Jail time suspended in first local ‘revenge porn’ case

(CNS): A local man has been sentenced to around six months in jail, suspended for two years, in the Cayman Islands’ first case of ‘revenge porn’ to reach the court house. Magistrate Kirstyann Gunn was the first member of the judiciary required to sentence anyone for such a conviction after Brandon Alejandro Ledgister admitted posting explicit pictures of his girlfriend on a public social media page after they split up.

The couple broke up in February 2024. However, during the relationship, the woman had sent Ledgister explicit pictures of herself, and over a two-day period in March 2024, he posted them in a pictorial collage on an Instagram page he had created. His former lover was alerted to the pictures by friends and family members, and she then reported it to the police.

Soon after he was charged, Ledgister pleaded guilty to using an ICT network to abuse. Despite his ultimate admission, the court found he had denied committing the offence during interviews with the probation service and had accused the victim of posting the pictures herself.

“This lack of acknowledgement of wrongdoing demonstrates that this defendant has no true remorse and is in fact still in total denial of his culpability,” the magistrate stated in her sentencing ruling. “It is clear from the very acts that the defendant intended to cause maximum distress to the complainant.”

The court also noted that Ledgister had downloaded specific software to help him create the collage, demonstrating some planning. In the immediate aftermath of the offence, the woman reported feeling fear, anxiety, persistent harassment, disrespect and overwhelming feelings of embarrassment, all adding to the aggravating circumstances of the case.

The magistrate began with a fifteen-month jail term. Taking his guilty plea into consideration, as well as several mitigating circumstances, including his youth, immaturity and efforts to rehabilitate, she reduced the prison term to 29 weeks, which she suspended for two years with conditions.

Ledgister was ordered to undertake programmes and counselling as directed by his probation officer and to complete 180 hours of community service within the first year of the suspended sentence. She also banned him from contacting his former girlfriend in any way during the two-year probation period and from posting any words or images about her on any social media platform.

Ledgister was also fined $1,500 and banned from driving for a year in connection with an unrelated traffic offence. The young man had taken and driven his father’s unlicensed vehicle without consent and was stopped by police.