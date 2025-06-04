NCFC reviewing OfReg’s rejection of CUC solar plans

Solar panels outside CUC offices

(CNS): The National Coalition for Caymanians is reviewing the recent decision by the utility regulator to dismiss a CUC solar power generating plan — a decision that could set back Cayman’s transition to renewable energy, which is already incredibly slow, decades. Premier André Ebanks told CNS that switching to renewables is not just important for the environment, it is also a “pocketbook issue” and a route to reducing the soaring cost of living.

Despite the pressing need for the Cayman Islands to switch from fossil fuels to renewables to meet the ambitious goals of the National Energy Policy, OfReg, which is locked in a literal power struggle with CUC, rejected its plan for generating 90MW of power through solar using battery storage because the regulator said this didn’t meet the definition of ‘firm’ power under its licence agreement.

OfReg has argued that its decision was not a rejection of solar but about fairness and the terms of the licence. Nevertheless, the outcome is the same.

In response to CUC’s submission for a Certificate of Need for this new power to meet future demand and, importantly, replace aging diesel generators, OfReg would not accept that solar combined with battery storage could be considered a ‘firm’ power source. The regulator said the terms of the CUC licence require this to be firm, effectively mandating the continued use of fossil fuels.

Commissioning new generators that burn fossil fuels to meet more than half of Grand Cayman’s future electricity needs would be a major blow to the transition to greener energy, as well as an economic step backwards.

Ebanks said that most members of the coalition campaigned on accelerating the rollout of solar energy, and this was reiterated at a recent retreat where government members met to begin rolling out the NCFC joint policy agreement.

The premier said the coalition “was now taking stock of where things were left off from the last administration and thinking through what fits” with the new government’s agenda. He stated that Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks has had informal briefings with OfReg and CUC and will report back to caucus, given the newly elected government’s position that there is a need to transition to renewables as quickly as possible.

“We are reviewing the situation to set policy,” Ebanks said, noting the economics of the change. “Moving to renewables is not just the right thing to do… It’s a massive way to cut the cost of living. It’s not just an environmental issue but an economic or pocketbook issue,” he said, confirming what he told CNS after the TCCP formed at the beginning of the year.

In January, Ebanks said that greening the economy was at the centre of the party’s policy platform to bring well-paid, future-proof work and new careers for local people, cut the cost of energy bills, reduce inflation, improve resiliency in the face of climate change and reduce welfare spending.

However, it may mean that the government will have to change the wording of CUC’s licence agreement, given OfReg’s insistance about the conditions of the license and the way CUC has tried to retain control of power generation by dodging a potential competitive bid for solar energy.

But if the government does not act, the legal disputes over the interpretation of the CUC deal and the conditions surrounding the certificate of need for new power generation will stop the move to renewables and make the National Energy Policy targets impossible to meet.

Meanwhile, the people of Grand Cayman are continuing to pay high electricity bills for power generated by air-polluting fossil fuels. The island also remains hostage to the international oil market fluctuations, with weak bargaining powers as such a small buyer, vulnerable to international blockades, tariffs and other geo-political risks.