Homeowners win access rights fight with Dart
(CNS): Homeowners at Britannia Villas won an important legal battle on Monday, when the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) ruled in their favour over their disputed rights to access recreational facilities at the former Hyatt resort. The dispute between the Britannia residents and Cayman Shores Development Limited (CSDL), a subsidiary of the Dart Group, arose after it closed the golf course and prevented homeowners from accessing the beach and other facilities on the original Hyatt hotel site.
In 2016, Dart acquired the former Hyatt hotel and all its related facilities, which had been severely damaged by Hurricane Ivan in 2004. However, it allowed the already derelict property to deteriorate further, maintaining only the beachfront part of the property, which eventually became Palm Heights.
While the residents at Britannia, which was developed at the same time as the hotel, lost access to the part of the property destroyed by Ivan, they continued to have access to the beachside facilities, as well as the golf course, for many years.
But Dart has further development plans for the entire site and wants to exclude the Britannia owners from all of it, including the facilities they had previously enjoyed. This has led to a long, costly and frustrating legal battle for the homeowners, which began in 2020 when the owners, known in the case as Lion’s Court, challenged what Dart was doing.
In 2021, the Grand Court found that the rights of 190 homeowners in Britannia were still legally binding. Dart appealed that ruling, arguing that because those rights were not properly registered when they purchased their units, they were not transferable with the sale of the entire property. The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal’s 2023 ruling was in Dart’s favour.
However, the JCPC in London, which is the final court of appeal for the UK overseas territories, has reversed the appeal court ruling and reinstated the 2021 judgment of the Grand Court.
Despite the ‘mislabeling’ of the documents relating to the rights homeowners believed they had acquired permanently with their units when they bought them, the JCPC found that the documents clearly set out legally enforceable easements which determine what can be enforced, not what they were called.
The JCPC ruled that the Cayman appeal court got it wrong and the documents registered with the Land Registry clearly set out easement rights that were binding on future owners, even if the wording could be improved by correcting the documents that set out their rights.
In the wake of the final ruling in the case, Walkers, the lawyers acting for the Britannia homeowners, said the rights they were fighting for were not only promised to them when they purchased their units but were also recorded in the Land Register for more than thirty years.
“Following a protracted and hard-fought David and Goliath battle against companies within the Dart Group, the largest and best-resourced developer in the Cayman Islands, the owners are delighted that the Privy Council has once and for all confirmed and protected their property rights against opportunistic development,” a spokesperson for Walkers stated.
“The ruling is important not only in the context of the Britannia development, but also for residential owners elsewhere in the Islands when considering the security of their recreational and sporting property rights. The Britannia owners now look forward to re-establishing access and exercising their rights into the future, in addition to the assessment of the damages due to them following the 2021 judgment of the Grand Court,” the firm added.
Meanwhile, Dart issued a statement acknowledging the decision and saying it respected the ruling.
“The outcome, following differing decisions from both the Cayman Islands Grand Court and Court of Appeal, highlights the complex and unique circumstances that have surrounded this case for many years,” Dart stated. “CSDL remains committed to engaging constructively with the Britannia owners and looks forward to productive and collaborative dialogue to understand and discuss what the decision means for them and their community moving forward,” the firm added.
See the full ruling from the JCPC below:
Category: Local News
The biggest appeal I have ever heard in terms of that golf course is from my peers when playing the hole nearest the sea. Poseidon is sure not wanting when it comes to golf balls.
It will be interesting to see how much surveyors determine Britannia properties have been devalued by the interference with the owners’ easements over the last 7 years or so.
Back of the envelope – 200ish homes with an average value of, say, US$1.5m. Assume conservatively that values have been depressed by 20% – so roughly $300k loss of value per unit x 200 units = $60,000,000. Then there’s the value of 7 or 8 years’ worth of golf club membership and beach club membership which they’ve been deprived of. Let’s say another $3,000 per unit per year = so about another $5,000,000 total. Plus Britannia owners’ legal costs whatever those are, but I doubt Walkers come cheap.
