NCFC delays delivery of first policy statement

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin

(CNS): The National Coalition for Caymanians government will be changing legislation later this month to increase the time it has to deliver its Strategic Policy Statement in an election year. Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Public Management and Finance Act to extend the time it has to deliver the document from the end of July to the end of October.

The SPS outlines the government’s plan for the next two years and explains how it intends to fund it. The law currently states that it should be delivered to parliament by the end of July. However, the amendment will give a new government formed in the wake of an election six instead of three months to deliver the policy document.

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin stated that three months is not enough time for a new government to plan responsibly and strategically, considering the extensive information required and the need to account for all potential contingencies.

“We are proposing to extend the deadline to deliver the SPS to six months, which would take us to 31 October, by which date the SPS would be presented to Parliament,” he said in a release about the proposed amendment. “This gives us time to plan properly; improve accuracy in our budgeting; and support more responsible, transparent financial decisions as part of our bigger push to modernise government’s budget process.”

Anglin said the government is proposing to extend the timeline for a number of reasons, including the fact that the new Parliament Standing Orders have mandated a recess from the first week of July to the first week of September each year.

“Since the SPS is currently required to be presented to Parliament by 31 July 2025, the House is going to be on recess when the SPS is legally due for presentation,” Angling explained. “And there just isn’t enough time before parliament recesses on 30 June for the Government to prepare an SPS that is meaningful and reliable.”

The minister also pointed out that his ministry is currently undergoing the process of modernising the government’s budgeting and reporting framework to present the first outcome-based budget for 2028-2029. As part of the modernisation, the ministry intends to combine the SPS with the Budget and eliminate the need for separate processes.

As the SPS is usually presented to parliament a few months before the budget, the financial forecasts contained in the SPS consistently differ significantly from the financial forecasts contained in the Budget.

“This has been demonstrated for the past twelve financial years, with the 2024 to 2026 SPS presented in April 2023 showing an operating surplus that was 44% higher than that projected in the 2024 to 2025 budget which was presented to Parliament in December 2023,” Anglin said.

“Ultimately, this bill strengthens our ability to deliver responsible financial management and transparent budgeting, which are the core principles of good governance and public trust. We intend to ensure that public funds are being strategically directed to our key national priorities, and are being used efficiently and effectively to do the most good for the people of our Islands,” he added.

Premier André Ebanks said the change was part of the new administration’s overall ethos of modernisation, efficiency and innovation. “This administration is making a concerted effort to innovate systems and processes that may have been in existence for the past two decades, or longer, but are ripe for reform to introduce greater efficiency and precision. This is just the start of this effort,” he added.