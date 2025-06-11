Hospital board hits back at criticisms over stipends
(CNS): The Health Services Authority’s directors have defended their performance, the stipends they receive and the number of meetings that take place each month after MPs implied they were meeting more than needed just to get paid. With some volunteer directors being paid more for a couple of meetings than some hospital staff take home a month, politicians are calling for a review of how the directors are compensated.
But the board, which is chaired by Yvette Dilbert, has hit back. In a lengthy statement, the members addressed the criticisms made in parliament during a Finance Committee meeting on Friday, in which they denied that the board meets unnecessarily, outlined the reasons why it has met more frequently and explained its heavy workload.
The directors said the HSA is the largest public institution in the Cayman Islands, managing a yearly budget of more than CI$100 million and audited revenues of over CI$200 million in 2024.
“The legal and good governance environment of the HSA demands experienced, engaged, and accountable Board oversight of clinical, financial, strategic and operational performance,” the board stated in a lengthy statement responding to the comments of MPs. “Board members are selected based on proven expertise in relevant fields, including medicine, law, finance, and business.”
Board directors are currently paid a stipend of $500 for every meeting; the chair receives $750 and the deputy $600 per meeting. The rates were approved by Cabinet and are not as high as some other boards. The CPA chair, for example, receives CI$800 per meeting, while the OfReg chair is paid $4,500 per month regardless of the number of meetings.
However, the frequent meetings have increased the remuneration bill for the HSA board members. According to the hospital’s annual reports, which were read out to parliament by opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW), the annual collective compensation bill for all board members jumped from just CI$18,813 in 2016 to over $250,000 in 2023.
Raising concerns about the significant increase in the stipend, Saunders noted that, by comparison, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority’s annual bill for board compensation was $153,000 for 2023. He asked the health minister to provide a list of all of the meetings, the frequency, and the payments being paid to the HSA directors since 2020, given that those board members are paid per meeting and not a flat rate, as he implied that there may be some abuse as they were meeting very frequently.
“I understand some members are meeting four times per week,” he said. “I suspect that there is some level of abuse that is now going on as a result of this per meeting basis. Some of them are going to two meetings in one day… This is supposed to be a public service… This is unconscionable,” he added.
The health minister said she would get the list as requested. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin told parliament that he would review how compensation is structured across all boards, given that the per-meeting payments could be an incentive to hold more meetings rather than paying directors a set amount per month for being a director.
Anglin pointed out that there had been a need to professionalise the government’s boards to ensure those with the right skill sets were incentivised to serve. But he said there was “a balance to be struck” and the government needed to take a close look at the boards that do have heavy workloads, like HSA and CIMA.
In its statement, the HSA Board stressed very heavily the huge amount of diverse and complex work that it has undertaken over the last few years and the substantial time members have committed to these obligations, including a considerable amount of preparatory work, for which they are not compensated. The meetings address care quality issues, major capital and strategic projects, regulatory compliance, hospital projects, audit scrutiny and financial performance, as well as policy reviews, the board said.
The members also stressed that all meetings are well-documented, reviewed and audited, and they have not been questioned by the auditors. The multiple meetings have been related to the slate of multifaceted issues, including, oversight of adherence to updated international accreditation standards, evolving Cayman Islands and international regulatory requirements, increase in service demand, adherence to financial requirements and organisational performance, large-scale capital investments and compliance measures related to quality, patient safety, and ethics, among other things.
The HSA also went through a demanding Joint Commission International accreditation process, which the board said required extensive oversight and governance work.
They outlined other exceptional circumstances not indicative of routine board operations, such as some of the legal cases that the hospital has dealt with. “The demands of the board have correspondingly increased,” they stated, adding that “periods of intensive activity are dictated by the organizational needs and statutory obligations rather than by any arbitrary or discretionary factors”.
Compensation reflects documented time spent in meetings or on official HSA business, “not to reward attendance arbitrarily or increase overall remuneration”.
When the board addresses simultaneous or overlapping priorities, member commitments increase, it said. “In no case is compensation increased absent a corresponding and objectively measured increase in duties undertaken,” the members added, as they defended their performance.
Listing some of its main achievements, it pointed to an increase in HSA revenues between 2020 and 2024 of 47%, an increase in Caymanian employment by 21%, and an increase in services and demand, with annual surgeries growing by 56% over the same period. The hospital has also increased the services and specialities it offers and the technological advances, such as Whole Genome Sequencing, that have been introduced to meet the broadening spectrum of clinical demand.
The board also defended the financial trajectory of the hospital, which shifted from a net profit to a loss between 2021 and 2023. The increase in expenses was driven by several structural and external factors, including an actuarial re-evaluation of the defined benefit obligation.
