Man admits having Glock.45 and loaded magazines
(CNS): Tomy Daniel Martinez Gomez (30) has pleaded guilty to the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Police officers found the gun during a vehicle stop and search on 1 March in George Town along Eastern Avenue, outside Bananas Bar, an increasingly notorious hot spot for violence and gun crime. Gomez appeared in Grand Court last Friday and, with the help of a translator, admitted having a Glock.45 pistol and two magazines containing 17 rounds of ammunition.
Gomez, who is scheduled to appear for sentencing next month, is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years in jail. However, his defence attorney told the court that he plans to make an argument of ‘exceptional circumstances’ in the case, though he did not reveal the basis on which that submission would be made. If successful, his jail time could be considerably less.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
…what exceptional circumstances? … no excuse of any sort should be accpeted.
For once, I am applauding the RCIPS for doing their job to keep Cayman safe. Do not want to think what could have happened if the gun and magazine were not discovered.
Lock him up for the said time on our law books. Then deport his gangster a** back to whatever ‘Sh*tH*** country’ from which he came.
No pity for such a person.
He was up to no good then and more than likley he will be again in the future. Deport him after he serves his time.
Can’t even speak English?!? How and when was he admitted here, and to do what? Perhaps Franz Manderson could help us understand…
…what exceptional circumstances? … no excuse of any sort should be accpeted.
For once, I am applauding the RCIPS for doing their job to keep Cayman safe. Do not want to think what could have happened if the gun and magazine were not discovered.
Lock him up for the said time on our law books. Then deport his gangster a** back to whatever ‘Sh*tH*** country’ from which he came.
No pity for such a person.
He was up to no good then and more than likley anytime in the future.
How and why was Gomez in Cayman – and how would he have a work permit of he did not speak English?
I cannot wait to hear the excuse for having it. I guarantee it’ll be ridiculous.
boys compensating for their minuscule assets carry guns
Actually just in fear of their lives. NEXT!