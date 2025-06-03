NCFC names new Sister Islands planning board

Brown booby on Cayman Brac shoreline

(CNS): The coalition government has named a new line-up for the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board (DCB), which hears planning applications for the two Sister Islands. According to an extraordinary gazette published on Friday, Stephen Tatum, an accountant at the Dart-owned power company, Island Energy, has been appointed as the new chairperson. There are also five new private sector members and an ex officio member from the airport.

In addition to Tatum, the National Coalition for Caymanians has appointed former district commissioner Kenny Ryan, the current plant manager at the power company, as deputy chair, and Richard McElhannon, a real estate agent, as the member for Little Cayman.

The other members are local business owner Tracy Hunter; Keeshan Ritch, power generation supervisor at Island Energy; and Elkie Rose, a lawyer and regulatory consultant. CKIA Airport Manager Joshua Burke is now the ex-officio member, and Andrea Stevens, a planning officer on Cayman Brac, has been re-appointed as the board’s executive secretary.

Their appointments started on Sunday and will run for two years. Three of the six members appointed from the private sector work for Dart.

The board does not meet as frequently as the Central Planning Authority on Grand Cayman, but the number of applications is increasing on both islands. Some applications are running into controversies especially given the increasing environmental concerns as development begins to encroach on both islands, threatening pristine habitats and the unique local species that depend on the islands’ natural resources, such as iguanas and booby birds.

According to the planning department website, the previous board last met on 13 May. At this point, there is no indication when the next meeting will take place.