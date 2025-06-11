Hospital board hits back at criticisms over stipends

(CNS): The Health Services Authority’s directors have defended their performance, the stipends they receive and the number of meetings that take place each month after MPs implied they were meeting more than needed just to get paid. With some volunteer directors being paid more for a couple of meetings than some hospital staff take home a month, politicians are calling for a review of how the directors are compensated.

But the board, which is chaired by Yvette Dilbert, has hit back. In a lengthy statement, the members addressed the criticisms made in parliament during a Finance Committee meeting on Friday, in which they denied that the board meets unnecessarily, outlined the reasons why it has met more frequently and explained its heavy workload.

The directors said the HSA is the largest public institution in the Cayman Islands, managing a yearly budget of more than CI$100 million and audited revenues of over CI$200 million in 2024.

“The legal and good governance environment of the HSA demands experienced, engaged, and accountable Board oversight of clinical, financial, strategic and operational performance,” the board stated in a lengthy statement responding to the comments of MPs. “Board members are selected based on proven expertise in relevant fields, including medicine, law, finance, and business.”

Board directors are currently paid a stipend of $500 for every meeting; the chair receives $750 and the deputy $600 per meeting. The rates were approved by Cabinet and are not as high as some other boards. The CPA chair, for example, receives CI$800 per meeting, while the OfReg chair is paid $4,500 per month regardless of the number of meetings.

However, the frequent meetings have increased the remuneration bill for the HSA board members. According to the hospital’s annual reports, which were read out to parliament by opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW), the annual collective compensation bill for all board members jumped from just CI$18,813 in 2016 to over $250,000 in 2023.

Raising concerns about the significant increase in the stipend, Saunders noted that, by comparison, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority’s annual bill for board compensation was $153,000 for 2023. He asked the health minister to provide a list of all of the meetings, the frequency, and the payments being paid to the HSA directors since 2020, given that those board members are paid per meeting and not a flat rate, as he implied that there may be some abuse as they were meeting very frequently.

“I understand some members are meeting four times per week,” he said. “I suspect that there is some level of abuse that is now going on as a result of this per meeting basis. Some of them are going to two meetings in one day… This is supposed to be a public service… This is unconscionable,” he added.

The health minister said she would get the list as requested. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin told parliament that he would review how compensation is structured across all boards, given that the per-meeting payments could be an incentive to hold more meetings rather than paying directors a set amount per month for being a director.

Anglin pointed out that there had been a need to professionalise the government’s boards to ensure those with the right skill sets were incentivised to serve. But he said there was “a balance to be struck” and the government needed to take a close look at the boards that do have heavy workloads, like HSA and CIMA.

In its statement, the HSA Board stressed very heavily the huge amount of diverse and complex work that it has undertaken over the last few years and the substantial time members have committed to these obligations, including a considerable amount of preparatory work, for which they are not compensated. The meetings address care quality issues, major capital and strategic projects, regulatory compliance, hospital projects, audit scrutiny and financial performance, as well as policy reviews, the board said.

The members also stressed that all meetings are well-documented, reviewed and audited, and they have not been questioned by the auditors. The multiple meetings have been related to the slate of multifaceted issues, including, oversight of adherence to updated international accreditation standards, evolving Cayman Islands and international regulatory requirements, increase in service demand, adherence to financial requirements and organisational performance, large-scale capital investments and compliance measures related to quality, patient safety, and ethics, among other things.

The HSA also went through a demanding Joint Commission International accreditation process, which the board said required extensive oversight and governance work.

They outlined other exceptional circumstances not indicative of routine board operations, such as some of the legal cases that the hospital has dealt with. “The demands of the board have correspondingly increased,” they stated, adding that “periods of intensive activity are dictated by the organizational needs and statutory obligations rather than by any arbitrary or discretionary factors”.

Compensation reflects documented time spent in meetings or on official HSA business, “not to reward attendance arbitrarily or increase overall remuneration”.

When the board addresses simultaneous or overlapping priorities, member commitments increase, it said. “In no case is compensation increased absent a corresponding and objectively measured increase in duties undertaken,” the members added, as they defended their performance.

Listing some of its main achievements, it pointed to an increase in HSA revenues between 2020 and 2024 of 47%, an increase in Caymanian employment by 21%, and an increase in services and demand, with annual surgeries growing by 56% over the same period. The hospital has also increased the services and specialities it offers and the technological advances, such as Whole Genome Sequencing, that have been introduced to meet the broadening spectrum of clinical demand.

The board also defended the financial trajectory of the hospital, which shifted from a net profit to a loss between 2021 and 2023. The increase in expenses was driven by several structural and external factors, including an actuarial re-evaluation of the defined benefit obligation.

Many of the government-funded healthcare programmes administered by the HSA haven’t been adjusted in years to reflect the inflationary increases in medical supplies, equipment and staff compensation. The board said that this has created a widening gap between the cost-of-service delivery and the reimbursements — a structural issue to be addressed at the policy level.