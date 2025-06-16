Man arrested in wake of WB booze shop robbery

(CNS): A 28-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a hold-up at the Tortuga liquor store in Heritage Square on Friday at around 3pm. A masked man reportedly entered the store, brandished a machete and demanded cash. During the robbery, the masked man damaged a cash register before making off with an undisclosed quantity of cash. Officers attended the location and, after conducting enquiries, they arrested the suspect, who remains in custody.

No one was injured during the robbery.

In a statement, the company executives said they were deeply relieved that staff members were unharmed. “The safety and well-being of our people is always our top priority,” CEO Eugene Nolan said. “We are providing our staff with the full support and resources they need, and we are cooperating fully with the RCIPS.”

The store was closed for the rest of the day to allow for the ongoing investigation and to allow staff time to recover

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.