If I were Dart I’d be looking to make a deal. As a starting point I’d get the gardeners around to replace the missing turf from the golf course – pronto.
whats up with cayman court of appeal..every decision seem to be overturned by the privy council? look at immigration point system…hope politics are being put to side …..
So, Britannia can operate the golf course. Should be fun to watch.
At least there’s a chance we can stop having to watch the preening collagen crew in the ‘exclusive’ sand pit at Tillies and instead enjoy the overcrowding by Britannia families with out of control children every Sunday
This is a strange ‘win’. My guess is dart does sweet nothing and lets the golf course sit there for decades. He’d probably shut the hotel also just for spite. Vulture does what vulture does.
Rich vs. the Rich, The BT Owners know who they were dealing with and all involved should be ashamed of themselves. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Off on a tangent, but the old golf course, could it be used for a battle royale/Hunger Games style event, in which all realtors take part? Last man/woman standing is then the sole realtor for all of Cayman.
Bill Clinton said of K. Dart: “I don’t know what he is up to now by donating money to our party, but I don’t want to go anywhere near this guy.” Yet Cayman politicians welcomed him with open arms. Greed choked puppy,
https://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/foreign-policy/117822-vulture-funds-and-their-myths-about-argentina/
Ah yes Bill Clinton, that well known bastion of morality.
billy boy?….the friend of epstein???
kenny is irish…he good.
remember…we didn’t come to take part, we came to take over.
Oh boy. Wait until the general public find out our own Govt gave away The public beach in the NRA- ETH deal. How do people not wonder why the porta-potty vendor stands and cabanas are painted to match adjacent developments? or why the govt couldn’t enforce on illegal beach vendors (on private land)?
We all know who owns these islands……
Lets hope the gates planned to block acces throught Patrick Island/Poindexter Road (public road) are next to be removed.
“Planned”? The gates are there already, but they cannot close them because so many people use that portion of the Patrick Island road to access Prospect Primary and the East/West Arterial.
Correct. People should let the representatives (MP’s) of Red Bay/Prospect that gates should not not be closed and removed. Poindexter Road is a Public Road why should the community be denied access?
This is a win for the Caymanians also .
Mr. Dart this is a good lesson for failing to accept the indefeasible rights that Caymanians has long enjoyed to the beach.
This has nothing to do with beach access.
So I can plant my red beach umbrella amongst the yellow ones, and peaceably enjoy the beach without interference? Your concept of “access” (which doesn’t include use), and that enshrined in Cayman law, are two different things.
In the Cayman Islands the portion of beach below the mean high water mark is Crown land. There is usually a portion of dry land between the MHWM and the water. You can freely plant your umbrella on that land.
Irrelevant. The rights which exist by prescription include the entire width of the beach, from sea to natural vegetation line. Who owns it is an irrelevant consideration. The entire public has an unfettered right to peaceably enjoy it.
The point is this case wasn’t about “indefeasible rights that Caymanians has long enjoyed to the beach”.
Yes it was. Britannia owners are Caymanians too – and they were seemingly being denied the ability to use and enjoy the beach.
any excuse for a bit of dart bashing by the gutter people.
What the Britannia owners claim to want, they can’t afford.
6:44:
They could afford to take Dart’s ass to court to maintain what was theirs. And they won.
They haven’t won shit.
politicians cant help ya at the privy council level! more lawsuits to come as the ppl fight for fairness and equality! keep it up ppl…we survived abd thrived prior to dart….
Corrupt politicians and Court of Appeal apparently.
But but but, I thought Dart was always right, and always had the best legal team…, basically best of everything. Guess not.
Not the UK legal version
Or the Cayman version. Walkers ran rings around Appleby. Dart in-house legal team didn’t know what was going on.
Doesn’t help that Dart seems to think American law prevails and not just in relation to property rights.
“darts in house legal team”!! You’ve met them, right?
Well done Walkers…Appleby’s years of arrogance slapped in the face.
Told Dart they’d lose years ago. Told them they’d lose again at PC… the money and stress they could’ve saved everyone. SMDH.
Enjoy it while you can because boss Dart and his groupies will soon get this thrown out.
