Minister says small MRCU team doing ‘massive job’

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks out in the field with the MRCU

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks out in the field with the MRCU

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks out in the field with the MRCU

(CNS): As the new health minister, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, continues scoping out all her areas of responsibility, a morning spent in the field with the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) appears to have been an eye-opener. After witnessing the detailed scientific work the team does in hazardous conditions to tackle Cayman’s most persistent pest, she noted that the small team is doing a massive job.

Ebanks-Wilks accompanied Disease Prevention Officers John Berry and Garbeth Wright as they went into some of the more challenging areas where mosquito control operations take place, a release from the MRCU said. The minister spent time in the swampy terrain, residential backyards, and the rugged dykes that crisscross the landscape, where the team works every day to measure, monitor and tackle mosquitoes.

“It’s been a real eye-opener,” she said. “Walking through the dykes, in areas where the terrain isn’t exactly safe, and being swarmed by mosquitoes — this experience gave me a better understanding of the tough conditions our officers face every day. And I was genuinely surprised to see just how little water it takes for mosquito larvae to appear. It really shows why public support is so important.”

Ebanks observed how MRCU officers inspect standing water, apply larvicides and assess potential breeding sites, often in locations where vehicles struggle to pass, and pledged to advocate for safer working conditions where needed for the team.

“These officers work tirelessly, and they do it quietly, often in areas the public doesn’t see,” Ebanks said in a video produced by the unit. “The more we can do at home — turning over containers, checking for stagnant water — the more we help them. Everyone is feeling the mosquitoes this time of year, but MRCU is out there daily with the trucks, testing and treating. It’s a small team doing a massive job.”

MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler said the visit was a great opportunity to showcase the breadth of work that goes into mosquito control, much of which takes place well before any fogging truck rolls out or the aircraft takes to the skies.

“Mosquito control in Cayman is a science-led operation,” he said. “We’re in the field collecting data, inspecting breeding sites, and applying treatments in a targeted way that protects both public health and the environment. It’s more than just fogging. It’s about long-term, strategic control.”

The MRCU encourages residents to do their part by regularly checking around their homes for standing water. Just a bottle cap’s worth is enough to breed mosquitoes, and small actions can make a big difference.