Land search for Harris ends, focus moves to recovery

Andrel Harris reporting on election night 2025

(CNS): The intense land search for Andrel Harris, the missing local reporter who was last seen Tuesday night on Pedro Castle Road, has come to an end as police switch the operation to a sea recovery. Police said that recent information had led them to recover a mobile phone from the water, which will now be examined by forensic specialists. But it appears the phone belongs to Harris, which, added to other findings, has led to the change in operational focus.

Based on the evidence collected so far, combined with the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the length of time that has now passed, officials have indicated that they no longer expect to find Harris alive. His loved ones have been informed of this development.

An RCIPS family liaison officer is supporting them at this time, and search parties have been briefed on the change of direction. The RCIPS appreciates the impact this news has on the family and friends of Harris and the wider community, and requests that people remain sensitive to the matter, particularly with online activity.

“The RCIPS wishes to again thank all those who have helped with search efforts so far, particularly those members of the public who have given their time and equipment to assist with the search, and to our partner agencies for their expertise,” the police said.

The land search effort has been diligent and intense. Volunteers who spoke with CNS commended the organisation and coordination of the search effort, which included dozens of people covering the entire Pedro area. The search covered a huge amount of ground in detail and in a professional manner, those involved have said.