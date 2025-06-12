Observers highlight 13 changes to improve elections

Governor Jane Owen (right) and lead election and referendum observer Deborah Ebanks sign the 2025 Domestic Election and Referendum Observer Mission Terms of Reference

(CNS): The immediate need for a new Electoral Boundary Commission, closing the polls at 3:00pm on Election Day and tackling campaign finance are just some of the recommendations made by the domestic observer mission for the April 2025 General Election. The local observers have published their final report, noting more than a dozen changes they believe will improve the current election landscape.

However, parliament doesn’t have a great track record of adopting recommendations made by observers, whether domestic or international, and most, if not all, of their recommendations will likely be ignored.

Many of the recommendations from this latest mission echo those of their predecessors as well as those of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association international missions that have been present for general elections in Cayman for over 15 years.

The report by the local observer team, which was led by Deborah Ebanks, contains few surprises. The first on the list of recommendations was the pressing need for a new boundary commission to address the significant and growing disparity between the number of voters in the constituencies and the inequity this creates. They also recommended more pre-election voter registration drives to encourage more people to join the electoral roll.

The mission said that election legislation should be revised in relation to the qualification of candidates to remove the barrier for non-violent dated convictions and dual nationals. The law should also be changed to address campaign finance, extending the limited period that candidates currently have to report on.

The observers said that they had seen the candidate expense forms before publishing the report, and all 19 elected members had submitted them for the statutory period by the deadline. The details of where the 58 candidates who campaigned in this election obtained funding and how it was spent during the eight weeks from Nomination Day to Election Day are expected to be released by the Elections Office in a few days.

However, the team raised concerns about the limited requirements related to the issue of campaign finance in elections. They said that money spent before Nomination Day should be disclosed, as should the spending by third parties or in-kind contributions, and the law needs to better define treating, spelling out what is and is not acceptable.

During the course of their observation, the local mission said they did not see any evidence of systemic vote buying but observed some excessive treating as well as undue pressure in some communities and from families over who others should vote for.

The mission noted that more than 87% of voters had cast their ballot by 3:00pm, but with referendum as well as election votes to count, the results were delayed. In some cases, election workers were on shift for as long as 24 hours straight. The observers suggested that the polls could close as early as 3pm to give the Election Office more time to count, or alternatively it could introduce shifts.

It’s unlikely that closing down the polls early would be popular, given the broad desire to make voting as accessible as possible to all registered voters, and longer rather than shorter polling hours are generally associated with better turnouts.

Among other points and recommendations made by the mission was the idea that candidates should be banned from polling stations on voting day. They suggested that candidates could use mobile voting, which would prevent the perception of any intimidation or interference. However, this idea is unlikely to be popular with candidates, given the right they all have to see what is happening in polling stations.

Other suggestions may be more welcome, such as tightening up the standards under which polling station staff assist voters, a campaign to update the voter register to ensure addresses are correct, and a review of how postal votes are handled.

The local observers also suggested creating a smaller local observer mission that can begin work much earlier, and can track the adoption of previous recommendations, monitor political activity and help educate the public on their work. That standing mission can then be extended significantly in an election year.