KMPG finds Republic’s offer on CN shares ‘inadequate’

Cayman National, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman National Board of Directors has told shareholders that they need to decide for themselves whether or not to accept an offer made by Republic Financial Holdings Limited to buy the remaining 25% of the bank. But the board noted that a fairness opinion prepared by KPMG found that the offer of $7.75 per share was “inadequate from a financial point of view” for the remaining shareholders.

RFHL, a Trinidad and Tobago-based financial holding company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd, currently owns almost three-quarters of Cayman National’s shares and is seeking to acquire the remaining shares and delist the bank from the stock exchange. A circular from those directors not associated with RFHL informed shareholders that they were facing a “trade-off between two competing objectives” and advised them to seek independent advice.

According to the circular, some of the existing local directors have opted to sell their shares, some have rejected the offer, while others have decided to sell some and retain some. The board is urging all shareholders to read the entire circular as well as the fairness assessment before making a decision.

The deadline for shareholders to decide whether to sell or retain their shares is 29 July.

See all relevant documents relating to the takeover, including KPMG’s independent fairness opinion, here.