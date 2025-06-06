Minister commits to dump solution, mum on plastic ban

Photo courtesy of Plastic Free Cayman

(CNS): In an address to mark World Environment Day, which this year was focused on beating plastic pollution, Environment Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks accepted that this is a growing problem here in the Cayman Islands. But even as she committed to addressing the wider waste-management problem and the George Town dump, the minister made no mention of the long-awaited plastic ban that has failed to materialise.

It has been more than a year since the government said it was working on amendments to the customs law to roll out a ban on a number of single-use plastic items, such as bags, styrofoam food containers and straws. But that legislation has still not been released for public consultation.

The average person in Cayman generates about 11lbs of waste each day, more than five times the global average, and a lot of it is plastic. This breaks down into microplastics, which scientists are now finding in fish, drinking water, blood, breast milk and bone marrow, causing real health concerns.

Ebanks-Wilks said that the government, the private sector and individuals have made efforts to minimise single-use plastics and reduce the amount going into the landfills. However, without addressing the situation regarding the missing ban, she noted that there was still so much more that people can and must do.

“The environment, sustainability and health are inextricably connected. Our physical and mental health and wellbeing are affected by our environment — one cannot thrive without the other,” Ebanks-Wilks stated in the message. “Sustainability can no longer be viewed in isolation; rather, sustainable practices and policies must saturate every sector if we are to truly make a difference.”

The minister stated that one of the top priorities for the government was addressing the waste management problem, particularly the George Town landfill, which she had visited the previous day.

“It is perhaps our most pressing and visible environmental challenge and a matter of national importance,” she said. “I am committed to delivering a strategic plan for waste that benefits our country for generations to come.

“As the population of our islands grows and we welcome more tourists from all over the world, the need for an effective and financially sustainable waste system is more urgent than ever,” she said, pledging to ensure that the government prioritises “a solution that offers effective and affordable waste management in the Cayman Islands”.

In the meantime, she urged the community to rethink how plastic is used, encouraging people to reduce, reuse, and recycle instead of throwing things away.

“I will be working internally with my teams… to introduce and adhere to more sustainable practices in our day-to-day work, and to do what you have been asking of us: lead by example,” the minister stated, adding that she was committed to driving holistic and relevant policies that reduce the impact of plastic on our land and waters, and setting strategic goals that will move our country forward on its journey towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

“I invite you to have an honest look at the amount of waste your home is producing,” she said before challenging the country to take small steps to reduce household garbage disposal by one bag per week.

“This small step will give our landfill more capacity, which then provides the government with time to properly plan for a robust waste management system,” she said, without mentioning the significant impact that a mandatory ban of various single-use plastics could have if the legislation passed.