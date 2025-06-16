NCFC delays delivery of first policy statement

| 16/06/2025 | 39 Comments
Finance Minister Rolston Anglin

(CNS): The National Coalition for Caymanians government will be changing legislation later this month to increase the time it has to deliver its Strategic Policy Statement in an election year. Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Public Management and Finance Act to extend the time it has to deliver the document from the end of July to the end of October.

The SPS outlines the government’s plan for the next two years and explains how it intends to fund it. The law currently states that it should be delivered to parliament by the end of July. However, the amendment will give a new government formed in the wake of an election six instead of three months to deliver the policy document.

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin stated that three months is not enough time for a new government to plan responsibly and strategically, considering the extensive information required and the need to account for all potential contingencies.

“We are proposing to extend the deadline to deliver the SPS to six months, which would take us to 31 October, by which date the SPS would be presented to Parliament,” he said in a release about the proposed amendment. “This gives us time to plan properly; improve accuracy in our budgeting; and support more responsible, transparent financial decisions as part of our bigger push to modernise government’s budget process.”

Anglin said the government is proposing to extend the timeline for a number of reasons, including the fact that the new Parliament Standing Orders have mandated a recess from the first week of July to the first week of September each year.

“Since the SPS is currently required to be presented to Parliament by 31 July 2025, the House is going to be on recess when the SPS is legally due for presentation,” Angling explained. “And there just isn’t enough time before parliament recesses on 30 June for the Government to prepare an SPS that is meaningful and reliable.”

The minister also pointed out that his ministry is currently undergoing the process of modernising the government’s budgeting and reporting framework to present the first outcome-based budget for 2028-2029. As part of the modernisation, the ministry intends to combine the SPS with the Budget and eliminate the need for separate processes.

As the SPS is usually presented to parliament a few months before the budget, the financial forecasts contained in the SPS consistently differ significantly from the financial forecasts contained in the Budget.

“This has been demonstrated for the past twelve financial years, with the 2024 to 2026 SPS presented in April 2023 showing an operating surplus that was 44% higher than that projected in the 2024 to 2025 budget which was presented to Parliament in December 2023,” Anglin said.

“Ultimately, this bill strengthens our ability to deliver responsible financial management and transparent budgeting, which are the core principles of good governance and public trust. We intend to ensure that public funds are being strategically directed to our key national priorities, and are being used efficiently and effectively to do the most good for the people of our Islands,” he added.

Premier André Ebanks said the change was part of the new administration’s overall ethos of modernisation, efficiency and innovation. “This administration is making a concerted effort to innovate systems and processes that may have been in existence for the past two decades, or longer, but are ripe for reform to introduce greater efficiency and precision. This is just the start of this effort,” he added.

See the Public Management and Finance (Amendment) Bill in the Cayman Islands Gazette here.

  1. Anonymous says:
    17/06/2025 at 1:56 pm

    The extension also allows time for public exposure and public input. Collectively they promised transparency and giving the public a voice: now prove it NCFC!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    16/06/2025 at 1:21 pm

    I hope the PPM NEVER gets back in power. Since the late 90s, they started heaping debt on us and our future generations. Now they *tch and complain because the government the people chose is taking its time to do things sensibly. Be gone, PPM! May your days of panning to the rich to the detriment of Caymanians be done, and your followers ever dwindle.

    24
    6
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/06/2025 at 6:21 pm

      pact/ncfc or whoever will be no better.
      thank God we have the fco….

      6
      7
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      17/06/2025 at 6:35 am

      1. PPM were not around in the 90s
      2. PPM took over from UDP in 2013 with a national debt of over $570 million and reduced it every single year they were in office until 2020.
      3. PACT then came in with the National debt sitting around $250 million and increased it to over $500 million again in under 2 years!

      So, regardless of whether you are a PPM fan or not, at least research before you spew your BS. PACT got our debt where it is now, before the UPM even took over.

      5
      3
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        17/06/2025 at 10:09 am

        incorrect ppm bankrupted cayman 2005-2009. fco had to step in.

        2
        1
        Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        17/06/2025 at 2:12 pm

        The Panton-PACTless Clown Car was a damn disASSter! And this gathering of cueballs installs Panton as a Parliamentary Secretary. Keep stuff like this up and Andre’s crew will prove themselves to be another bunch of feckless clowns.

        1
        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      17/06/2025 at 7:11 am

      I think you need to do some research on our debt history, because you are sorely mistaken.

      5
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      17/06/2025 at 7:15 am

      Well considering they weren’t created until 2002 and were not in power in government until 2005, its clear you have no idea what you are talking about.

      3
      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      17/06/2025 at 10:34 am

      One thing that PPM did not do is stack more debt. Of course, that’s primarily because they sold out our land to ultra-wealthy developers and rubber stamped everything for over a decade so they kept the money rolling in (and this doesn’t include their kickbacks!).

      Hindsight, of course, tells us that it what they “accomplished” is very far from a win, even if the PPM bots will present it that way. However it’s still not fair to say that they further indebted us overall. Strictly monetarily, anyway. I’m pretty sick of all the higglers on our public beach, and all of the buildings they allowed to be built on the beachside, ruining the environment for future generations, and even ruining the little view that us lowly Caymanians used to get of the beachfront while on our drive to work.

