Homeowners win access rights fight with Dart

Palm Heights hotel (photo from social media)

(CNS): Homeowners at Britannia Villas won an important legal battle on Monday, when the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) ruled in their favour over their disputed rights to access recreational facilities at the former Hyatt resort. The dispute between the Britannia residents and Cayman Shores Development Limited (CSDL), a subsidiary of the Dart Group, arose after it closed the golf course and prevented homeowners from accessing the beach and other facilities on the original Hyatt hotel site.

In 2016, Dart acquired the former Hyatt hotel and all its related facilities, which had been severely damaged by Hurricane Ivan in 2004. However, it allowed the already derelict property to deteriorate further, maintaining only the beachfront part of the property, which eventually became Palm Heights.

While the residents at Britannia, which was developed at the same time as the hotel, lost access to the part of the property destroyed by Ivan, they continued to have access to the beachside facilities, as well as the golf course, for many years.

But Dart has further development plans for the entire site and wants to exclude the Britannia owners from all of it, including the facilities they had previously enjoyed. This has led to a long, costly and frustrating legal battle for the homeowners, which began in 2020 when the owners, known in the case as Lion’s Court, challenged what Dart was doing.

In 2021, the Grand Court found that the rights of 190 homeowners in Britannia were still legally binding. Dart appealed that ruling, arguing that because those rights were not properly registered when they purchased their units, they were not transferable with the sale of the entire property. The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal’s 2023 ruling was in Dart’s favour.

However, the JCPC in London, which is the final court of appeal for the UK overseas territories, has reversed the appeal court ruling and reinstated the 2021 judgment of the Grand Court.

Despite the ‘mislabeling’ of the documents relating to the rights homeowners believed they had acquired permanently with their units when they bought them, the JCPC found that the documents clearly set out legally enforceable easements which determine what can be enforced, not what they were called.

The JCPC ruled that the Cayman appeal court got it wrong and the documents registered with the Land Registry clearly set out easement rights that were binding on future owners, even if the wording could be improved by correcting the documents that set out their rights.

In the wake of the final ruling in the case, Walkers, the lawyers acting for the Britannia homeowners, said the rights they were fighting for were not only promised to them when they purchased their units but were also recorded in the Land Register for more than thirty years.

“Following a protracted and hard-fought David and Goliath battle against companies within the Dart Group, the largest and best-resourced developer in the Cayman Islands, the owners are delighted that the Privy Council has once and for all confirmed and protected their property rights against opportunistic development,” a spokesperson for Walkers stated.

“The ruling is important not only in the context of the Britannia development, but also for residential owners elsewhere in the Islands when considering the security of their recreational and sporting property rights. The Britannia owners now look forward to re-establishing access and exercising their rights into the future, in addition to the assessment of the damages due to them following the 2021 judgment of the Grand Court,” the firm added.

Meanwhile, Dart issued a statement acknowledging the decision and saying it respected the ruling.

“The outcome, following differing decisions from both the Cayman Islands Grand Court and Court of Appeal, highlights the complex and unique circumstances that have surrounded this case for many years,” Dart stated. “CSDL remains committed to engaging constructively with the Britannia owners and looks forward to productive and collaborative dialogue to understand and discuss what the decision means for them and their community moving forward,” the firm added.