KMPG finds Republic’s offer on CN shares ‘inadequate’
(CNS): The Cayman National Board of Directors has told shareholders that they need to decide for themselves whether or not to accept an offer made by Republic Financial Holdings Limited to buy the remaining 25% of the bank. But the board noted that a fairness opinion prepared by KPMG found that the offer of $7.75 per share was “inadequate from a financial point of view” for the remaining shareholders.
RFHL, a Trinidad and Tobago-based financial holding company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd, currently owns almost three-quarters of Cayman National’s shares and is seeking to acquire the remaining shares and delist the bank from the stock exchange. A circular from those directors not associated with RFHL informed shareholders that they were facing a “trade-off between two competing objectives” and advised them to seek independent advice.
According to the circular, some of the existing local directors have opted to sell their shares, some have rejected the offer, while others have decided to sell some and retain some. The board is urging all shareholders to read the entire circular as well as the fairness assessment before making a decision.
The deadline for shareholders to decide whether to sell or retain their shares is 29 July.
See all relevant documents relating to the takeover, including KPMG’s independent fairness opinion, here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Banking & money, Business
CNC shares were trading on the Cayman Stock exchange for up to $9.95 why is Republic only offering $7.75 to shareholders?
Da wha you get for selling out
Selling out to Trinidadians was and remains wild
What exactly spawned this agressive sale of local ownership? 🤔
First, 74% Shares Sold to RB Trinidad
Now, 26% Remaining Shares (or some variation thereof) pending Sale to RB Trinidad
WTF🇹🇹?!?
What is difficult to comprehend is how the cayman stock exchange will delist the shares which theoretically is forcing shareholders to sell considering they would deemed worthless after July 2025. Why isn’t the government stepping in here? People own these shares with the hopes of living off on at retirement. Julie Hunter any say?
Companies delist all the time, all over the world you still own your shares. Also, nothing trades on the CSX it is just technical listings and reported trades after the fact. No price discovery or market making going on there.
So 9:27, why do we have a CSX which pays huge salaries especially to Marco? If there’s nothing going on, what do the people employed there actually do all day?
Service has gone to the dogs since buyout. Should have stayed in local hands.
Personnel are too busy doing compliance work. In fact, they work for CIMA. We’re just an after thought that happen to pay enough fees to cover their salaries.
Local owners sold …just like their ancestors sold all of SMB.
The entire banking sector in the Cayman Islands has gone to the dogs. The regional integration of most of the brands has resulted in a massive decline in competent customer service and innovative products. The products are outdated and reflect the type of third world thinking that only regional integration could provide.
Customer Service is non-existent at the local banks. I am looking at onshore options. Even if tax is withheld on interest the net still far exceeds what the local banks are paying out plus the fees here are ridiculous, even if you maintain a decent balance
Just so the local banks understand. Onshore likely means online. A click away and one easily gets 4% plus. Wire transfer fees are $25.00, not $75.00 plus. No monthly compliance and online fees. Funds are insured. If the U.S. it maintains privacy the way Cayman Islands used to. Sometimes I wonder if CIMA isn’t unwittingly playing into the hands of our competitors. Perhaps we don’t have a choice?
I not tax averse, so I’ll continue paying Uncle Sam his dues. There’s so much savings and less hastle when dealing with banking &finances abroad.
They have to follow CIMA guidelines. Takes 30 minutes to open an account in the real world and 30 days here.
I’d just be happy if we could have one consumer banking option that wasn’t a terrible money grab operation, that nickel and dimes for every transaction.
This will change nothing. People will still bank there cos it says ‘Cayman’, some rich people will get richer, and life will go on.
I can assure you, CNB is no worse than any other financial institution here. They all report to the same governing body. One filled with employees who don’t understand anything but a salary. Meaning bank forms ask for annual income divided by twelve to get monthly income. The forms don’t allow for any fluctuations or other possible forms of individual income. Makes one think if the shear amount of red tape won’t make us uncompetitive?
I am not saying they are worse. I am saying they’re ALL terrible. I understand it’s a small jurisdiction, and we get the same issues with telecoms, supermarkets etc, but could someone please open a bank that prides itself on genuine customer service (preferably based here), and fees and charges that are not insane?
I guarantee it would strip thousands of customers from the garbage banks here, overnight!
COMING SOON!!!
Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Cayman) Ltd. [formerly, Cayman National Bank Corp. (Cayman Islands)]
Not selling. Not selling for 20% over cost.
It would be a huge mistake for Cayman National Bank shareholders to sell the remaining shares to Republic Financial Holdings.
We need to have more Caymanians with leverage over a major local banking institution, not less.