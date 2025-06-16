Myles’ death remains a mystery, more experts sought
(CNS): The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Judiann Myles (47) is ongoing, police have said. Responding to questions from CNS about the mysterious case, the police said that specialists had visited Cayman from overseas, and they are awaiting their reports. Myles’ body was found in her burned-out car in a remote part of Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town over two months ago. However, the RCIPS has still not confirmed that Myles was murdered.
A spokesperson for the RCIPS said that the forensic experts who have looked at the case advised the Cayman police to bring in additional experts to examine the evidence. “They have recommended further specialist assessments, and the procurement of these services is currently being evaluated, ” the RCIPS said.
Myles, a career public servant, was the deputy director for anti-money laundering at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, where she had worked for some three decades. She was found dead in her SUV on 3 April in the remote area of Bodden Town, the district where she lived.
Since then, the police have said nothing about the suspected cause of death, how she got to the remote area and how the vehicle was set on fire. While they have said they believe the car was deliberately set alight, they have offered almost no other information on the mysterious death.
At a press conference in May, the police said that a number of “people of interest” had been interviewed during the course of the inquiry so far, but they have essentially been cleared of suspicion at this stage. Inspector Dian Dyer-Alexander, the lead officer on the case, said the police were looking for more information about a white sedan-type car with a black hood that may have been in and around the Lookout Gardens area on the afternoon of 3 April.
She said the investigation had involved many local and international forensic experts, and police officers were reviewing CCTV footage from at least 29 different locations, as well as all potential witness accounts and the forensic evidence gathered so far.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Lead detective. Never ever been a senior investigating officer of anything major. Utter joke.
Kurt Walton should be replaced and all his investigative team demoted to Jr staff. This is beyond slackness, its soon going to lead my to believe THEY dont want to solve it.
the math just isnt mathing here, how could this happen in broad daylight and they seem clueless. The government should as MI6 to get involved because this doesnt feel right.
The do not want to solve it!
I concur with you they should all be replaced. So many CRIMES happening including Robberies and Against Women. No one on the Govt /NCFC is addressing so I am presuming all these comments will fall on deaf ears until such time.
“More experts sought…”, indeed! Full time experts required in Cayman’s police force!
So these million dollar CCTV didn’t catch a license plate of the white car with the black hood? This absolutely ridiculous!!! How can Cayman advertise this as a safe country when you can’t even tell if someone was murdered? I wonder how those top guys feel that implemented the CCTV, are we getting value for money? Shame on you guys!
Value for money LOL, you must be new. The CCTV “contract” was essentially a political payoff. It has never worked and never will. We also spent millions to switch to the new RFID plates but don’t have any operational plate readers, another boondoggle.
How can this happen in broad daylight with cameras everywhere and more experts needed?
So you all think she set herself on fire? What do you mean you haven’t confirmed she was murdered…
Myles, a career public servant, was the deputy director for anti-money laundering at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (‼️)
Wrong people are investigating the case since they only focus on the actual crime scene.
Given the victim’s role as head of AML, the investigation would likely expand to include aspects specific to financial crime and potentially money laundering:
Reviewing AML records: Investigators would analyze the AML head’s work, including open investigations, suspicious activity reports (SARs), and any other relevant documentation.
Investigating financial connections: Due to the AML head’s profession, investigators might explore potential motives related to financial crimes or organizations the victim was investigating.
Consulting with financial intelligence units: Cooperation with relevant financial intelligence units or law enforcement agencies specializing in financial crimes may be necessary.
The investigation into the murder of an AML head would be a complex endeavor, requiring coordination between various law enforcement agencies and potentially international cooperation if the money laundering activities involve foreign entities.
Who would downvote this comment?…..
Because that’s not how it works. CIMA has nothing to do with SARs and investigating financial crime.
I see how it works…it is usual and customary in Cayman to kill women and burn them in their cars for no reason at all and to suggest she did it helself..and all RCIPS can do is to say we have no idea! What kind of society Cayman is? What kind of people run the country? And life goes on as usual….no protests, nothing
Her brutal demise has had a chilling effect on the investigative effort. To the point where all local agencies can suggest is that we call in other people from somewhere else. What does that tell you about how it works in Cayman?
Ridiculous theory that should just go away. Absolutely no merit to this wild theory.
For any case that the AML team at CIMA deals with, there are multiple people that are involved. The removal of one person does not make the AML case disappear. And everything is well documented and that does not disappear, and all allegations that lead to an AML case remains.
I think you are a bit confused about CIMA’s role
This is tragic, but let’s think about it logically. She wasn’t a lone wolf investigator who found something, and her murder would make it go away allowing the crimes to continue.
Cayman’s criminals aren’t that smart.
Unbelievable. Something is fishy!
This is outrageous! RCIPS should be stripped of its “Royal” charter!
Two months after a horrific murder of a specific type (i.e personal rather than random) is committed and police have NO substantial lead?!
Yet Comm. Walton wants more enforcement? If anything, get and train more detectives!
Around 3 one afternoon, when Walton was a DS, my aunt had been robbed at gunpoint (or imitation gun?) in BT. Based on the description she gave, I took to the road in the direction the robber fled and was just in time to see him boarding a bus to GT. I followed the bus, on the phone with the police all the way to “Central” GT where the alleged robber got off, holding the bag my aunt had described. I gave CIPS running commentary all the way. No police showed-up along the way nor when the man got off the bus, and disappeared ‘down in the back. Around 9pm that night, DS Walton called my phone, “Hello, I heard you have some information for us?”
Is that how he’s running CIPS?
Judiann is not a dog! Find her killer!
Showing his , senior officers, lower rank officers their ineptness towards handling Crime. This is the worse I have seen it. It appears they want the public to solve crimes, to whom much is given much is expected. Are we waiting for more tragic outcomes to take action. Kurt to top it all you have been through the ranks to get you where you are today. We need to recruit crime fighting officers who can clean up the streets in Cayman.
As bad as it in Jamaica I now understand there’s a Specialist Anti -Crime Unit who only operates in the nights, which has caused a significant drop in crime in Jamaica. Cayman has now become fearless that heinous crime are now committing in broad daylight and not one has been intercepted by the Police.
Kurt if it has become overwhelming for you seek outside help before it comes unbearable and more public outcry. Cayman wake up we are at a new crossroads, we need action now. We can’t afford to be placed on the State Advisory List in our already failing Tourism Sector.
What plans does the Govt have in place to tackle CRIME.? We need answers!
the police are useless. the family needs to investigate themselves or they will never have any answers
They defiantly know how she died. The fact that they need more experts means the evidence is bigger than our forensics team can legally present in court.
We should have appointed oversight by someone from Scotland Yard to review any crime not solved or beyond the forensic capabilities of our current force.
Our islands are not so sleepy anymore.
How can we the public trust the RCIPS if they can’t apply common sense to figure out that people can’t do things after they are dead?
Unfortunately, as per most comments at the time we heard of this tragic situation the incompetence was expected and no solutions anticipated.
Simply not acceptable.
Am i living in a movie? Senior anti-money laundering official burned alive, unsolved. Investigative journalist disappears without a trace. 2+2 = …..
probably nothing, right?