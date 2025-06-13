Latest rain spawns ‘aggressive’ mosquito

Black saltmarsh mosquito

(CNS): As the Mosquito Research and Control Unit continues to respond to the surge in mosquito numbers, it is warning residents that the species emerging in the greatest numbers at the moment is the Aedes taeniorhynchus (the black saltmarsh mosquito). This pest is known for its aggressive biting, especially just before sunrise and just after sunset, the MRCU said in a release.

The latest surge, which began in West Bay and George Town, has now spread across all districts of Grand Cayman. Residents across the island should expect heavier than usual mosquito activity. Most of the biting is expected during those early morning and evening periods.

Unusual mosquito biting during the daytime may be due to a different species. The MRCU encourages the public to report any unusual daytime biting by emailing mrcu@gov.ky so the team can investigate and respond appropriately.

“We are aware that mosquitoes are now emerging in all districts,” MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler said. “While the increase is uncomfortable, it was expected based on the environmental conditions. Our team has been working hard to reduce the number of mosquitoes emerging and continues to carry out control operations to bring the numbers down as quickly as possible.”

Control operations include both truck-mounted fogging and aerial treatments, which are being conducted daily. These efforts will continue across Grand Cayman until mosquito numbers return to more acceptable levels. MRCU collects and analyses daily data to guide its response. It monitors larvae in swamps and dykes, sets and analyses mosquito traps placed in strategic locations, conducts property inspections, and reviews public complaints.

Captured mosquitoes are identified by species, enabling MRCU to target its efforts at the types that bite or may carry disease. There are around 36 mosquito species found in the Cayman Islands, but not all of them bite.

The MRCU focuses its work on nuisance and disease-carrying mosquitoes, Wheeler explained. “We appreciate the public’s continued patience. Our teams are working diligently to reduce the mosquito population and ease the discomfort being experienced in many areas,” he added.