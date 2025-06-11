HSA hiring freeze is a red flag; the system is cracking

Mira Sol Cay writes: Healthcare has changed. People are not just waiting to get sick; they are seeking prevention, flexibility, and continuity of care. Cayman’s healthcare system, public and private, is struggling to keep up. The Cayman Islands Health Services (HSA), with the right support, could lead that evolution, but only if it is allowed to complete fairly, attract talent and operate with the autonomy and resources it needs.

For years, governments have watched the healthcare landscape shift without keeping pace. Private clinics expanded while insurance providers began steering patients into increasingly exclusive networks — often away from the HSA. Those with premium coverage enjoy shorter wait times and choice. The rest are left navigating an overstretched, undervalued public system.

But the strain isn’t isolated to the public sector. Health City, one of the country’s largest private providers, has increasingly focused on integrated, preventative care. That forward-looking approach reflects changing patient needs, but it also benefits from concessions and strategic planning advantages not equally available to most other providers, public or private.

Meanwhile, Doctors Hospital, despite delivering excellent care, has had to pursue legal action just to gain fair access to public insurance reimbursement. Emergency rooms are overflowing. Specialists are overbooked. Bed space is limited across the board. Whether in a government facility or a private one, the cracks are widening — and patients are the ones falling through.

This isn’t a call to dismantle the private sector. Cayman can and should support a blended system where both public and private providers thrive. But that requires fair regulation, transparent governance and policies that put patient well-being above profit margins.

Instead, we’re heading in the wrong direction. In 2023, the Office of the Auditor General reported an $82.8 million deficit at the HSA, the largest among all statutory authorities. Seven of 21 government companies ended that year in the red. The Public Authorities Act now mandates that HSA salaries align with civil service pay grades, yet failed to increase funding to offset that mandate. National debt has doubled since 2021, and healthcare liabilities now exceed CI$2.4 billion.

The HSA’s 2024 report shows patient volumes in some departments up by 18%, but staffing levels flat. That strain is unsustainable. Staff burnout is real. Digital systems are lagging. Access to care is increasingly inconsistent across districts.

Even the Ombudsman has had to intervene, confirming that confusion around referrals and coverage has led to patient complaints and required regulatory clarification. These are not isolated issues. They reflect a fragmented, under-regulated ecosystem.

The hiring freeze isn’t just a staffing issue; it’s a red flag. It signals that the public health system we have relied on for generations is dangerously close to stagnation. But the private sector isn’t immune either. When healthcare becomes a privilege rather than a public right, everyone loses.

If we could reimagine healthcare as a public good and not a political liability, we would have a system designed to serve everyone, not just those who can afford to bypass it. If we could build policy around people, not profit, we would protect fairness, quality, and access across all providers.

Cayman deserves better. This isn’t about blame. It’s about balance. The system is cracking. Will anyone step up before it collapses?