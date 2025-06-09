Hotel 7MB work should be part of wider project

The Marriott pool deck, October 2024

(CNS): The Department of Environment has sufficient information on a beach renourishment project proposed by the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort on Seven Mile Beach, so the owners do not need to conduct an environmental impact assessment. However, the DoE experts believe the project should be part of a much wider initiative to address the problems that extend along much of the southern end of Grand Cayman’s famous beach.

The hotel has applied for a coastal works permit to stabilise a seawall and place up to 8,000 cubic yards of sand in front of it as a result of the significant erosion and permanent loss of its beach.

In its scoping opinion, presented to the new National Conservation Council members on Wednesday, experts from the department explained the project and outlined the information they had received from the hotel and from their own work, which meant that an EIA was not required. Nevertheless, the DoE has raised a number of concerns about the project and noted that the erosion in the area extends well beyond the hotel’s beachfront.

As the government considers a potentially costly replenishment project for the entire affected area, the DoE has said it would be sensible to undertake the work all at once, coordinated where possible with a managed retreat.

However, the opportunity for such a retreat was missed recently when planning permission was given to Handel Whittaker to redevelop Royal Palms. The site, which is owned by one of the Dart group’s web of companies, has sustained some of the worst erosion along Seven Mile Beach. The old buildings crumbled into the ocean due to erosion and have now been properly demolished.

This provided the opportunity for the new project to be built much further back from the water, but going against the DoE’s advice and in the face of well-documented erosion in the area, Whittaker’s Central Planning Authority colleagues granted a waiver on the new bar’s coastal setback.

According to the minutes from the hearing in May, Whittaker, the CPA deputy chair, recused himself from the deliberations that led to the approval of work on that site and at Coral Beach, another Dart-owned site a short distance away that has also suffered serious erosion.

Discussions about replenishing the beach have been ongoing for some time. The main concern is that if it is not mandated that future development and redevelopment is not done further away fromn the shoreline when the opportunity arises, the new sand will not stay in place long before it’s washed away.

As there is not enough local sand to take from elsewhere to renourish the Marriott’s beach, which is now long gone, the sand for this project will come from the Bahamaas since work has been done by the DoE’s experts to ensure that the quality and grade of the sand fits well with that of Seven Mile Beach.

Although the project is in a marine park, where a coastal works licence would not normally be granted, Cabinet is almost certain to approve the project. However, it is not without its risks.

In addition to placing up to 8,000 cubic yards of sand at the site, the work includes the installation of two low-profile, shore-perpendicular groynes to help retain sand, the rearrangement of the 231 existing reef balls on site to enhance wave attenuation, the placement of a rock embankment to help protect the base of the existing Grand Cayman Marriott Resort seawall, and the removal of existing submerged debris on site.

Given all of the information supplied by the DoE, the National Conservation Council voted to confirm that the project will not require an EIA. However, during the course of the project the experts from the DoE will monitor the work and ensure that any potential adverse impacts to the marine environment are minimised.

Marriott beach replenishment project (Aerial Imagery Source: UKHO, 2021)