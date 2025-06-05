Local reporter still missing as search continues

Andrel Harris

(CNS): Andrel Harris (34), a video reporter and journalist working with Compass TV, is still missing, and police have said the search continues. Harris was last seen around 9:30pm Tuesday in the Pedro Castle Road area of Savannah, Bodden Town, not far from Hirst Road, where he was living. He was reported missing on Wednesday after he did not turn up to work as expected.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with sleeves rolled up and black pants. He is approximately 5’9″ and of slim build, with a dark brown complexion, and has long, neat dreadlocks. Police said they have carried out ground and aerial searches and coastal searches in the Pedro Castle Road area and are still searching based on the available information.

A statement published on the Compass website read: “Andrel is a cherished member of our Compass team, and we are praying for his safe return. We have been working closely with the RCIPS throughout the day as the search continues. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Andrel and his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Urging members of the public who may have information to contact the police, Harris’s employers added that they were “deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of the RCIPS, Andrel’s family, friends and the wider community. We will continue to support the search in every way we can, while respecting the privacy of his family and assisting the authorities.”

Police urged anyone who has seen Harris or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.