Intense search for missing reporter to resume Sunday

Command Centre coordinating search efforts, and police and HMCI analysing aerial footage

(CNS): The search for the missing Compass TV reporter Andrel Harris is set to resume Sunday after volunteers joined police and other government agencies in a coordinated effort Saturday to find him. Police are following up on numerous leads, including Harris’s most recent credit and debit card transactions, and examining video, dash, and door cam footage to establish where he went after being seen walking down Pedro Castle Road on Tuesday night.

On Saturday morning, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard conducted sea searches with two boats along the shoreline as well as an offshore search pattern. Conditions were rough, and as a result, no divers were deployed, but underwater equipment, including a drone, was used, and several members of the public with boats also assisted.

Drones are also being used on land, revisiting certain areas in the Pedro Castle area, as well as along the South Coast. Foot searches were also conducted along all the trails leading off Pedro Castle Road.

Police recovered the black pants Harris was last seen wearing from the ocean on Thursday, which contained a personal item belonging to him. Since then, several other items of possible interest have been recovered on land in the Pedro Castle area, although police have not provided details of what they have discovered.

However, detectives are actively investigating Harris’ movements prior to and on Tuesday, 3 June, when he was last seen, including collecting witness accounts, reviewing cell phone data, CCTV footage, vehicle data, and any purchases he might have made before he was reported missing on Wednesday.

While police continue to search for Harris each evening, the volunteers were stood down Saturday afternoon. However, anyone who wishes to continue helping is asked to meet at 8:30 Sunday morning at the Joanna Clark Primary School Hall.

Anyone who has any information regarding Harris that could assist the investigation or search efforts is asked to call 911.