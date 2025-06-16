Myles’ death remains a mystery, more experts sought

Judiann Myles

(CNS): The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Judiann Myles (47) is ongoing, police have said. Responding to questions from CNS about the mysterious case, the police said that specialists had visited Cayman from overseas, and they are awaiting their reports. Myles’ body was found in her burned-out car in a remote part of Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town over two months ago. However, the RCIPS has still not confirmed that Myles was murdered.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS said that the forensic experts who have looked at the case advised the Cayman police to bring in additional experts to examine the evidence. “They have recommended further specialist assessments, and the procurement of these services is currently being evaluated, ” the RCIPS said.

Myles, a career public servant, was the deputy director for anti-money laundering at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, where she had worked for some three decades. She was found dead in her SUV on 3 April in the remote area of Bodden Town, the district where she lived.

Since then, the police have said nothing about the suspected cause of death, how she got to the remote area and how the vehicle was set on fire. While they have said they believe the car was deliberately set alight, they have offered almost no other information on the mysterious death.

At a press conference in May, the police said that a number of “people of interest” had been interviewed during the course of the inquiry so far, but they have essentially been cleared of suspicion at this stage. Inspector Dian Dyer-Alexander, the lead officer on the case, said the police were looking for more information about a white sedan-type car with a black hood that may have been in and around the Lookout Gardens area on the afternoon of 3 April.

She said the investigation had involved many local and international forensic experts, and police officers were reviewing CCTV footage from at least 29 different locations, as well as all potential witness accounts and the forensic evidence gathered so far.