Many of the government-funded healthcare programmes administered by the HSA haven’t been adjusted in years to reflect the inflationary increases in medical supplies, equipment and staff compensation. The board said that this has created a widening gap between the cost-of-service delivery and the reimbursements — a structural issue to be addressed at the policy level.
See the full statement from the HSA board below and the proceedings in Finance Committee on Friday on CIGTV’s YouTube channel.
Osbourne Bodden and jon Jon running the HSA what could possibly go wrong! This Payment scheme is obscene and disgraceful they should be made to pay back every cent they took or even better deducted out from the Jon Jon salary every month leaving him with $10 to buy groceries and gas. Angela Cullen needs to go now as for Sabrina sure glad she is gone with her aloof attitude and her all mouth husband at CBC!
Boards are not meant to be operational. That is why they have Executive teams.
nah, pretty sure Garcia wrote this, but like so many other things in the document, the Board is here to take credit.
Hope the HSA board did not bill the people of the Cayman Islands to draft this press release. That is, by calling another board meeting to discuss the press release and then submitting a bill for that board meeting.
HAHAHA and so many Caymanians think foreigners are their problem.
Your problems start from within.
Piracy is alive and well in the Cayman Islands.
Too often the selection of directors for our statutory authorities and government companies has been based on political handouts rather than competence. In general all that is required to be appointed is a Cabinet Minister who owes a favour or hopes to get some quid pro quo in the future.
We need to have a formal independent transparent process of determining relevant qualifications for every board appointment as well as vetting of all persons who are willing to act as directors, including their verified CVs.
We also need to have a standardised system of remuneration/benefits for all such directors and a system of value for money auditing of all of the boards and management structures for every one of our statutory authorities and government owned companies.
4 meetings per week is ridiculous. Boards of statutory authorities are not supposed to micromanage and in general they are not competent to micromanage. If the board determines that an authority is not being properly managed all they should do is recommend/implement a change in the relevant professional management.
Direct rule looks more and more like the only option every day.
If not for the UK, the place would be a mini Jamrock
You already have direct rule back home, and look at the shitshow going on over there.
By “back home” you mean the rightful owners of these rocks?
XXX…What the Board has gotten away with over the past few years is a clear example of pigs at the trough, just milking the taxpayers and public purse for anything they could get away with.
Except for the retirees, the other members all hold full-time jobs in the Private Sector. If they are doing this much work and spending so many hours on the HSA Board, when do they find time to work for their own employers?
I also note the comment “all meetings are well-documented, reviewed, and audited, and they have not been questioned by the auditors.” This is a failing by the OAG and Angella Cullen specifically. This abuse was investigated, and a report was written. MPs should ask Angella Cullen why it was never presented to Parliament.
What happened here is a symptom of a larger issue, despite the Board’s claim for well-qualified members, many of our local Boards are staffed by party supporters as political favours. Sabrina was therefore happy to turn a blind eye as the money wasn’t coming from her pocket and was keeping her supporters happy.
Let’s sit back and see what this government does. Will this be allowed to continue? Andre I am looking at you.
Why have frequent meetings?
Cayman has a number of professional directors all of who can tell you that Boards should not have frequent meetings unless absolutely necessary, for several strategic and operational reasons. For example:
1. Dilution of Strategic Focus
Frequent meetings can shift attention toward tactical or operational matters rather than staying focused on long-term strategy, governance, and oversight. The board may begin to micromanage rather than guide.
2. Decreased Meeting Quality
More meetings often lead to less preparation, rushed agendas, and a lack of deep, meaningful discussions. Directors may become fatigued or disengaged, leading to poor decision-making.
3. Staff burnout.
Staff time spent preparing for frequent meetings could be better used on execution.
4. Undermining Executive Authority
Frequent meetings may unintentionally undermine the CEO and management team, creating a perception that the board is second-guessing their work. It blurs the line between governance and management.
5. Risk of Groupthink or Overreaction
More meetings increase the risk of reactive decision-making instead of thoughtful, deliberate action. Boards may respond too quickly to short-term fluctuations rather than maintaining a steady hand.
6. Board Member Burnout
Especially in nonprofit or volunteer settings, over-scheduling meetings can lead to burnout and disengagement.
7. Reduced Value of Meetings
If meetings are too frequent, each one may feel less essential, reducing the urgency and impact of discussions and decisions.
Yvette, as the former HSA Faith Hospital Administrator would be unqualified to chair a board (or even be a director) in the private sector. Most well run companies DO NOT have
former senior managers of the company be on their board. The key issues are: Conflict of Interest; Resistance to Change; Undermining former colleagues; Compromising Board independence; Cultural continuity; and Power dymanics and morale issues.
Cabinet should consider replacing the Chair.
The Board Nomination criteria is what, process is when, and Nomination Committee made up of whom? Cayman’s CIG lacks grownup parameters for most appointments.
Only one qualification required… being a member of the tribe..