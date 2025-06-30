JCPC affirms governor’s power in civil partnership case

Chantelle Day (left) and Vickie Bodden

(CNS): The passage of the Civil Partnership Act by the previous governor, Martyn Roper, in 2020 was constitutional, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London has found, securing the future of the law and the hundreds of partnerships that now exist. The ruling also clarifies the governor’s use of section 81 of the Constitution, which Kattina Anglin had challenged.

The long-running legal battle started in April 2018, when Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush, who had been refused a marriage licence by the Cayman Islands General Registry, applied for a judicial review to challenge that decision.

The chief justice at the time, Sir Anthony Smellie, found that the Constitution did give Day and Bush the right to marry and that the government was in violation of the Bill of Rights. He then ordered an amendment to the Marriage Act to allow for same-sex marriage.

However, the Cayman Islands Government immediately appealed that ruling. The appeal court found that while the CJ had been wrong to suggest that they did have a right to marry, the couple did have a right to a legal equivalence to marriage, and the judges on the higher court directed the CIG to immediately pass the necessary legislation.

The PPM-led administration brought the Domestic Partnership Bill to parliament in July 2020, but then-premier Alden McLaughlin allowed the government members to vote according to their conscience. Two members of his Cabinet voted ‘no’, ensuring that the bill failed.

As a result, the law was re-drafted and, after a period of public consultation, Roper assented to the bill, and the Civil Partnership Act came into force. He did so on the basis that the CIG was placing the UK in contravention of the European Convention on Human Rights, an obligation that had been extended to the Cayman Islands by agreement in 2001.

Since the passage of that legislation, hundreds of couples have taken advantage of it, including opposite sex couples looking for an alternative to marriage.

However, Kattina Anglin, a local attorney and a leader of a conservative Christian organisation that opposes the concept of marriage equality, challenged Roper’s use of section 81 in the Constitution, which allows the governor to pass local legislation in relation to his areas of responsibility. She argued before the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal that this was a domestic issue, not an international one, and therefore the governor acted unlawfully.

Anglin lost the appeal. However, she pressed on with the case, arguing that it went beyond the same-sex partnership issue and that if Roper’s action went unchallenged, future governors could interfere with other domestic matters.

The case was heard in London earlier this year, and the JCPC panel found in a judgment published today, 30 June, that the governor clearly acted within his power. The Cayman Islands House of Parliament is a creature of the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights trumps the legislative body. In light of the UK’s obligations, the governor was not acting unlawfully when he opted to use section 81, regardless of how local politicians had voted.

Colours Caribbean, an advocacy group for the regional LGBTQ+ community founded in Cayman, was an intervener in the case, and its acting president, Dr Leonardo Raznovich, welcomed today’s ruling. ‘We see this judgment as a victory for all,” he said. “Not only because it secures the Civil Partnership Act 2020 and related legislation, but fundamentally because it brings much-needed clarity that our Bill of Rights is enforceable regardless of the will of a majority in Parliament.

“Let’s all celebrate that, on the last day of Pride Month, this judgment confirms the supremacy of our Constitution and finally puts an end to uncertainty for same-sex couples and opposite-sex couples alike; that their civil partnerships are legally protected,” he added.

Raznovich noted that if Anglin had been successful, section 81 would have been rendered ineffective and would have achieved in practice what the government had failed to achieve in its proposed changes to the Constitution in 2019.

Acting Governor Franz Manderson also issued a statement welcoming the ruling, which confirms “that adherence to international obligations did fall under the Governor’s responsibilities for external affairs, as per our Constitution”.

CNS reached out to Kattina Anglin, who stated that she and her legal team were considering the judgment before commenting.