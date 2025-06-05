Helpers in search for Harris asked to meet at church

Andrel Harris (from social media)

(CNS): After posting an appeal to the public to help in the search for missing journalist Andrel Harris, the RCIPS is asking all those involved or who wish to be part of the search to meet at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church at 3pm today. Police issued a social media appeal this morning, around 24 hours after Harris was reported missing and after their air and land searches failed to find the local reporter, who was last seen in the Perdo Castle area Tuesday night.

Anyone who has information that may assist in tracing Harris or can help in the search is asked to call 949-6555.