Men arrested for alleged ganja dealing on 7MB

RCIPS officers on Seven Mile Beach (file photo)

(CNS): Two men have been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs on Seven Mile Beach and possession of offensive weapons. The vehicle they were in was also seized after they were chased by the police on Tuesday afternoon. According to the RCIPS, just before 1:30pm, officers from the RCIPS and the Public Lands Commission went to the location in response to a call about drug dealing activity.

When they arrived, the officers conducted checks in the area and saw a man behaving suspiciously. But when he saw the officers approaching, he ran in the direction of the car park. After a short foot chase, the man was seen entering a vehicle that sped off on West Bay Road in the direction of George Town.

The officers continued to follow the man in this vehicle until it came to a stop in Camana Bay. When they searched the vehicle, the officers found a quantity of ganja and other drug paraphernalia, as well as a machete and a baseball bat. As a result, the vehicle itself was seized as evidence.

Two men, ages 23 and 32, one a resident of George Town and the other of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of offensive weapons and other drug related offences. This incident is being investigated by the police, and both men have since been released on bail pending further investigation.