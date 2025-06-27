Minister says NiCE is a failure as he rejects expansion
(CNS): Labour Minister Michael Myles told parliament yesterday that the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme has been a waste of 15 years and that the government could have used the time and resources to create far more meaningful initiatives to get those with genuine barriers to work into full-time jobs.
Replying to a private member’s motion on Thursday, Myles described NiCE as a failed, vote-buying social welfare programme that has merely provided some of Cayman’s most vulnerable with $10 per hour for the occasional few weeks’ work in exchange for picking up trash.
In a clear policy difference between the new NCFC government and the opposition PPM, Myles made it clear that he believes the programme is ineffectual. He said that no matter “how much we try to pretty it up”, it is not helping those who have been employed on the programme and has, in fact, been a liability, because many employers are put off by people who have worked on it.
The PMM by Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan asked for the seasonal short-term clean-up programme for unemployed Caymanians to be expanded into a permanent source of work for those who are struggling to find jobs in the private sector.
Responding to the motion, Myles not only rejected its growth but criticised the whole programme. He held no punches as he let parliament know exactly how pointless he believed the initiative, which has run for some fifteen years, has been.
He said that expansion would be an insult to Caymanians, and he was “embarrassed” to be talking about such a suggestion. He said that it was time for the government to want more for its people, and that he wanted to address the real issues preventing unemployed people from getting into work, such as the lack of access to childcare, transportation, addiction and mental health problems.
Myles said this is where the focus should be, not the NiCE programme, which leads to “absolutely nothing”. He said the country is creating thousands of jobs, and instead of offering people unskilled work, without pensions, health insurance or any other benefits, the government needs to help the unemployed secure well-paying, meaningful work.
The money wasted on NiCE over the years could have been far better utilised training people for skilled work, Myles said. The idea of making NiCE a full-time project was a bad one, he added, and would cost at least $20 million without any real benefit to anyone.
The minister said the “programme is not a good programme” and the new government would not be supporting it. He noted that he did not know a single person who was aspiring to join it, and that people “want real, credible jobs”. He urged the opposition to start listening to the people and join forces with the coalition to develop a national workforce plan to put people into existing jobs.
The minister’s outright rejection of the motion, which was based on a commitment in the PPM Manifesto to introduce the programme year-round, was met with evident disappointment by both Opposition Leader Joey Hew and Bryan. They said they had expected the government might reject it because of the costs, but seemed surprised by Myles’ condemnation of the whole initiative and not just the idea of expansion.
Bryan sought to expose the potential divisions on this issue among the new coalition members. Minister Jay Ebanks was singled out as he had supported the programme during the previous administration. He also called out Minister Nickolas DaCosta, the MP for Cayman Brac West, as a similar programme exists permanently on the Brac.
But when Bryan called for a division on the vote, DaCosta voted against the motion in line with most of his colleagues. However, although Ebanks was present in parliament that day, he was conspicuously absent from the chamber when the vote was called.
This was made all the more obvious by the introduction under the new House rules of a division bell to call members into the chamber to vote. It allows three minutes for MPs to take their seats ahead of the division. But as the clock ticked, it became apparent that Ebanks was deliberately avoiding the vote.
See the full exchange in parliament on CIGTV’s YouTube channel and the PMM below:
Category: Jobs, Local News, Policy, Politics
Michael currently in Parliament and is giving the exact same answer to every question. #clueless
If you are able to clean up the road at Christmas, why are you not able to work year round?
New government kicking cruise tourism workers to the curb and also now taking away the NiCE program. Great start.
I thought that most people understood that NiCE was a slush fund to take care of friends and family and to secure reelection.
Still waiting on my over 65s Cinico Coverage
Thanks, Michael Myles, for pointing out what even a collection of very blind people can see.
NiCE is/was a way to distribute funds under the pretence of helping the unemployed. A stupid idea that seemed to attract the perennial idlers. Painting roadsides with skinny jeans on, picking up litter that gets re-deposited within days.
How does Kenny say the things he does without cracking into laughter?
Bravo Mr.Myles. Tell it how it is.
Better watch out because Kenny & Joey will use this against you for the votes of the poor people. PPM is a grass roots group and know how to save the poor. PPM = JLP, lets ring that bell!
He’s not wrong.
Well done Minister! Finally, some leadership!
Employed participants leave their $6.00/hour jobs to take part in this handout program – and many of the participants are not even from here.
People deserve a hand up. The days of blind handouts need to end! The program works for some in our community – but it has become a free-for all.
And he is correct, if KB does not allready know all this program does for the majority of those involved is to give them the funds to buy drugs and alcohol. These are facts not fiction.
Clearly this Minister is out of touch and has no real understanding of what the NiCE program is and how it benefits the persons who sign up and the country.
Shows you who he’s really looking out for…
Jay you are a coward to back out of this vote!!
Jay is a minister and bound by collective responsibility. He stayed away on purpose so he can tell his sheep in North Side he didn’t vote on it.
Stay tuned more to come from this clown as the word loyalty, integrity and accountability is not in his vocabulary.
The new Premier will have his hands full.
Mr Myles arrogance will be his downfall. He could have said that the new government plans to review the program and create something new. He does not have to tear down the work of previous government projects to try to make himself look like the new savior.
Arrogant SOB
Communities across the world employ workers to keep them clean and tidy year round. They provide gainful employment that is beneficial to both workers and the communities.
These jobs aren’t welfare.
Great news! This was one of many vote buying programs using government revenue.
Caveat: I strongly support creating sustainable and permanent employment for all those Caymanians who want to work
Extremely glad the public finally got to hear this man for what he is. He is trying to funnel more people into his own personal company program which is why he wanted this ministry from the start! Many people depend on the NiCE program, especially around Christmas time. Scrapping this is a dreadful idea and the only reason he is doing this is to throw his weight around. From the start people were warned about Michael Myles and his true colours have come out early.