CNS: The JCPC is the final court of appeal. There is no further legal action that Dart can take. It cannot get “thrown out”.
While good for the Britannia owners, on a practical basis not much is gained. There is no longer a golf course, which was the predominant property benefit. The former tennis courts have a highway going through them. Perhaps the use of Palm Heights facilities might have some benefit. And presumably they should be able to recover some of their legal costs.
Much of Britannia is showing its age, some condo buildings approaching 40 years.
I agree except that the bypass right of way was there before the tennis courts, it had been on the master transportation plan since the 70’s.
The main benefit is that Dart will not have free reign to develop the golf course, which could have been a disaster for those living on the golf course side of Britannia.
Not a golfer – but what would 10 years of deprivation of golfing amenities be worth to someone who literally bought their home on that promise? Do they get 20 year free use of the Blue Tip course at the Ritz as fair compensation (same owner) for that indignity?
Palm Heights Pool looks about to get busy, but where will everyone park?
Could try walking
Ever play Frogger?
Except they’d be trespassing.
“‘Beach Club Rights’
means the non-exclusive right together with Cayman Hotel its
agents, servants, licensees, invitees, the guests of the Hyatt
Hotel and other Britannia condominium owners to enter upon
the Beach Club property and enjoy the restaurant, beach and
watersport facilities situated thereon upon payment of any fees,
charges, or costs in force from time to time in respect thereof
including but not limited to any fees payable by virtue of any
by-law applicable to a strata lot.
As a licensed premises it must be open to the general public, whether or not they are a Britannia owner.
The enjoyment of the beach is available to everyone, by prescriptive right.
The pool was part of the facilities formerly available to Britannia owners, and which they have (it appears) been deprived of.
I love the fact that all guests of the Hyatt Hotel (doesn’t say which one) can use the facilities.
Popularity of golf has exploded on the island in last 10 years. Britannia could turn it into a nice earner.
Could even potentially be responsible for producing some of the rising Caymanian golf stars, which we have seen a couple of in the last few years, that might just need a golf course to practice and develop their skills.
It is incredibly expensive to operate and maintain a golf course in Cayman. More importantly, the value of that land for use in development is multiples of any potential small profit to be derived from a small golf course.
Ok Dart
But isn’t the point that Dart owns the land but Britannia have the right to run it as a golf course? That being the case the value of land is irrelevant. If I were a Britannia owner I’d operate it on the cheap as a rough and ready golf course that costs the strata no more than a couple of salaries and mowers.
The golf course was sold as an amenity to the hotel guests and as part of the package to Brittania unit proprietors.
Buyer beware
And a fortune in water bills to keep green.
Nothing about golf in Cayman or ever will be. Britannia owners likely know only too well how much it will cost them if they really want a golf course. They will never be able to reach consensus to pay what it would take, it will never happen.
*…golf in Cayman is profitable or ever will be.
you don’t understand the economics of golf in cayman and the reasons why Britannia shut.
dart loses hugely on Ritz and north sound…but keeps them open for the sake of the island generally and it’s dire need for amenities
lmao yeah what a saint, keeping that golf course open to the benefit of all of us plebs.
if that dart was the demon ppl think he is…he would close both golf courses tomorrow and re-develop the land with residential lots/apts/houses
At US$160 a round. Non membership green fees.
That pricing puts in largely out of regular use for a lot of people. I get that it’s expensive to operate., but what isn’t expensive here now? Many of the island corporate entities however do cover a lot of costs with memberships, sponsorship and signature events.
Next chess move by Dart is to buy out all Brittania owners and remove the legally binding rights completely. This last move literally had Dart sacrifice his Queen.
Huh? What do you mean by sacrificing the Queen?
I guess you don’t understand the game of Chess ♟️
Really? Excellent news!
I don’t think you understand what ‘literally’ means.
/ˈlɪɾərəli/ /ˈlɪtərəli/ The adverb literally means “actually”.
Your chess analogy is lacking.
In chess the opponent is compelled to move. In this case, none of the owners are compelled to sell. In the case of the property rights Dart was checkmated and now the board is reset.
Good to see. Well done Britannia owners.