      2
      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      17/06/2025 at 2:02 pm

      1:21:
      What is breathtaking is that so far, 24 clueless people have given a thumbs up to your misinformation.
      Dumbasses all.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    16/06/2025 at 11:27 am

    I am glad that they are taking the time to do things properly rather than thoughtlessly spending away the future of our children and grandchildren on vanity projects as many of the current members of the PPM did when they were in power.

    40
    5
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    16/06/2025 at 10:38 am

    Only PPM feet kissers will find fault with this. I prefer they take their time to look at things calmly and objectively and bring an SPS that is not only balance but achievable. We do not need grandiose plans; we need measurable goals. (wonder if Jefferson and the PPM bots even understand what those are)

    43
    6
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/06/2025 at 4:47 pm

      Ethos of modernization, efficiency and innovation, bla,bla, bla. Premier knows some big words ! Mess with him.

      4
      Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    16/06/2025 at 10:32 am

    Kick it all down the road and collect those paychecks for four years yes! Gwan deh.

    10
    38
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    16/06/2025 at 9:31 am

    another day..another NCFC excuse for inaction.

    16
    46
    Reply
    • Diogenes of Cayman says:
      16/06/2025 at 10:16 am

      I weep at the idea that we are criticising a new Government for taking the time to analyse an issue, take advice and discuss an issue rather than just running around announcing policies and changes that are impractical or will later be watered down or reversed.

      You people genuinely just think that being in government works by declaring ‘good policies are now in effect’ like Michael Scott in the Office declaring bankruptcy.

      It boggles the mind

      44
      7
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        16/06/2025 at 10:45 am

        Best advice I can give you is to downvote the moronic paid PPM shills and move on. They are not here debating in good faith whatsoever, and regardless of what positive changes NCFC accomplishes during their time in office, it will never be acknowledged.

        33
        5
        Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          16/06/2025 at 4:45 pm

          I suspect that it’s a single PPM apparatchik, who is posting multiple times, to create the illusion of support.

          8
          5
          Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/06/2025 at 10:33 am

      Nothing wrong with taking a couple of weeks to ensure money is allocated correctly.

      40
      3
      Reply
    • Pensioner says:
      17/06/2025 at 6:15 am

      Why are you guys stalling Cinico Insurance for the over 65s and under 18s that are uncovered by Cinico. I am a 66 yr old Govt Pensioner receiving a Widow’s Mite Pension and expected to pay almost half of it for Heath Insurance just because I did not retire in Service. Please I am imploring you enact Cinico Coverage for the 65s and over NOW. Not much of us in this age group are active and in perfect health.
      Instead of approving Kenneth Bryan Vanity Park we would rather have Cinico Coverage so divert the funds to Cinico Insurance so we can have an extension on life. We need Cinico Coverage now, not on hold or Jan 2026. This should be of utmost Priority. Minister Anglin please hear our PLEAS.

      2
      1
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        17/06/2025 at 11:46 am

        There is no money.

        Further provision of healthcare is unaffordable.

        Sorry, but it really is that simple.

        When you’re in a hole, stop digging. Cayman is in a very deep hole. It must stop digging, else it further condemns its young people to penury.

        Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    16/06/2025 at 8:53 am

    We can only imagine the scale of hidden expense and bleeding this NCFC inherited. How to pay for it all, when it’s already so far over budget is a poisoned chalice.

    45
    6
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    16/06/2025 at 8:52 am

    Laughable. One of the first signs of a inexperienced government that have no idea what they are doing. Many more signs to follow.

    15
    50
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/06/2025 at 10:02 am

      Anyone who thinks that a government with Kenny, Ju Ju and Dum Dum plus Roy T, Alva and Pearline would have been better is either a paid shrill or unbelievably stupid. I can’t decide which one you are. Maybe both.

      50
      10
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/06/2025 at 11:00 am

      no, the money you wasted before they got in was blatant ignorance of good governance principles, alongside appalling conduct on matters of public interest and the public purse…. which in reality you have left empty alongside committing Cayman to all manner of costly future liabilities. Will take this government over any other right now. They’ve given us hope and a voice.

      26
      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      16/06/2025 at 11:39 am

      To 8:52am: Their decisions will never please you because you are obviously a PPM worshipper. Well, we hope you live the next four years vicariously through your opposition representatives.

      10
      5
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        16/06/2025 at 5:22 pm

        Not a PPM person by any means at all. However I did see the disaster that was PACT, and the TCCP/CINP coalition is just PACT rebranded. I like accountability and they were responsible for the worst government in Caymans history’s. These are just facts that Anti-PPM people are willing to ignore and make excuses for. The next few years will reveal what kind of government was actually voted in.

        3
        6
        Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          17/06/2025 at 7:25 am

          Almost half of the elected PPM members are made up of the absolute worst part of the previous government. Surely your suggestion is not that we should have had them lead the country instead?

          3
          2
          Reply
          • Anonymous says:
            17/06/2025 at 2:40 pm

            The worst part because your quitters said so? The worst part of the previous government is currently in government again, just rebranded. Can’t wait for the excuses when this one collapses too.

            1
            Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        16/06/2025 at 7:18 pm

        Gladly!! beats listening to King Cringe Andre

        2
        7
        Reply

