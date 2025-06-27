Minister says NiCE is a failure as he rejects expansion

Michael Myles responds to PMM in parliament on Thursday, 26 June

(CNS): Labour Minister Michael Myles told parliament yesterday that the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme has been a waste of 15 years and that the government could have used the time and resources to create far more meaningful initiatives to get those with genuine barriers to work into full-time jobs.

Replying to a private member’s motion on Thursday, Myles described NiCE as a failed, vote-buying social welfare programme that has merely provided some of Cayman’s most vulnerable with $10 per hour for the occasional few weeks’ work in exchange for picking up trash.

In a clear policy difference between the new NCFC government and the opposition PPM, Myles made it clear that he believes the programme is ineffectual. He said that no matter “how much we try to pretty it up”, it is not helping those who have been employed on the programme and has, in fact, been a liability, because many employers are put off by people who have worked on it.

The PMM by Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan asked for the seasonal short-term clean-up programme for unemployed Caymanians to be expanded into a permanent source of work for those who are struggling to find jobs in the private sector.

Responding to the motion, Myles not only rejected its growth but criticised the whole programme. He held no punches as he let parliament know exactly how pointless he believed the initiative, which has run for some fifteen years, has been.

He said that expansion would be an insult to Caymanians, and he was “embarrassed” to be talking about such a suggestion. He said that it was time for the government to want more for its people, and that he wanted to address the real issues preventing unemployed people from getting into work, such as the lack of access to childcare, transportation, addiction and mental health problems.

Myles said this is where the focus should be, not the NiCE programme, which leads to “absolutely nothing”. He said the country is creating thousands of jobs, and instead of offering people unskilled work, without pensions, health insurance or any other benefits, the government needs to help the unemployed secure well-paying, meaningful work.

The money wasted on NiCE over the years could have been far better utilised training people for skilled work, Myles said. The idea of making NiCE a full-time project was a bad one, he added, and would cost at least $20 million without any real benefit to anyone.

The minister said the “programme is not a good programme” and the new government would not be supporting it. He noted that he did not know a single person who was aspiring to join it, and that people “want real, credible jobs”. He urged the opposition to start listening to the people and join forces with the coalition to develop a national workforce plan to put people into existing jobs.

The minister’s outright rejection of the motion, which was based on a commitment in the PPM Manifesto to introduce the programme year-round, was met with evident disappointment by both Opposition Leader Joey Hew and Bryan. They said they had expected the government might reject it because of the costs, but seemed surprised by Myles’ condemnation of the whole initiative and not just the idea of expansion.

Bryan sought to expose the potential divisions on this issue among the new coalition members. Minister Jay Ebanks was singled out as he had supported the programme during the previous administration. He also called out Minister Nickolas DaCosta, the MP for Cayman Brac West, as a similar programme exists permanently on the Brac.

But when Bryan called for a division on the vote, DaCosta voted against the motion in line with most of his colleagues. However, although Ebanks was present in parliament that day, he was conspicuously absent from the chamber when the vote was called.

This was made all the more obvious by the introduction under the new House rules of a division bell to call members into the chamber to vote. It allows three minutes for MPs to take their seats ahead of the division. But as the clock ticked, it became apparent that Ebanks was deliberately avoiding the vote.