Lawyer to pay $40k for illegal removal of mangroves

The Bon Crepe road

(CNS): Bon Crepe Ltd has been fined $30,000 for illegally removing mangroves and other important habitat to create trails on land its owners wanted to develop. In a rare rebuke to any developer breaching the National Conservation Act or planning-related regulations, the company has also been ordered by the Summary Court to pay $10,000 to cover the cost of replacing the buttonwood mangroves, a protected species, that were removed.

The court ordered that the fine and the costs be paid into the Environmental Protection Fund.

Local attorney James Bergstrom is one of the owners of Bon Crepe, which was at the centre of yet another row between the Department of Planning and the Department of Environment. The long-running saga began after the company cleared land in 2018 in a sensitive habitat between the Salina and Colliers Blue Iguana reserves in East End without planning permission.

In 2019, the DoE began raising concerns, but planning took no action to address the illegal clearing. As time went on, more work was done without planning permission until February 2023, when a cease and desist notice was finally issued, but by this time, almost an acre of Buttonwood, Bitterplum and other species had been destroyed and the iguana habitat threatened.

Despite the illegality of the developer’s actions, the Central Planning Authority granted the company after-the-fact planning permission. As a result, the National Conservation Council sought a judicial review to reverse the CPA’s decision and to establish its right to direct the board on such issues, something the CPA had continually challenged.

The Grand Court ruled in the NCC’s favour, and the developer was also eventually prosecuted. After finally admitting to clearing the land illegally, this week Bergstrom and his lawyers appeared before Chief Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez, who handed down the fine and costs.

However, local activists, including the Mangrove Rangers, have posted their objections on social media to the $40,000 in penalties, stating that this is a very small amount for such wealthy owners and will not act as a deterrent. The maximum fine for the offence is $500,000.

However, Hernandez found this case to be at the very lower end of offending because, she said, the developers had not deliberately cleared the land illegally as they were under the impression that they did not need planning permission to clear trails. Although almost an acre of pristine habitat was destroyed, the chief justice found that only minimal harm was done because Bergstrom owns a total of 300 acres in the area, and work had stopped once a cease and desist notice was issued.

The court also found no evidence of commercial motivation, that this was a one-off incident, that there was no financial gain, and that there was acceptance of responsibility. The owners are also being directed to engage and consult with the DoE and the NCC regarding the notoriously difficult efforts to replace the lost mangroves, which will be placed under a two-year monitoring period.