Hello all
I recently had some difficulty with my neighbours which has led to a protracted and expensive legal battle. It has taken a real toll on me emotionally and financially. To make a long story short, I need to get my hands on about 200 large yellow beach umbrellas as soon as possible. If you are in a position to provide these and offer a meaningful discount it would be much appreciated, as I am currently down to my last ten billion dollars.
I’m really hoping there’s a good Samaritan out there who will help me at this difficult time.
Yours truly
A weary but hopeful stranger
How long before Palm Heights closes out of spite just to show those peasants who is still boss? Put up the fences and turn off the leaf blowers boys…..we’re are going home.
They overplayed their hand. The veneer has worn through. Their potential in Cayman destroyed by the arrogance of some of their own executives. Steam-rolling their literal neighbours and not even willing to apologise.
“Their own executives”….the smirking she who must be obeyed comes to mind.
Also need to reign in the real estate and development cartel who are hell bent on building more and selling more of the Cayman Islands to foreigners. Fed up with poverty, crime, destruction and housing crisis whilst luxury investment keeps getting all the gongs off our blind faith.
haha…no-one wins in this….britannia strata fees will treble like the ‘good old days’…..
Make golf great again
Smithers, release the hounds!
or whatever the Dart equivalent is.
“They’re saying ‘Boo-urns!'”
Can someone ask Jackie Doak to bring back the grass from her house now?
Glad some of the smugness has been wiped off these tyrants faces.
Taken down a peg or two much..?
Doubt it…the smirk is fixed and entitlement too entrenched and protected by nouveau wealth.
All within the protections of a Mac-issued status grant.
It’s very telling that DRCL continue to maintain their preference to indulge further delay to “learn and understand” if Britannia stakeholders grasp the full scope of the ruling against the landowner, ie. the full scope of resources and facilities that must now be restored with priority, in addition to costs, penalties, etc. Keep that Walkers tab open!
Agreed, I would print a copy of the PC decision and head down to Tillies and park myself on the beach.
You don’t even need the PC decision. You have (and always have had) an absolute and indefensible right to peaceably enjoy the entirety of the beach, from sea to natural vegetation line.
If anyone tries to interfere with your reasonable and respectful enjoyment of that right, you can take them to the PC yourself, or faster and more efficient, video them attempting to impose their entitlement culture on you and send the video to Sandy. If it is a foreigner, copy immigration. If it is a business, copy the dci.
Enough is enough.
Prescription Act:
Effect of twenty years use by the public or any class of the public of a beach and of means of access thereto
4. (1) When any beach has been used by the public or any class of the public for fishing, for purposes incident to fishing or for bathing or recreation, and any road, track or pathway passing over any land adjoining or adjacent to such beach has been used by the public or any class of the public as a means of access to such beach, without interruption for twenty years, the public shall, subject to the provisos hereinafter contained, have the absolute and indefeasible right to use such beach, land, road, track or pathway, unless it appears that the same was enjoyed by some consent or agreement expressly made or given for that purpose by deed or writing.
but the developers removed the natural vegetation line so where is that ‘line’ visible now? All to get an obstructed view of the sea – which they really get when there’s a hurricane- the natural vegetation line also encompassed the apex or natural beach ridge. And we wonder why 100s of feet of beach sand is eroded.
The visible line is where the closest established tree is. If a developer chose to remove everything on the sea side of their property, it would seem the public can enjoy free access to the entire area. The alternative is to replant native vegetation or put a respectful “rope” in the appropriate place – as exists in front of the Governor’s house.
So… they confirm their “respect” for the decision of the highest court? The arrogance inherent in that statement is worrying.
Why not just admit – “we were wrong, and we are sorry”?
A win for the “little guys”
I’m sure DART is shocked.
Dear CNS,
An article should be written about how the 192+ proprietors deserve a formal apology from DART for wasting their time, energy and money over the last 10 years. This was meant to be some people’s dream retirement home that they spent all their hard earned savings on, only for it to be arbitrarily and unlawfully torn apart by a vulture capitalist organisation.
One owner developed parkinsons disease from the stress of the ordeal and others have sold as a result of having to foot the legal bill for an entirely unnecessary legal case from a ruthless billionaire.
