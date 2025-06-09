MRCU expecting another surge of mosquitos

MRCU larviciding operations in West Bay

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit has stepped up operations as another surge in the mosquito population is expected as a result of the recent rain and high tides. The MRCU is warning residents, especially those in West Bay and George Town, to expect an increase in numbers in the coming days due to the current ideal breeding conditions.

The MRCU is tackling the surge with aerial treatments and fogging trucks operating on the ground, especially shortly after sunset when mosquitoes are most active. Thermal fogging is also being carried out in the dykes.

“We know increased mosquito biting can be frustrating, and we want the public to be assured that we are actively working to reduce the numbers as quickly and effectively as possible,” said Public Education and Outreach Officer Kevin Watler.