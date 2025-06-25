Man charged over stabbing in Windsor Park

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): A 34-year-old man from George Town has been charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent in connection with a stabbing in Windsor Park that took place in April. The man, who has been remanded in custody until he is set to return to court on 4 July, is accused of stabbing his victim several times in the upper body during an altercation at an abandoned house.

The victim was admitted to hospital at the time in serious condition, but he has since been treated and is recovering from his injuries.