Also, Wendy a point of clarification, DART sued the owners of Britannia at the outset and not the other way around.
Not to mention the grass removed from the golf course that the Grand Court ruled to be unlawful. The behavior of this organization has been shockingly anti social and never in good faith. Seems to be doing something similar with the Waterways property. This should be brought to light and scrutinized.
The lady in charge has shown no respect to the good people of Britannia and Waterways. This awful corporate behavior must end now. If not, I call on the premier to publicly request an apology from the organization.
You clown. One does not “develop Parkinson’s” from stress.
Living in close proximity to a golf course however, has been associated with an increased risk….
Google is your friend. Stress may not be a direct cause of Parkinson’s – but it can certainly “unmask” and worsen it.
Not very compassionate, are you?
On a separate note: if someone takes the turf from my golf course preventing me from playing golf at my house, and puts it down as their lawn, at their house, can I golf there instead?
You don’t own a golf course, do you?
If you think someone developed Parkinson’s from stress, as was stated before you tried to twist it, take it to court.
I do not have to own a golf course for it to be “mine”, just like I do not have to own a beach access for it to be “mine”.
In relation Parkinson’s, this link may be helpful: https://www.parkinson.org/blog/science-news/stress-management-impact
“I regret that ill-conceived actions have caused stress, anxiety and tremendous expense to others for a decade” would be a nice grouping of words to contemplate – as a possible alternative to “You clown”.
If you don’t own it, it’s not yours.
So only beach owners have beach access in your world?
I do not own a golf course. Or a former golf course.
Do you?
Is that what you said last time someone stood up to you and refused to yield?
How did that work out?
It was reported in the grand court hearing that the greens ended up at the kimpton and Jackie doaks lawn
Jackie Doak’s lawn I can understand, but the KIMPTON…??
Who the hell do they think they are, Jackie Doak.???
and aha! This is what Britannia owners want…complimentary memberships at North Sound.
And Blue Tip. Doesn’t DART own them both?
You’re an idiot. Stress is a well known and documented trigger for the onset of Parkinsons, and for the exacerbation of existing symptoms.
Little guys? Britannia owners are well off expats/paper Caymanians. This was rich vs rich.
See the quotation marks? It is humor for the educated.
When can I book a tee time?
Please wait a bit it’s only breakfast time.
even less likely now….
Never
A hearty congratulatory hand shake to the Britannia homeowners. Sadly, the average Caymanian cannot afford to defend their tenancy rights in the local courts, much less at the Privy Council level…
agreed, don’t ever think Dart is doing this out of the goodness of their heart.They are calculating vultures at the end of the day who don’t expect people to stand up to them.The costs were astronomical.Luckily Dart is going to have to refund the homeowners but I no a lot were struggling to pay the assessments over the years this has been going on
The right to access the beach and many of the related facilities was not reserved to Britannia owners. The general public has that right, whether by prescription, or by virtue of the licensing of the businesses concerned.
This is all intertwined with the diminution of the public’s right of peaceable enjoyment of beaches, shorelines and waterways all around the Islands.
The government agencies concerned appear directly complicit in the treatment of the general public (and Britannia owner’s) rights.
Time for our leadership to resolve this issue once and for all, and to return Cayman to the open society we once enjoyed, will all the rights, privileges and obligations inherent in that.
An unanimous PC verdict: hopefully all can now clearly view the actor we are dealing with. Restoring lawful ROW public access to what’s left of the beach, needs to be an urgent priority with a regime that stands against corruption. The array of walls and tunnels to nowhere need to be (a) incorporated into an actionable development plan that incorporates public ROW, or (b) removed permanently with a short term deadline for action. Previous live agreement obligations to pass through gifted title need to be honored, or that land forfeited back to the Crown for non-compliance.
Remove that ugly grey non purpose monstrosity of a tunnel on West Bay Road! Really adds to the amnbience beauty of a small Caribbean Island!
There is no tunnel, it is a bridge.
I hope they do, but that is all part of Darts 50 storey monstrosity plan.
Haha Dart take that!