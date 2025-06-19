Man admits having Glock.45 and loaded magazines

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Tomy Daniel Martinez Gomez (30) has pleaded guilty to the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Police officers found the gun during a vehicle stop and search on 1 March in George Town along Eastern Avenue, outside Bananas Bar, an increasingly notorious hot spot for violence and gun crime. Gomez appeared in Grand Court last Friday and, with the help of a translator, admitted having a Glock.45 pistol and two magazines containing 17 rounds of ammunition.

Gomez, who is scheduled to appear for sentencing next month, is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years in jail. However, his defence attorney told the court that he plans to make an argument of ‘exceptional circumstances’ in the case, though he did not reveal the basis on which that submission would be made. If successful, his jail time could be considerably less.