’s regional offshore data centre in Curaçao, which houses and manages the affected TV systems for several country markets. OfReg described the situation as “deeply concerning”.

In a press release, OfReg stated that it has been closely monitoring the issue since service was disrupted in the Cayman Islands at lunchtime on 14 June. The regulator confirmed that around 1,500 of Flow’s IPTV customers were affected and that delays in restoring the service were attributed to software issues and hardware damage at the overseas facility.

OfReg said some mobile voice services and TV functions were temporarily restored using workarounds, but full-scale recovery of all systems has proven elusive. The work continues with no estimated time of restoration given.

The regulator said it is increasingly clear that local technicians are limited in their ability to resolve these issues directly, highlighting an unacceptable level of dependence on systems and personnel located abroad.

“The Cayman Islands is a critical commercial market for Flow and that deserves the same or greater reliability and resilience over any other jurisdiction,” said OfReg CEO Sonji Myles. “It is deeply concerning that services so vital to our community can be disrupted for days due to failures in another country — with limited local capacity to respond. We are calling on all service providers to reassess their infrastructure strategies and ensure that robust redundancies are in place to protect Cayman consumers.”

The regulators said it is time for clearer obligations and enforcement where necessary, though it is not clear what enforcement mechanisms Ofreg has to hold utility providers accountable.

Myles said the issue was not just about technical resilience. “It’s about ensuring that consumers are getting the quality of service they pay for and deserve.”

OfReg said that technical failures may sometimes be unavoidable, but the gaps in adequate redundancy and disaster recovery protocols are serious regulatory and customer service issues, and customers should not be billed for services they are not receiving, which it will address directly with Flow.

The authority will also ensure that “available consumer protections are enforced under existing legislation”. OfReg said it will propose further provisions as it lobbies the government to implement necessary legislative updates to support better service reliability and accountability.

OfReg said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. The regulator added that it remains committed to ensuring that consumers in the Cayman Islands receive the reliable services they are entitled to and to holding licensees accountable at all times.